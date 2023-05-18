Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Schadenfreude Open Thread: Elizabeth 'Liz' Holmes Is Going to Jail

Designated NYTimes stenographer Amy Chozick already missing those sweet beachside mimosas!

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes and former CEO Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani were on Tuesday ordered to pay $452 million to victims of the blood-testing startup’s fraud, and an appeals court also denied Holmes’ request to remain out of prison while challenging her conviction.

Holmes, who rose to fame after claiming Theranos’ small machines could run an array of diagnostic tests with just a few drops of blood, was convicted last year of misrepresenting the startup’s technology and finances. She was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.

Under the restitution order made by Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California, who also oversaw Holmes’ trial and sentencing, both Holmes and Balwani are equally responsible for the full amount…

Holmes had asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to pause her sentence on April 25, two days before she was to report to prison.

The court rejected her argument that the appeal is likely to result in a new trial, the threshold for her to remain free on bail. The denial of bail on Tuesday means Davila will now set a new date for her to go to prison…

John Carreyrou, reporter who literally wrote the book on the Theranos swindle:

    11Comments

    3. 3.

      Amir Khalid

      I didn’t imagine the judge was going to be that patient for that long with Liz Holmes’ obvious delaying tactics. The pregnancy part, in particular: she was always going to get proper prenatal care in federal prison; and, as another Jackal pointed out, there’s nothing unusual about women prisoners giving birth while serving their sentences.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      @AlaskaReader: Most female  prisoners don’t have gazillionaire hubbies who can afford the best lawyers.  Though gosh, I’d cry really large tears if hubs decided he couldn’t risk his money getting seized to pay off the wife’s restitution, and took a hike.  Boy, I’d be cryin’ some large tears if that were to happen.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      AlaskaReader

      @Chetan Murthy: Don’t know about where you’re advancing a supposition about  the hubby’ and how that modifies what care a prisoner may or may not receive, the contractors doing the health care aren’t at the beck and call of the hubby.

      …but what does that materially have to do with the records known concerning pregnant women and health care in federal custody?

      Can that be construed to defend the statement that we all know she’d get proper care?

      I don’t know who all expects that to be a truism, and I, for one, am quite certain there’s no basis to be declaring it as being a given.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      AlaskaReader

      @Amir Khalid: Damning enough to shoot holes in the premise that we all know she’d get proper care.

      Maybe talk with the women who did not get proper care.

      Perhaps you can set them straight, eh?

      Here’s some of your ‘not too damning’ for reference when you have your sit down with those women.

      While USMS and BOP both have policies that address the treatment and care of pregnant women, not all policies fully align with national guidance recommendations on 16 pregnancy-related care topics.

      Not too damning if you’re not on the receiving end, eh?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Chetan Murthy

      @AlaskaReader: I assumed you had adduced the records concerning pregnant women and health care in federal custody, as support for the argument that she might not receive decent prenatal care in prison.  I was merely pointing out that the rich, with many lawyers at their beck-and-call, can get better “service” than the rest of us,  b/c they can make life intolerable for those prison workers and their bosses, and conversely, can make life pleasant for those who play ball.

      So yeah, I think she’ll get proper care.  She’s filthy, filthy rich.  I think you can expect that as her pregnancy progresses, a kindly judge will be found, who will order her to serve her time in some civilian hospital until she delivers.  Hell, I wouldn’t b surprised that when she *inevitably* gets post-partum depression, that judge will be prevailed-upon to send her to some sort of “sanitarium” where she can be treated for that depression, instead of back to the slammer where she belongs.

      The rich are different:  they have money.

      Reply

