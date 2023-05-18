Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Florida Criminalizes Existing While Trans

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his Putinesque anti-LGBTQ crusade by essentially criminalizing being trans in Florida. The scope of the sinister, intrusive new laws he signed is breathtaking when you look at the details, where the devil resides. We’ll get to that in a minute. But first, I want to raise an alarm about how this is being covered in the media.

I often praise the local Florida newspapers for highlighting DeSantis’s corruption, hypocrisy and ambitious overreach, but I think they’re falling down on the job so far on this issue. In today’s Tampa Bay Times, the criminalization of trans people isn’t even the headline — that honor goes to a St. Pete couple who were busted for possession of stolen tortoises and rare books. (For real!)

Further down the page, you can read about trans people — our neighbors and fellow citizens — being criminalized out of existence under this “view from nowhere” heading and subhead:

DeSantis signs bills on pronouns, gender care, drag shows and more
The governor’s “Let Kids Be Kids” theme draws applause at a Tampa Christian school, but harsh criticism from other quarters.

It should draw harsh criticism from every fucking quarter that isn’t occupied by religious fanatics who are trying to shove everyone into their narrow-minded box. A DeSantis ball-gargler who was on hand for the bill signing signaled the stakes:

Also receiving rousing applause was Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican legislator, who told the audience: “There is evil in this world and we are fighting it here today. We are going to do it because God does not make mistakes with our children.

A bit over a month ago, another god-bothering Florida Repub was pressured to apologize for referring to trans people as “mutants” and “demons” when they were in the statehouse begging lawmakers not to pass these bills. Fine’s comment shows how quickly the party is normalizing that language.

We know where this ends, which is why those of us who believe in freedom of (and from) religion and the freedom to make personal choices for ourselves and our kids should be uniting against this legislative atrocity. The laws themselves are a fucking hate crime.

Commentary in Rolling Stone by Chris Geidner more properly frames the issue:

Ron DeSantis Just Took Two Big Steps to Make Trans Lives Illegal
Bills signed into law Wednesday will further restrict trans rights in his state, and there’s no telling how far the extremist politician will go

The piece also does a much better job of providing details on the impact of the new laws on people’s lives, which is something local news outlets should be doing. I urge everyone to read the whole thing, but here’s a lengthy excerpt from the piece:

S.B. 254 — takes several steps to prevent Florida’s minors from receiving any gender-affirming medical care anywhere. The law bans such care in the state, but it also gives emergency jurisdiction to courts to stop a child from leaving the state to receive gender-affirming medical care. Trying to get a child gender-affirming medical care is the only specific action, other than abandonment, that the law states prompts such emergency jurisdiction. It would be a third-degree felony to provide gender-affirming medical care within the state to a minor, which carries a potential five-year prison sentence…

S.B. 254 also places limits on adults being able to receive gender-affirming medical care in three ways. First, it would bar state or local governments from funding gender-affirming medical care, though health plans or government-funded care, for people of all ages. It also would force all adults receiving such care to sign “informed consent” forms adopted by Florida’s Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine — boards whose appointees have implemented DeSantis’s anti-trans aims previously — that are almost certain to contain extreme anti-trans rhetoric. Finally, the bill bars anyone other than doctors from prescribing or performing gender-affirming medical care…

H.B. 1521 bans trans people from using the restroom that fits with their gender identity in most government buildings. Defining sex based on a biological, birth-based definition, the law then limits restroom use in government-owned buildings based on that definition of sex. It applies in prisons and detention facilities, schools, and any public building — which appears to include any government-owned airport, convention center, or stadium.

The law forces schools and prisons to create new disciplinary procedures for employees, students, and/or inmates who violate the law — again, for trans people, this means using the restroom that fits their gender identity.

For others, and for non-employees in any of those public buildings, the law creates a new criminal violation. The law generally makes it a first-degree misdemeanor whenever a trans person doesn’t leave a restroom when asked to leave by any employee of the government agency that occupies that building. A first-degree misdemeanor can mean up to a year in prison in Florida. For not leaving a bathroom…

DeSantis is making it very clear that he does not want LGBTQ people or their families in his state — as has his spokesperson, somehow even more directly. As DeSantis still apparently plans to launch a campaign for president, these acts of hate — and their real-world effects on people — must not get lost in the coverage or in our minds.

I believe that ultimately trans acceptance will follow the trajectory of LGB acceptance. I’ve seen hearts and minds change enough in my lifetime to believe in that possibility. One example: support in America for marriage equality was 27% in 1996 and 71% last year.

