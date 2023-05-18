Yesterday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his Putinesque anti-LGBTQ crusade by essentially criminalizing being trans in Florida. The scope of the sinister, intrusive new laws he signed is breathtaking when you look at the details, where the devil resides. We’ll get to that in a minute. But first, I want to raise an alarm about how this is being covered in the media.

I often praise the local Florida newspapers for highlighting DeSantis’s corruption, hypocrisy and ambitious overreach, but I think they’re falling down on the job so far on this issue. In today’s Tampa Bay Times, the criminalization of trans people isn’t even the headline — that honor goes to a St. Pete couple who were busted for possession of stolen tortoises and rare books. (For real!)

Further down the page, you can read about trans people — our neighbors and fellow citizens — being criminalized out of existence under this “view from nowhere” heading and subhead:

DeSantis signs bills on pronouns, gender care, drag shows and more

The governor’s “Let Kids Be Kids” theme draws applause at a Tampa Christian school, but harsh criticism from other quarters.

It should draw harsh criticism from every fucking quarter that isn’t occupied by religious fanatics who are trying to shove everyone into their narrow-minded box. A DeSantis ball-gargler who was on hand for the bill signing signaled the stakes:

Also receiving rousing applause was Randy Fine, a Brevard County Republican legislator, who told the audience: “There is evil in this world and we are fighting it here today. We are going to do it because God does not make mistakes with our children.

A bit over a month ago, another god-bothering Florida Repub was pressured to apologize for referring to trans people as “mutants” and “demons” when they were in the statehouse begging lawmakers not to pass these bills. Fine’s comment shows how quickly the party is normalizing that language.

We know where this ends, which is why those of us who believe in freedom of (and from) religion and the freedom to make personal choices for ourselves and our kids should be uniting against this legislative atrocity. The laws themselves are a fucking hate crime.

Commentary in Rolling Stone by Chris Geidner more properly frames the issue:

Ron DeSantis Just Took Two Big Steps to Make Trans Lives Illegal

Bills signed into law Wednesday will further restrict trans rights in his state, and there’s no telling how far the extremist politician will go

The piece also does a much better job of providing details on the impact of the new laws on people’s lives, which is something local news outlets should be doing. I urge everyone to read the whole thing, but here’s a lengthy excerpt from the piece:

S.B. 254 — takes several steps to prevent Florida’s minors from receiving any gender-affirming medical care anywhere. The law bans such care in the state, but it also gives emergency jurisdiction to courts to stop a child from leaving the state to receive gender-affirming medical care. Trying to get a child gender-affirming medical care is the only specific action, other than abandonment, that the law states prompts such emergency jurisdiction. It would be a third-degree felony to provide gender-affirming medical care within the state to a minor, which carries a potential five-year prison sentence… S.B. 254 also places limits on adults being able to receive gender-affirming medical care in three ways. First, it would bar state or local governments from funding gender-affirming medical care, though health plans or government-funded care, for people of all ages. It also would force all adults receiving such care to sign “informed consent” forms adopted by Florida’s Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine — boards whose appointees have implemented DeSantis’s anti-trans aims previously — that are almost certain to contain extreme anti-trans rhetoric. Finally, the bill bars anyone other than doctors from prescribing or performing gender-affirming medical care… H.B. 1521 bans trans people from using the restroom that fits with their gender identity in most government buildings. Defining sex based on a biological, birth-based definition, the law then limits restroom use in government-owned buildings based on that definition of sex. It applies in prisons and detention facilities, schools, and any public building — which appears to include any government-owned airport, convention center, or stadium. The law forces schools and prisons to create new disciplinary procedures for employees, students, and/or inmates who violate the law — again, for trans people, this means using the restroom that fits their gender identity. For others, and for non-employees in any of those public buildings, the law creates a new criminal violation. The law generally makes it a first-degree misdemeanor whenever a trans person doesn’t leave a restroom when asked to leave by any employee of the government agency that occupies that building. A first-degree misdemeanor can mean up to a year in prison in Florida. For not leaving a bathroom… DeSantis is making it very clear that he does not want LGBTQ people or their families in his state — as has his spokesperson, somehow even more directly. As DeSantis still apparently plans to launch a campaign for president, these acts of hate — and their real-world effects on people — must not get lost in the coverage or in our minds.

I believe that ultimately trans acceptance will follow the trajectory of LGB acceptance. I’ve seen hearts and minds change enough in my lifetime to believe in that possibility. One example: support in America for marriage equality was 27% in 1996 and 71% last year.

Things can change, and it doesn’t require everyone being comfortable with every social evolution. But it does require a majority rejecting the notion that assholes like Randy Fine and Ron DeSantis and Christopher Rufo can impose their religious and moral strictures on the rest of us.

The thing we’re demanding when we refuse to allow them to make everyone live inside the narrow-minded box is freedom. I’m glad to see Democrats like Gretchen Whitmer and Joe Biden reclaiming that word.

DeSantis lies a lot and is a shameless hypocrite like every other Repub, but he talks less about “the free state of Florida” now that he’s made so much progress transforming the state into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks. Perhaps in that context, even DeSantis finds the word discordant. When signing the bills yesterday, DeSantis instead claimed that Florida would remain “a citadel of normalcy.”

“Normalcy” as defined by him. Well, I say fuck Ron DeSantis, and fuck his definition of “normalcy.” Outwardly, as a cis straight woman, I suppose I fit what the Florida morality police would consider “normal.” But that’s not the fucking point. All of us have got to stand up and fight for freedom — ours and our neighbors’ — or it doesn’t exist for any of us.

PS: Also, on what planet has Florida ever been a “citadel of normalcy”? More fodder for my “Make Florida Weird Again” campaign!