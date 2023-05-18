Learning about all sorts of things I have missed today.

I don’t know if this is the most important, but it’s surely the most interesting in terms of palace intrigue. Has anyone heard about this?

This is a really important story. Why hasn't the GOP legislature taken the ministerial step to allow DeSantis to sign this bill? Could it be that Trump allies are holding it up over the provision allowing DeSantis to run for president without resigning as governor?👀 https://t.co/E1bQzWwqq5 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 14, 2023

Did we talk about the vote here on BJ?

Not one single wants to do something about Santos?

Not even one.

Every single House Republican voted to protect George Santos from expulsion. pic.twitter.com/VKnldKhCrd — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 17, 2023

Given our corrupt Supreme Court, I suppose it’s fair to assume that this is not a good sign?

BREAKING: U.S. Supreme Court will hear case arguing that South Carolina's congressional map is racially gerrymandered. In the lower court, a three judge panel found that the state's 1st Congressional District violates the 14th Amendment and must be redrawn.https://t.co/K3XaQ8iYXR — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) May 15, 2023

I don’t know what this is about, and I haven’t had time to look into this.

Hoping someone here already knows and is willing to share.

This was entirely self inflicted by the DeSantis PAC. They brought a lawsuit. They lost. And they may well have screwed the candidate they literally were created to support. https://t.co/kC8IuVyMKZ — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) May 18, 2023

As far as I’m concerned, DeSantis can keep sticking his tiny dick into the blender.

How soon before he learns?

Open thread.