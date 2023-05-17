Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Witnesses or Targets Open Thread

Witnesses or Targets Open Thread

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,

I love this tweet:

There’s a magical place called Mar-a-Lago – where men enter as lawyers and emerge as witnesses.

Slight correction from me:  Why “Witnesses” and not “Targets”?

Gosh, a girl *gets busy with a new garden project, and suddenly there are three new attorney changes.  Yikes!

What did I miss?   Open thread.

Update:  *get your minds out of the gutter, not that kind of “gets busy”.  Phrasing.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      He has to run of out lawyers willing to represent him at some point. He’s been scraping the bottom of the barrel for awhile now.

      Seriously, who are these people willing to take Trump on as a client? We all know what he’s like by now

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      Honestly, I thought the asterisk was to signify a justification for the use of “girl”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Parlatore is making a lot of noise about how he still thinks what the justice department is doing is wrong . . . but he testified before a grand jury, and if he’s a witness against Trump, he can no longer represent Trump.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mai Naem mobile

      TFG has had so many lawyers that I can’t keep track of them. I didn’t  recognize Parlatore’s name so I did the Google. Here’s his bio from his law firm https://parlatorelawgroup.com/content/timothy-c-parlatore.

      Seems like TFG should have hung onto him since he’s apparently represented organized crime figures. I am not sure if I should be rooting for him to have been paid or not been paid since he might spill some legal beans if TFG stiffs him.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      West of the Rockies

      What was the name of that homely husband and wife lawyer team who were Trump enthusiasts a few years ago?  Joe something?  They may have been just smart enough to not contract with him to represent the orange loser.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Anonymous At Work: How funny, I nearly added another one for that!

      But then I realized that Trump has only had one female attorney – that I can recall, anyway – Jenne Ellis – and she didn’t quit, she just started hiding out to avoid subpoenas.

      Oh wait, there was “Habba”, too.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Geminid

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Trump’s still getting proficient criminal attorneys. I think the three that are representing him in the case brought by DA Bragg are considered competent and experienced.

      Trump did go through some lightweights last year, but he seems to be taking a more serious approach now. Same with his campaign staff.

      I think he’s raised a lot of money for his legal defense, enough to pay sizable retainers. Trump is a cheapskate, but now his back’s against the wall and I think he knows it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Delk

      Chicago’s new mayor was sworn in Monday and Fox News sent a reporter to a diner! Imagine that. The owner is a veteran and the place was filled with veterans ready to be interviewed. Of course, all they did was complain and dog whistle.
      The diner, btw, was not in Chicago but in Naperville a suburb 40 miles west of the city. Guess they couldn’t be bothered to ask the local Fox people where the racist Chicago neighborhoods are located.

      Naperville, btw is a lovely place filled with decent people and one racist diner.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @rikyrah: From what I have seen, they are not saying she is fired.  They are saying that  the 8, 9 and 10 pm slots are now filled, and Laurie Ingram isn’t filling any of of those.

      *Those pesky women are causing all sorts of problems at Fox, perhaps they will just get rid of all of them?

      Reply