Things can change, and it doesn’t require everyone being comfortable with every social evolution. But it does require a majority rejecting the notion that assholes like Randy Fine and Ron DeSantis and Christopher Rufo can impose their religious and moral strictures on the rest of us.

The thing we’re demanding when we refuse to allow them to make everyone live inside the narrow-minded box is freedom. I’m glad to see Democrats like Gretchen Whitmer and Joe Biden reclaiming that word.

DeSantis lies a lot and is a shameless hypocrite like every other Repub, but he talks less about “the free state of Florida” now that he’s made so much progress transforming the state into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks. Perhaps in that context, even DeSantis finds the word discordant. When signing the bills yesterday, DeSantis instead claimed that Florida would remain “a citadel of normalcy.”

“Normalcy” as defined by him. Well, I say fuck Ron DeSantis, and fuck his definition of “normalcy.” Outwardly, as a cis straight woman, I suppose I fit what the Florida morality police would consider “normal.” But that’s not the fucking point. All of us have got to stand up and fight for freedom — ours and our neighbors’ — or it doesn’t exist for any of us.

PS: Also, on what planet has Florida ever been a “citadel of normalcy”? More fodder for my “Make Florida Weird Again” campaign!

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      The law bans such care in the state, but it also gives emergency jurisdiction to courts to stop a child from leaving the state to receive gender-affirming medical care.

      They will extend this to the fetus if not stopped.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Raoul Paste

      You would think that DeSantis’s slogan of “Let kids be kids” would  naturally lead to the idea of “Let people be people”.

      But no.  And these people claim to stand for freedom.  Ridiculous.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      De Santis et al must be living in a bubble because they fail to see the outrageousness and unpopularity of this. Candidates in a democracy should not be operating this way.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Skepticat

      These people are incredibly fixated on sex. They insisted on “my body, my choice” when it came to masks, but now it’s “everyone’s body, my choice.” And they choose poorly.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      brantl

      @Baud:  In what way? How many fetuses are going to want gender-affirming health care

      Did I miss something here, or are you just saying that they’re stupid enough to think they need a law for that?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      brantl

      I think someone is going to have to set up some form of National Trust, where people can buy and sell back a house, out of state. Then they can buy the house, pretend to move, get the abortion, and then sell back the house and go back home (if they still want to go back to these shitholes).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      Where did all the militant atheists who went after Islam in the naughts go? They used to be noisy.

      Also, too, libertarians.

      No one is perfect, but if you want consistency in your freedoms, become a liberal.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      brantl

      I think De Septicemia is going to start driving the US military, businesses, and just a lot of people out of Florida. It’s going to start slow, and then I bet it will gather speed like a freight train. I hope he stands on the tracks.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Ol_Froth

      I’m sure its just a matter of time before someone reveals DeSantis’ gay porn collection, because its always projection with these clowns.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      NotMax

      It’s a small-minded world after all.

      It’ll be a sub-zero day in Hell before I ever set foot in that woebegone state ever again.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Bupalos

      Great post. Things can change and will change. It’s actually the fact that they ARE changing- rapidly- that has the Good And Totally Normal Americans freaking out, and throwing tantrums about how Totally Normal they are and how Totally Normal everyone needs to be. Sorry, my Totally Normal bretheren, America means freedom and equality, or it means nothing at all.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Baud:

      I can see it now:

      “There shall be a unit of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement empowered to staff every commercial and general aviation airport, seaport and highway leading in and out of this state for the purpose of inquiring about the pregnancy status of every female seeking to exit the state, and to delay those exits for a reasonable time pending either 1) a pregnancy examination by a duly licensed facility or 2) obtaining medical records by an authorized facility which certify that the female’s womb is barren, a stoney soil in which no male seed may find purchase, and that there exists no treatment outside of one of Holy God’s miracles which may remediate that condition. in the event that the female is determined to be with child, that child is prohibited from exiting this jurisdiction.”

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      Will you look at that? Peas in a pod: DeSantis and Xi.

       

      An advocacy group that also served as a safe space for the LGBTQ community in Beijing became the latest organization to close under a crackdown by Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Greg

      I wonder what will happen if a reporter starts using “it” as the pronoun for DeSantis? And note that they are just using the pronoun that the reporter believes is correct, regardless of what DeSantis wants to be called. If pronouns are up to the user, and not the one addressed, well, use that power.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      President Johnny Gentle (famous crooner)

      I believe that ultimately trans acceptance will follow the trajectory of LGB acceptance. I’ve seen hearts and minds change enough in my lifetime to believe in that possibility. One example: support in America for marriage equality was 27% in 1996 and 71% last year.

