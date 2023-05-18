why does the exact same article keep getting written? pic.twitter.com/1ithcre8KO — Jean-Michel Connard 🎃 (@torriangray) May 17, 2023

I’m sure it’s a very successful PR pitch for Pamela Paresky, which was presumably the whole point:

… The second rule of the gatherings is that Pamela has to like you. Pamela is Pamela Paresky, the gathering’s organizer, a fifty-six-year-old psychologist who lives in Chelsea. She has spent her life among the intelligentsia; she attended Andover and Barnard before going to the University of Chicago for her Ph.D., and spent years living near the tony ski town of Aspen, Colorado. In early 2019, while Paresky was visiting New York, a friend forwarded her a dinner invitation from the journalist Bari Weiss. “Dear Thought Criminals,” Weiss’s note began. Paresky found the greeting funny and decided to copy it when, during the first fall of the pandemic, she invited a few people to a dinner of her own. She began holding her gatherings on a monthly basis and eventually moved to the city. Now anywhere from a dozen to sixty people might show up at each event. (Some of the attendees I spoke with refer to themselves as Thought Criminals, embracing Paresky’s tongue-in-cheek nickname. Others find the moniker cringey and avoid using it.) “In a place like New York, you feel surrounded by people who are so far removed from where you are,” Nick Gillespie, an editor-at-large at the libertarian magazine Reason and a regular at the gatherings, told me. “Every conversation is about how capitalism is evil or how America is the most racist, sexist, homophobic country in the world.” As a result, he said, “There’s a lot of political homelessness.” On average, the group probably leans to the right, at least when compared with the rest of the city. But a few socialists go, along with a contingent of libertarians, such as Gillespie, who come ready for debate. “And you bring drugs,” he added.

A social club so fascinating professional Libertarian Nick Gillespie needs drugs to get through the gatherings…

Many of the attendees aren’t interested in advertising their participation. Others, including Michael Thad Allen and Samantha Harris, co-owners of a law firm who jokingly refer to themselves as the Lawyers to the Cancelled, are more open. “We’re not at Thought Criminals soliciting business,” Harris told me, although she has sent several clients toward the group—including Joshua Katz, a former Princeton professor who wrote a controversial essay in 2020 calling an anti-racist protest group, the Black Justice League, “a small local terrorist organization.” In 2021, Katz and his wife, Solveig Gold, a former student of his who finished her undergrad at Princeton a few years ago, started commuting into the city to attend Paresky’s gatherings. In 2022, Katz was fired from Princeton after the university said that, among other things, he had not been fully honest and coöperative during an investigation into a consensual sexual relationship that he had with another student in 2006 and 2007. Paresky was texting him and his wife every day to check in on them. “I doubt we’re the only people she’s doing that for,” Gold told me. Katz has taken to calling Paresky the Mother Hen of the Cancelled… It’s a commonly held belief on the left that concerns about cancel culture are overblown, if cancel culture even exists at all. Paresky considers it a genuine threat. In our conversations, however, her definition of “cancelled” was somewhat elusive; it encompassed people who suffered professional consequences, sure, but she also referred to instances of social-media pushback as “attempted cancellations.” However she defines it, she’s clearly preoccupied with the idea. Her writing, primarily featured in Psychology Today, focusses in part on the social dynamics of ostracization…

More big reveals: Paretsky also promotes an ‘edgy’ comedian who she discovered making “a crude series mocking Dylan Mulvaney”, and the aggrieved mother of a Yale swimmer who’s devoted herself to demanding transgender women not be banned from competion:

Jones doesn’t consider herself cancelled; she believes that “ninety-nine per cent of people agree with almost everything I say.” Paresky jumped in: “But how many people are willing to be vocal about it?” Jones replied, “This is why I love coming to the Thought Criminals.” Elsewhere, she said, “People who are frightened to read up on something or to dig into a controversy will be, like, ‘Oh, I agree with you, but I just don’t know how to articulate it, or what if I lose my job?’ ”…

Or what if you’re just… a giant yarping tool, someone normal people can’t wait to get away from?

trying to make these people seem interesting is truly an impossible feat lmao pic.twitter.com/RM1lpcJBA6 — p.e. moskowitz (@_pem_pem) May 17, 2023

"A happy hour for 'canceled' conservatives is being bankrolled by a wealthy donor and no one wants to tell me who it is. Oh well! Anyway this one guy says he can't get jobs because he's white and I'm just gonna print that without comment." — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) May 17, 2023

“Cancelled” nyc conservatives are willing to go in the record and liberals in rural areas are legit afraid, what does th at tell you. — Crabcake Inspector (@ilpomodoro2) May 18, 2023

The concerns about cancel culture somewhat belied by willingness to be written about by name in the New Yorker. Let’s consider the inverse, libs in North Florida who’d get their mailbox shot at if they put up a Biden sign so they stay quiet. — Crabcake Inspector (@ilpomodoro2) May 18, 2023

Even in a post-Thielbux world I don't think we really grasp just how much fucking money is being set on fire subsidizing these people and trying to force them into relevance https://t.co/n0aRtvLAFp — WEF Enjoyer (@lib_crusher) May 18, 2023

it's brave, actually, that this journalist and this magazine were willing to step out on a limb and write and publish the first profile of this group of a half dozen boring local celebrities that anyone has read in at least two or three months — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachi) May 18, 2023

Sadly Emma leaned so hard into covering white evangelicals sympathetically in 2014-17 that she just fell hook, line, & sinker for right-wing culture war grievance bullshit. Hate to see it. — Matthew Terrill (@Matt_Terrill) May 18, 2023