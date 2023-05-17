I love this tweet:

There’s a magical place called Mar-a-Lago – where men enter as lawyers and emerge as witnesses.

Slight correction from me: Why “Witnesses” and not “Targets”?

Corcoran quits. Epshteyn benched. Now Parlatore leaves? All adjacent to document obstruction? Time to follow @indictmentsonly if you’re not already. https://t.co/PZsNaqZtWl — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 17, 2023

Gosh, a girl *gets busy with a new garden project, and suddenly there are three new attorney changes. Yikes!

What did I miss? Open thread.

Update: *get your minds out of the gutter, not that kind of “gets busy”. Phrasing.