      Except that LGB people are still being targeted right now by red state legislators and governors. The anti-gay hate never went away, and republicans didn’t suddenly become accepting because they know a gay guy at work. They just regrouped and revamped their approach by invoking “our children” and “parent’s rights” in every sentence.

      Whatever the overall national acceptance of marriage equality may be, it sure doesn’t mean much in red states where the belief that LGBT people are “grooming” and “perverting” god-fearin’ kids is made into state law.

      If we ever do stop republicans’ gleefully genocidal campaign of legislation against trans people, it will only be a reprieve until it comes back in some other form, because they will NEVER become accepting of people that different from them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I keep thinking about Creed using the ladies’ in “The Office” (our men’s rooms suck – they stink and tend toward filthy).

      What if the bathroom on your floor is out of order and you have an emergency? What if you’re a girl at a big crowded event and your lines are packed but you know you can use the mens’ rooms quickly?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      @Greg:

      It would be a fun exchange at a presser with any of his odious hangers’ on.

      ”I’m sorry Ms Pushaw, since the pronoun is apparently up to the user, that’s the one I have chosen for it.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Betty Cracker

      @President Johnny Gentle (famous crooner): I’m a woman with fewer rights than I had a couple of years ago, so I know you’re right — misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, racism, etc., never really go away completely. It’s an endless fight, but we can make progress. I’ve seen it, and it’s real. The catch is we keep it only at the cost of eternal vigilance.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Baud

      @President Johnny Gentle (famous crooner):

      They just regrouped and revamped their approach by invoking “our children” and “parent’s rights” in every sentence.

      That’s not really a revamp.  That’s been their go-to line for at least a century.

       it will only be a reprieve until it comes back in some other form, because they will NEVER become accepting of people that different from them.

      Same with every other group of people.  The fight never ends.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @The Dark Avenger: ​
        “As thou knowest not what is the way of the spirit, nor how the bones do grow in the womb of her that is with child: even so thou knowest not the works of God who maketh all.” Ecclesiastes 11:5

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Pregnant people aren’t going to be allowed to leave the state to have abortions.

      How would that be enforced? How would they know why a pregnant person is leaving the state? People go on vacations all the time

      Reply
    31. 31.

      brendancalling

      Interestingly, I just got an email from the folks who put on the Space Coast marathon and half marathon in Cape Canaveral inviting me to register. I will be calling/emailing to let them know why not.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Eolirin

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): They can look at their digital communications, people can snitch, they can start looking at medical records, and they can get broad discretion to detain people they suspect are trying to go get an abortion.

      These things will never be applied consistently, but they build a case like they would for any other crime. Which in many cases means detention and forced confession after 10+ hours of interrogation.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Betty Cracker

      @brendancalling: Good. I wish everyone who cancels a FL vacation or declines an event would do that. It’s helpful to make the impact of these hateful policies more visible.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Baud:

      Where did all the militant atheists who went after Islam in the naughts go? They used to be noisy.

      Also, too, libertarians.

      No one is perfect, but if you want consistency in your freedoms, become a liberal.

      Many of the militant atheists, like the TERFs, have gravitated to the political right. It began around 10 years ago and picked up steam around Gamergate/Trump’s election win, back when “SJW” was the preferred term of derision; since 2019 or so it’s been “woke”

      It’s funny, literally nobody these days says social justice warrior or SJW

      Reply
    35. 35.

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      Until this moment, I had always assumed you were pantsless because you work from home, etc.

      Thank you for giving me/us insight into the true reason. Or should I call it the “One True Reason”?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Bupalos

      @President Johnny Gentle (famous crooner): You don’t know who can and cannot change or on what timeline. You’re right that freedom will never be something that is finished, that we no longer need to take risks for and fight for. Because it isn’t a binary or a final destination. It’s a direction and a ethos.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SFAW

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): ​
       

      Many of the militant atheists, like the TERFs, have gravitated to the political right.

      Not sure how one defines “militant atheists” — what, do they bomb, or demonstrate outside of, any/all houses of worship? — but as a lifelong, devout atheist, I call bullshit.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Baud

      @SFAW:

      I don’t know what they called themselves, but there was a group of prominent atheists who are very vocal and popular during the Bush years.  And to be fair, they also pushed back on Christianity, not just Islam.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Jackie

      @brantl: I think faster than you think. The just passed anti migration law is already devastating  agriculture and construction businesses.

      Reply

