Our Failed Elite Media Open Thread: ‘ Thought Criminals’, TeeHee!

I’m sure it’s a very successful PR pitch for Pamela Paresky, which was presumably the whole point:

The second rule of the gatherings is that Pamela has to like you. Pamela is Pamela Paresky, the gathering’s organizer, a fifty-six-year-old psychologist who lives in Chelsea. She has spent her life among the intelligentsia; she attended Andover and Barnard before going to the University of Chicago for her Ph.D., and spent years living near the tony ski town of Aspen, Colorado. In early 2019, while Paresky was visiting New York, a friend forwarded her a dinner invitation from the journalist Bari Weiss. “Dear Thought Criminals,” Weiss’s note began. Paresky found the greeting funny and decided to copy it when, during the first fall of the pandemic, she invited a few people to a dinner of her own. She began holding her gatherings on a monthly basis and eventually moved to the city. Now anywhere from a dozen to sixty people might show up at each event. (Some of the attendees I spoke with refer to themselves as Thought Criminals, embracing Paresky’s tongue-in-cheek nickname. Others find the moniker cringey and avoid using it.)

“In a place like New York, you feel surrounded by people who are so far removed from where you are,” Nick Gillespie, an editor-at-large at the libertarian magazine Reason and a regular at the gatherings, told me. “Every conversation is about how capitalism is evil or how America is the most racist, sexist, homophobic country in the world.” As a result, he said, “There’s a lot of political homelessness.” On average, the group probably leans to the right, at least when compared with the rest of the city. But a few socialists go, along with a contingent of libertarians, such as Gillespie, who come ready for debate. “And you bring drugs,” he added.

A social club so fascinating professional Libertarian Nick Gillespie needs drugs to get through the gatherings…

Many of the attendees aren’t interested in advertising their participation. Others, including Michael Thad Allen and Samantha Harris, co-owners of a law firm who jokingly refer to themselves as the Lawyers to the Cancelled, are more open. “We’re not at Thought Criminals soliciting business,” Harris told me, although she has sent several clients toward the group—including Joshua Katz, a former Princeton professor who wrote a controversial essay in 2020 calling an anti-racist protest group, the Black Justice League, “a small local terrorist organization.” In 2021, Katz and his wife, Solveig Gold, a former student of his who finished her undergrad at Princeton a few years ago, started commuting into the city to attend Paresky’s gatherings. In 2022, Katz was fired from Princeton after the university said that, among other things, he had not been fully honest and coöperative during an investigation into a consensual sexual relationship that he had with another student in 2006 and 2007. Paresky was texting him and his wife every day to check in on them. “I doubt we’re the only people she’s doing that for,” Gold told me. Katz has taken to calling Paresky the Mother Hen of the Cancelled…

It’s a commonly held belief on the left that concerns about cancel culture are overblown, if cancel culture even exists at all. Paresky considers it a genuine threat. In our conversations, however, her definition of “cancelled” was somewhat elusive; it encompassed people who suffered professional consequences, sure, but she also referred to instances of social-media pushback as “attempted cancellations.” However she defines it, she’s clearly preoccupied with the idea. Her writing, primarily featured in Psychology Today, focusses in part on the social dynamics of ostracization…

More big reveals: Paretsky also promotes an ‘edgy’ comedian who she discovered making “a crude series mocking Dylan Mulvaney”, and the aggrieved mother of a Yale swimmer who’s devoted herself to demanding transgender women not be banned from competion:

Jones doesn’t consider herself cancelled; she believes that “ninety-nine per cent of people agree with almost everything I say.” Paresky jumped in: “But how many people are willing to be vocal about it?” Jones replied, “This is why I love coming to the Thought Criminals.” Elsewhere, she said, “People who are frightened to read up on something or to dig into a controversy will be, like, ‘Oh, I agree with you, but I just don’t know how to articulate it, or what if I lose my job?’ ”…

Or what if you’re just… a giant yarping tool, someone normal people can’t wait to get away from?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Kay

      but she also referred to instances of social-media pushback as “attempted cancellations.”

      Guffaw. Do NOT dare to speak to these people. There will be NO PUSHBACK in freespeechland!

      They have an even funnier definition than “people said I had dumb opinions online”. If they can’t point to a specific cancelling incident they say the person “self censored” so therefore was effectively cancelled, it’s just that only (the whiner) knows about it.
      You could be cancelling them and not even know it!

    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      In 2022, Katz was fired from Princeton after the university said that, among other things, he had not been fully honest and coöperative during an investigation into a consensual sexual relationship that he had with another student in 2006 and 2007. Paresky was texting him and his wife every day to check in on them. “I doubt we’re the only people she’s doing that for,” Gold told me. Katz has taken to calling Paresky the Mother Hen of the Cancelled…

      “Cancelled” because apparently he had a habit of sleeping with undergrads? Oh, the humanity!

    9. 9.

      craigie

      But a few socialists go, along with a contingent of libertarians

      I call shenanigans that these libertarians actually exist.

    10. 10.

      Kay

      @dmsilev:

      The author of the piece includes “fired for breaking university rules” in “cancelling”. What?

      I love that they can’t just get fired- they’re WAY too special for that. They have to dress it up as a violation of their rights, and the author buys this bullshit completely. She nods along approvingly as they spoon feed her this self serving nonsense.

      “He got fired for sleeping with students” is much less grand and noble than “he was fired for HIS BRILLIANT IDEAS”

    11. 11.

      justawriter

      Why do I imagine these evenings all the voices are those of little children dubbed in like those Haribo commercials? Except more annoying.

