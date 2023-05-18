On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

The last full day of travel we sailed up Cockburn Channel to enter Agostini Fjord intending to visit the Águila Glacier in the morning. Another cruise ship already there. So. We flipped the day’s plans and headed first to the nearby Cóndor Glacier. Unfortunately that meant the tide was coming in when we disembarked to visit Águila Glacier… Making our afternoon walk back along the shore a bit wet.