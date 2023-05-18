Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Things I Did Not Know

Learning about all sorts of things I have missed today.

I don’t know if this is the most important, but it’s surely the most interesting in terms of palace intrigue.  Has anyone heard about this?

Did we talk about the vote here on BJ?
Not one single wants to do something about Santos?
Not even one.

Given our corrupt Supreme Court, I suppose it’s fair to assume that this is not a good sign?

I don’t know what this is about, and I haven’t had time to look into this.
Hoping someone here already knows and is willing to share.

As far as I’m concerned, DeSantis can keep sticking his tiny dick into the blender.
How soon before he learns?

Open thread.

      Baud

      Given our corrupt Supreme Court, I suppose it’s fair to assume that this is not a good sign?

      Not really a sign. This is one of those rare cass where the court has to hear the appeal.

      mrmoshpotato

      As far as I’m concerned, DeSantis can keep sticking his tiny dick into the blender.

      How soon before he learns?

      I’m sure he’s hired only the best people.

      Scout211

      On the DeSantis PAC case  electionlawblog

      Federal Court Rejects Argument by Pro-DeSantis Super PAC That It Can Give Its Contact List to DeSantis for Free without Violating Contribution Limits

      Scout211

      @WaterGirl: Indeed.

      And here’s a little more detail from Florida Politics

      ‘Testing the waters does not mean that anything goes.’

      Federal campaign finance laws won’t allow Ready for Ron (RFR), a political action committee started to encourage Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for President, to hand its list of email addresses of supporters to the Governor, a federal court ruled.

      The PAC aimed to gather petitions urging DeSantis to jump into the 2024 presidential race and wanted to deliver the petitions, along with the email addresses of the signers, to DeSantis.

      But the Federal Election Commission (FEC) found that such a list is valuable to campaigns as a source of potential donors to send fundraising solicitations, so much so that it would constitute an in-kind contribution that would exceed federal campaign finance limits.

      RFR appealed the ruling of the FEC in court, but Judge Randolph Mossof the Washington, D.C., U.S. District Court upheld their determination.

      “The Court agrees with the Commission that what RFR calls a petition is, in fact, a contact list and, more importantly, an in-kind contribution,” Moss wrote. “As such, the list is subject to the contribution limits contained in the Federal Election Campaign Act, and it is now well-trod ground that those limits satisfy constitutional dictates.”