      Hungry Joe

      Michael Hobbes (quoted twice in the post) was co-host of the (still) outstanding podcast “You’re Wrong About.” He now co-hosts two equally compelling podcasts: “If Books Could Kill,” which systematically and hilariously eviscerates popular crapola books like “Freakonomics” and “Hillbilly Elegy,” and “Maintenance Phase,” focusing on pop nonsense about diets and wellness.

      Anne Laurie

      @dmsilev: “Cancelled” because apparently he had a habit of sleeping with undergrads? Oh, the humanity!

      If the tenured profs can’t take their pick of the crop, why do we even *have* coeds?…

      Wasn’t it just… *nicer*, when only a token number of non-white students were permitted in the Ivy League?…

      Transgenders: are they even people?  And why must they be all up in our business, where they know they’re not wanted?

      JUST ASKING QUESTIONS!!!  Why must the normies turn us into Thought Criminals?!?  Oh, the humanity… [to the fainting couch]

      Anne Laurie

      @craigie: I call shenanigans that these libertarians actually exist.

      I have not personally met him, yet I am forced to believe that Nick Gillespie, Professional Libertarian, exists.

      And goes to parties like this.  To, y’know, network.

      Kay

       But a few socialists go, along with a contingent of libertarians, such as Gillespie, who come ready for debate. “And you bring drugs,” he added.

      See how hip they are? They do drugs and sing folk songs. Sometimes they go to gay clubs.

      So much of this is people who thought they were cool and leading-edge hitting middle age and recognizing that no one younger thinks they’re interesting anymore. It’s people that are aging poorly. Bitterly. They all think the 1990’s were the Golden Age. It’s pathetic.

      different-church-lady

      why does the exact same article keep getting written?

      Because the exact same thing keeps happening.

      Shalimar

      Crabcake Inspector is exactly right about Northwest Florida.  Politics don’t intrude into daily life that often and it is a gorgeous place to live, but I am definitely not putting any Democrat’s sticker on my car.  That would be a good way to get hit or shot intentionally.

      Ripley

      but she also referred to instances of social-media pushback as “attempted cancellations.”

      Have these people never worked in a large for-profit organization? Maybe pushback is for “the little people”.

      I’m reminded of George Costanza at the Physical Therapist’s office: “Ohhh, the delicate genius has a POLICY!!”

      Kay

      @Hungry Joe:

      “Maintenance Phase,” focusing on pop nonsense about diets and wellness.

      My daughter is a PA and she uses Maintenance Phase to inform her practice because she’s trying to come up with a science-based, sensible, non shaming way to talk to people about their weight, (particularly women) who are often all fucked up about eating and weight. She’s not satisified with what she learned in school. She loves the podcast. Thinks all health care providers should listen to it.

      Elizabelle

      Maybe they can host a pity party sendoff for Elizabeth Holmes, the Theranos shyster.  Who has been canceled right into having to report to a jail cell very soon. She gets serious points for being canceled.

      eclare

      Truly grievances of the privileged.  Spare me.  I used to (key word used) have a friend like that, upper middle class, White, straight male.  Could not let go of grievances over changing names of buildings named after Confederate generals, etc.

      craigie

      @Anne Laurie:

      He may exist as a person, but the politics of libertarianism are situational, ie, meaningless. Ipso facto, there are no such things as libertarians.

      dmsilev

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I think I’ll try that the next time some referee recommends rejecting an article I’ve written because it’s “not sufficiently interesting to warrant publication in this journal”, I’m going to write to the editor and complain about cancellation culture in the selection of articles on quantum magnetism.  If that doesn’t work, maybe I’ll get someone to write an NYT Op-Ed piece on the intrinsic unfairness of it all.

      I’ll report back and let everyone know how well it works.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Hungry Joe: I will also give a shoutout to Michael Hobbes’ podcasts. All 3 shows do have a similar format but they are informative, thought provoking and often (as you say) hilarious.

      Roger Moore

      In 2021, Katz and his wife, Solveig Gold, a former student of his who finished her undergrad at Princeton a few years ago, started commuting into the city to attend Paresky’s gatherings. In 2022, Katz was fired from Princeton after the university said that, among other things, he had not been fully honest and coöperative during an investigation into a consensual sexual relationship that he had with another student in 2006 and 2007.

      So the dude is a professor who has repeatedly slept with his students, and he’s whining about getting cancelled.  Sorry, dude, but professional ethics 101 includes something about not sleeping with your students.  Being held to clearly stated professional ethics does not constitute cancellation.

      Phylllis

      @zhena gogolia: We just resubscribed after letting it go about three years ago. I used to read it on Sundays, cover to cover. Now I find myself thinking ‘who cares’ about almost 90% of the content in any given issue. Cartoons are still mostly funny, tho.

      mrmoshpotato

      I see some people are too good to hear Trump trash bitch and moan in a Midwest diner.  Fuck the authors of this whiny asshole articles, and fuck the rich trash they’re writing about.

      MomSense

      @Hungry Joe:

      I listen to all the Michael Hobbes and Aubrey Gordon podcasts. Maintenance Phase is so good.  My cousin’s daughter, who is a journalist in the UK, got me started on it and it’s a must listen.  My youngest son’s GF has been using it as a reference for her nutrition classes.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Talk about cancel culture…in the last few years, I’ve canceled the FTFNYT, the New Yorker, the New York Magazine and the Atlantic. Select days I come very close to canceling WAPO and if they don’t renew it for $20/year or less, I’m probably gone girl there too.

      Roger Moore

      @Kay: ​
       

      They have to dress it up as a violation of their rights, and the author buys this bullshit completely.

      I think the allegedly liberal media people going along with the “cancel culture” nonsense are showing their true colors. Yeah, they say they care about liberal ideals, but they care a lot more about class loyalty.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @MomSense@Kay:

      So awesome that Maintenance Phase is used by professsional health care providers! They really provide good insight and debunk a ton of junk science.

