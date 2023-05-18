Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

You can’t love your country only when you win.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Come on, man.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

The poor and middle-class pay taxes, the rich pay accountants, the wealthy pay politicians.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

This fight is for everything.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Everything Everywhere All At Once

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Everything Everywhere All At Once

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AM in NC
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • HumboldtBlue
  • JPL
  • KSinMA
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Manyakitty
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • PIGL
  • rikyrah
  • Soprano2
  • Tony Jay

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    7. 7.

      HumboldtBlue

      Off to see my father for the final time.

      That’s sad, but I’ve been lucky, I’ve had him as a constant for 57 years. We sang a lot of songs and performed a lot of music together. Music is one of the few things he and I share intimately.

      Pretty lucky, that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      ??6 million jobs lost
      ??The unemployment rate surging to over 7%
      ??Plummeting stock prices, threatening millions of Americans’ retirement savings

      I prefer the Dems inflation reduction plan.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      p.a.

      GF’s 39 year old son’s chemo gave him some extra time but it seems he’s entering the end game now, any good vibes you send will be passed along and much appreciated as we hope for as painless a journey as possible.  Wife, 2 autistic kids.

      Fuck fucking cancer.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Soprano2

      @p.a.: Oh I’m so sorry, that fucking sucks. Cancer is a horrible thing. Sending you healing thoughts, since I don’t do prayers.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Tony Jay

      @p.a.:

      Fuck, as you say, cancer, very, very much.

      Friend lost his wife of 10 years a couple of months ago. They both went to see the doctor about two years before that because of stomach pains; he had gall stones, but it turned out she had a form of stomach cancer so rare that only about four or five cases have ever been reported. Terminal diagnosis, gave her six months, she hung on way past that, determined to squeeze as much life out of her life as she possibly could.

      Painless, quiet, surrounded by people who love and will remember you. When you’ve got to go, that’s the way.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      AM in NC

      @HumboldtBlue:  So sorry you are losing someone so important to you. I lost my mom last summer, and we were also very close. Sending you love. Nothing you will be feeling is wrong.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.