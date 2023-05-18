Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Alvin Bragg Makes a List, Trump Checks It Twice (and more)

After what seemed like a very quiet week last week, indictment-wise and corrupt-Supreme-Court-wise, we are starting to see some movement again.

Alvin Bragg makes a list, and Donald Trump checks it twice.

And the Senate Judiciary holds a hearing on the 2011 Clarence Thomas ethics complaints that were essentially ignored after they were raised in 2012.

Thanks, LordAvebury, for the links to the videos.

I can’t stop laughing at this. (below)

Great Lincoln Project ad.

Update: BethanyAnne shared the link to the Onion.

Clarence Thomas Promises To Adopt Code Of Ethics For The Right Price  (The Onion)

WASHINGTON—Telling critics in Congress that if they wanted serious reform they simply needed to make it worth his while, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas promised Friday he would adopt a code of ethics for the right price. “After hearing out the Senate Judiciary Committee’s concerns, I admit to seeing the wisdom in developing some kind of ethical framework for the Supreme Court, so long as Papa gets some sugar,” the senior associate justice said in a prepared statement, emphasizing that he would be willing to submit to a code of conduct that included ignoring special interests and disclosing private trips if there was some serious coinage thrown his way.

“It’s reasonable to believe justices serving on the highest court in the land should hold themselves to the highest ethical standards, if only so citizens can have faith in their decision-making process. And if that means so much to lawmakers, they should take whatever donors are giving me every year and double it. Also, in order for me to adhere to some sense of values, Ginni needs to wet her beak.” Thomas suggested he might also support term limits for justices if he was guaranteed a yearly all-expenses-paid trip to the Maldives in retirement.

Open thread.

      Ruckus

      The wheels of justice grind slowly.

      But they do often grind.

      The wheels of justice grind quietly.

      Until they don’t.

      That squeak we are hearing.

      Is the wheels grinding.

      And producing the truth.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Also too, good for CNN’s Sara Sidner for holding lawyer Jim Trusty’s feet to the fire about Trumpy’s incriminating statements regarding those classified documents he stole

      https://www.mediaite.com/news/whos-lying-here-cnns-sara-sidner-confronts-trump-lawyer-over-bombshell-admissions-at-town-hall/

      https://www.mediaite.com/news/im-not-making-a-speech-sir-cnns-sara-sidner-gets-into-it-with-trump-lawyer-over-new-hard-evidence-of-crime-in-docs-probe/

      Ken

      I first read the title as meaning Trump brag-confessed to all of Bragg’s charges during the CNN interview. Which may be the case….

      Mike in NC

      Newspaper reporting that Putin has signed legislation to fast-track Russian citizenship for any foreigners willing to go fight in Ukraine. The floodgates will open any minute now!

      WaterGirl

      @BethanyAnne: I hadn’t seen that. – it’s definitely one of the best articles from The Onion, ever.  “Ginni needs to wet her beak.”  hahahahaha

      Topped, of course, by the one where the very-not-gay conservative guy is wondering why these guys keep sucking his dick.

      MattF

      About Thomas’ corruption. It’s worth noting, IMO, that the current Supreme Court has narrowed the current definition of corruption to the point that anything less than a very specific quid pro quo, e.g., a tape recorded ‘I’ll give you $xxxx if you do yyyyy’, is not considered corrupt. So, Thomas could have been getting advice on the subject from his pals on the Court. Note that this could be fixed with legislation, but somehow legislators haven’t gotten around to it.

      BethanyAnne

      @WaterGirl: I loved that one. They also have a current slideshow on why Florida parents oppose letting kids see Disney movies with gay characters. Some real gems in there

      ETA: “There is only one film worth watching, and that’s Fritz Lang’s Metropolis. Every subsequent film is a bastardization of Lang’s filmmaking prowess, his pure cinema. If I wanted to let my daughter go to school to watch drivel, I’d just throw on something by Bergman and call it a day.”

      Scout211

      @Wyatt Salamanca: Thank you for those links. It’s good to know that some of the reporters on CNN are still doing good work despite their new boss.

      It seems to me that most of Trump’s lawyers, now a cast of thousands, really embarrass themselves and the profession when they do interviews and become part of the Trump propaganda network of spokespeople. I get that they are trying to defend their client in the court of public opinion but when journalists do the research, they look and sound like actors who play lawyers on TV.

      Breaking the presidential records act and stealing classified documents doesn’t rise to the level of criminal behavior, Mr. Trusty? Are you sure about that?

      West of the Rockies

      It seems to me that the timing of the anticipated Trump criminal hearings is crucial.

      I hope it all blows up in a way that ruins Trump, DeSantis, Republican fortune, and lifts the Democratic Party in ’24 and beyond.

      Not sure entirely when that would be…  first the indictments drop, but the negative impact seems to evaporate in a few weeks. Then comes the lonnnng delay before trial.  Has the verdict in the E. Jean Carroll case negatively affected Trump and Republicans?  I don’t think the results are yet crystal clear.

      Hopefully, future cases are more ruinous.

      Brachiator

      It’s a side issue, but on one of the PBS News Hour segments, David Brooks “full disclosure” admitted that he knew Clarence Thomas’ sugar daddy, had been friends with him for years and thought he was a nice guy. He didn’t say whether they hung out at Applebee’s.

      But I wonder how many other reporters and pundits are buddies with the super rich.

      Scout211

      Christiane Amanpour   criticized the Trump CNN rally in her speech to the Columbia School of Journalism. And apparently many people working at CNN are unhappy.

      This article is now on the front page of CNN.com.  Will she be called on the carpet for her speech or will Oliver Darcy be called on the carpet again for being too emotional in his “Reliable Sources” reporting?

      I would have dropped the mic at ‘nasty person,’ but then that’s me,” Amanpour candidly added, recounting the moment when Trump lashed out at moderator Kaitlan Collins for asking a question that he did not like.

      Inside CNN, Amanpour is far from alone in her views. In private, the town hall has been widely criticized by employees at all levels across the organization. Some of these employees believe that Trump wasn’t worthy of a town hall platform after leading the insurrection on the US Capitol and continuing to spew dangerous lies about the 2020 election. Others believe that it was a worthy endeavor to confront him, but that the event was poorly executed.

      Ahead of Amanpour’s address, Licht sent a note to the network’s global workforce of more than 4,000 employees, praising the anchor for the “rare and exceptional honor” and encouraging them to tune in. A CNN spokesperson said Licht was aware she planned to address the town hall in her speech.
      During the address, Amanpour acknowledged that the press still has not quite figured out how to grapple with Trump, who has abused media platforms to spread dangerous disinformation far and wide, often overwhelming fact-checkers who have struggled to keep up with his rapid-fire stream of lies and falsehoods.

      “Maybe we should revert back to the newspaper editors and TV chiefs of the 1950s, who in the end refused to allow McCarthyism onto their pages,” Amanpour suggested. “Unless his foul lies, his witch hunts and his rants reached the basic evidence level required in a court of law. His influence gradually decreased with all but his fervent colleagues and cults.”

      “So maybe less is more,” she suggested. “Maybe live is not always right.”

