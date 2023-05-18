Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2024 Elections / The Mouse takes a billion-dollar bite

The Mouse takes a billion-dollar bite

DeSantis will announce he’s running for president next week, according to multiple news outlets. Here’s a stinky turd for his launch party’s punchbowl: (NYT gift link)

Disney Pulls Plug on $1 Billion Development in Florida
A new office complex, and relocation of a division from California, would have created more than 2,000 jobs but was scuttled as the company and Gov. Ron DeSantis continue to feud.

In March, Disney called Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida “anti-business” for his scorched-earth attempt to tighten oversight of the company’s theme park resort near Orlando. Last month, when Disney sued the governor and his allies for what it called “a targeted campaign of government retaliation,” the company made clear that $17 billion in planned investment in Walt Disney World was on the line.

“Does the state want us to invest more, employ more people, and pay more taxes, or not?” Robert A. Iger, Disney’s chief executive, said on an earnings-related conference call with analysts last week.

On Thursday, Mr. Iger and Josh D’Amaro, Disney’s theme park and consumer products chairman, showed that they were not bluffing, pulling the plug on a nearly $1 billion office complex that was scheduled for construction in Orlando. It would have brought more than 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average salary, according to an estimate from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Thank you, The Mouse. I hope Disney’s move brings more attention to how DeSantis is turning a formerly laid-back vacay state into a hellhole ruled by puritanical authoritarians. It’s really important to make sure this fascist prick DeSantis crashes and burns nationally.

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3.

      Cameron

      I’ve heard of ratfucking, but mousefucking appears to take things to a whole new level.  Can’t think of anybody more deserving than the pudding-fingered one.

    5.

      Josie

      How did DeSantis not see this coming when Iger put himself back in charge at Disney? It seemed rather obvious to me what would happen.

    9.

      ArchTeryx

      This is a pretty rare treat.  the Mouse usually just goes after small fry that can’t defend themselves because they don’t have an auditorium full of lawyers on retainer.  But now The Man Who Would Be King has decided to take on the Mouse.  A major Republican trying to destroy a multinational corporation over Kulturkampf bullshit is… novel.  And now the Mouse has an opponent where they are going to NEED their entire flotilla of lawyers, because the only way this ends is either DeSantis is throughly ground into the dirt, or the state police occupying Disney World like the U.S. Army occupying Baghdad during the Iraq war.  That’ll do wonders for the tourist industry

      Subverting corporations in service of the state’s about as fash as you can get without going back to the 1930s.

    10.

      Ruckus

      It seems that if something might be in any way positive for even one liberal, the Greasy Old Poop party is agin it. As the world grows up, very slowly mind you, it seems that the greasy old poop party is losing what little ever existed of it’s tiny, tiny mind. Now I’ve seen them lose a lot of ground in CA over the decades but they still exist and still somehow think that the world was/is a better place when they have power. And it never, ever has been or will be, because their entire concept of power is “We have power fuck everyone else on the planet.” And. “Can we please have our power back so we can fuck up your lives and make them far worse?”

    12.

      Suzanne

      @ArchTeryx:

      A major Republican trying to destroy a multinational corporation over culturekampf bullshit is… novel. 

      I cannot help but think that this will destroy Puddin’ Cup’s post-gubernatorial employment prospects. I mean, he isn’t going to be president ever.

    13.

      Suzanne

      Also….can we please dunk on Josh Hawley’s book in which he tries to tell me all about his Manhood?

    14.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      When someone’s entire stick is “to make things far worse!” it’s not that they don’t care, it’s exactly that, make it far worse. In his case that’s the only thing he knows – how to fuck up everything.

    15.

      Elizabelle

      I loved that. And think of all the auxiliary jobs that putting the Disney development in would have caused. Housing, the purchasing power, the extra workers.

      of course, another issue is who knows if the Imagineers wanted to send their kids to DeSantis’s Taliban university program?

      what is the point of enjoying in-state tuition rates if your child is going to be equipped to deal with the 19th or early 20th century?

    16.

      Baud

      @Ruckus: As long as there is a group of people who will say “Amen!” when the GOP blames Dems and libs for the GOP’s actions, they will continue to have an incentive to make things worse.

    20.

      Alison Rose

      To paraphrase a line from my favorite Disney movie, The Aristocats: “The Mouse didn’t start this fight, but they can finish it.

      ETA: This part – “and relocation of a division from California” – is delicious, as a Californian, especially considering how much Ronnie Boy hates us.

    22.

      Ruckus

      @Elizabelle:

      what is the point of enjoying in-state tuition rates if your child is going to be equipped to deal with the 19th or early 20th century?

      I believe that you are giving the greasy old poop party way too much credit in the time department. I think you need to go back a couple more centuries. At least.

    24.

      Kirk

      @ArchTeryx:

      I really think the end state is going to be Florida being the House of the Mouse, for good and ill.

      I have mixed feelings about this, but in the end anyone willing to punch nazis is going to be my ally while the nazi punching needs done, and that is going to influence how I think of them after the punching is done.

    26.

      Elizabelle

      @Ruckus: I was trying to be nice. All the forward thinking of the inquisition.

      I hope hope Pope Francis disses him next.  And then BTS, for good measure.

