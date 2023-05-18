After what seemed like a very quiet week last week, indictment-wise and corrupt-Supreme-Court-wise, we are starting to see some movement again.

Alvin Bragg makes a list, and Donald Trump checks it twice.

Note one of the DA’s felony theories is that each false business record (presumably after the first one) was to further and cover up the prior ones. Ie two misdemeanor false business records can render the second a felony.

That has always been my favored theory. Very solid. https://t.co/80qDiW7Xm1 — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) May 17, 2023

And the Senate Judiciary holds a hearing on the 2011 Clarence Thomas ethics complaints that were essentially ignored after they were raised in 2012.

fixed it 4 ya Zoe pic.twitter.com/t35bz0hCux — Useful Idiot (@FictionalClown) May 17, 2023

Clarence Thomas Promises To Adopt Code Of Ethics For The Right Price (The Onion)

WASHINGTON—Telling critics in Congress that if they wanted serious reform they simply needed to make it worth his while, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas promised Friday he would adopt a code of ethics for the right price. “After hearing out the Senate Judiciary Committee’s concerns, I admit to seeing the wisdom in developing some kind of ethical framework for the Supreme Court, so long as Papa gets some sugar,” the senior associate justice said in a prepared statement, emphasizing that he would be willing to submit to a code of conduct that included ignoring special interests and disclosing private trips if there was some serious coinage thrown his way. “It’s reasonable to believe justices serving on the highest court in the land should hold themselves to the highest ethical standards, if only so citizens can have faith in their decision-making process. And if that means so much to lawmakers, they should take whatever donors are giving me every year and double it. Also, in order for me to adhere to some sense of values, Ginni needs to wet her beak.” Thomas suggested he might also support term limits for justices if he was guaranteed a yearly all-expenses-paid trip to the Maldives in retirement.