    27.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @ArchTeryx: I see Random House is suing a Florida school district over removing their books too. It’s sort of boggling that DeSantis has managed to provoke companies like this rather than,  as you say, going after small fry.

    28.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I’m rooting for injuries. The Mouse can go fuck itself. So can Puddin’ Boots. But to watch both of them trying to fuck one another while the whole place sinks under the rising waves…priceless.

      Sorry, Betty – get out now!

    34.

      MazeDancer

      “I fought the Mouse, and the Mouse won…I fought the Mouse and the Mouse won…”

      Imagineers in LA who did not want to move are also happy.

      Opponents at the GOP debate, if there is one, will just point and laugh.

    35.

      TaMara

      @Betty Cracker: I know his intention is very clear, but doesn’t it seem super stupid? He’s never going to beat trump, I don’t think he could even beat the corpse of trump, and once he’s done fucking FL, what’s left for him? I mean he’s got the personality of an old dishrag (apologies to dishrags), so I don’t even think he’d be prime for the wingnut gravy train – especially if he’s pissed off Disney.

      I think despite his ability to create a fascist state, he’s not very bright.

    36.

      Ruckus

      @MattF:

      Just in reflection, it seems the Governor of Florida is not all that bright. Now I could be wrong, it has happened once or twice prior but the evidence does seem rather overwhelming…..

    37.

      Cameron

      @Elizabelle: By terrorizing immigrants, he’s already put the blocks to Florida agriculture (showing that he learned exactly nothing from Georgia’s attempt to do the same shit a few years ago).  I suspect construction’s going to take a hit.  And the senior living facilities are going to be moving to a self-serve model.  Fuck around and find mouse.

    39.

      Roger Moore

      An important point is Disney isn’t doing this just, or even primarily, to retaliate against DeSantis. This is because Disney was getting push back from the employees who would have to move as part of the project. It turns out a lot of those employees are LGBTQ, and even more are allies, and they really, really don’t want to move to a state that isn’t welcoming to them.
      My understanding is this is exactly the issue that convinced Bob Chapek to speak out on “Don’t Say Gay” in the first place. The employees who would have to relocate to Florida told him in no uncertain terms that they weren’t going to go if Florida was hostile toward them.

    40.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Also, as pointed out by the GOS (in turn, pointing to Beau), red states with new anti-abortion laws will no longer see military base expansions, and may soon see degradation or total loss. This will just hammer places like Jacksonville in Florida and Huntsville in Alabama and vast swaths of NC shore communities. Of course, it would be absolutely great if bases are downgraded or closed in Texas. Hell, there’d be nothing economically left of HUGE areas of that state.

      https://youtu.be/Kqi_wbk2YGw

    41.

      Elizabelle

      Governor: what do the words Tax Base mean to you? Can you draw us a picture?

      The presidential campaign rollout is going to be lit.

    47.

      PaulB

      @TaMara:  He’s never going to beat trump, I don’t think he could even beat the corpse of trump, and once he’s done fucking FL, what’s left for him?

      Well, he could always be hoping for Trump’s imprisonment, severe mental deteroriation, or death, all of which are definitely possible.

      And, of course, he may really be running as the “heir apparent,” aiming for 2028 rather than 2024, but needing to get his name out there now.

      For the latter position, I don’t know how he’ll be able to keep his name front-and-center in the minds of Republican voters, given that he’s basically screwed over Floridians about as badly as they possibly can be. What’s left?

    49.

      Doc Sardonic

      Sitting across from a large healthcare construction site in downtown Orlando right now while my wife is having some tests done. 160,000 sq ft multi-specialty clinic, 8 guys trying to put windows in. Normally there would be 30

    50.

      Mallard Filmore

      formerly laid-back vacay state into a hellhole ruled by puritanical authoritarians.

      I wonder if they have the dedication to Godliness to ban thongs at the beach.

    57.

      twbrandt

      @Roger Moore: I think a lot businesses located in deep red states are going to start facing this. Not only will employees be reluctant to relocate to them, but those businesses are going to have problems with recruitment and retention. If I as a gay man have an offer from a firm in Texas and another from a firm in, say, Massachusetts, guess which one I’m accepting.

    58.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Doc Sardonic:

      8 guys trying to put windows in. Normally there would be 30 

      That construction project is going to be a bit delayed – and not just because there are only 8 window installers.

    59.

      Betty Cracker

      @Suzanne: A screenshot from a “Manhood” book tour event:

      The Mouse takes a billion-dollar bite

      I don’t care how much time he spends in the gym; he’s still a pathetic, pencil-necked worm.

    60.

      Mike in NC

      Here’s hoping reporters dog Meatball Ron about the billion dollar Disney blowup and he loses his shit on camera.

    61.

      Roger Moore

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      It’s sort of boggling that DeSantis has managed to provoke companies like this rather than, as you say, going after small fry.

      He thought he was going after small fry.  The whole point of going after LGBTQ people is that they’re supposed to be the easiest targets.  It’s just that it’s no longer possible to go after them in isolation.  When you go after them, you’re also going after their employers and people who want to sell stuff to them.

      If anything this is the thing the social conservatives are really maddest about.  They want to go back to the kind of society where the people at the bottom of the totem pole are really helpless, and all the big companies are in on the oppression.  Big companies standing up for the little guy they’re trying to oppress is just not the way things are supposed to work in their world.

