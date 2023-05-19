Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Does Chris Christie Want to Summer At Lake Winnipesaukee?

Friday Evening Open Thread: Does Chris Christie Want to Summer At Lake Winnipesaukee?

I hear it’s lovely up there, and quite reasonably priced compared to Cape May. (Mitt Romney might not be thrilled to have Christie as a neighbor, but Mitt seems to take his shore vacations in California these days.)

And if he times things right, Christie could stop off on the way for the 100th anniversary of Laconia Bike Week, which should remind him strongly of the Jersey Shore!

Christie has little shot at winning. But his clear motivation for taking down Trump, along with his particular talents, could still matter greatly.

A December poll showed just 3 percent of Republican-leaning voters said they would be “very satisfied” with him as their nominee. A more recent poll showed fully 70 percent wouldn’t even consider him (the most of nine candidates tested). Even in New Hampshire, the state he would apparently focus heavily on, a recent poll showed primary voters disliked him 53 percent to 10 percent.

Yet signs are building that Christie will again decide to run for president at what is decidedly the wrong time — even more than 2016 was. And while he has insisted this isn’t just a kamikaze mission to take down Donald Trump, it’s difficult to see how it could amount to much else…

He was a staunch Trump critic in the 2016 primaries before his early endorsement was really the first big one to lend Trump mainstream credibility. Then Trump rather quickly subjected him to a series of indignities: the endorsement news conference, the apparent jab at Christie’s weight, the allusion to Christie’s travails as governor of New Jersey.

Christie lobbied harder than anyone to become Trump’s vice-presidential pick, but he was passed over in a way that seemed to surprise him. Then Christie took over Trump’s 2016 transition team, before being quickly pushed aside. Trump declined on multiple occasions to make him attorney general, the cabinet job Christie was most suited for, leading Christie to explain in early 2019, “He hasn’t offered me anything that I really wanted to do.”

But even those criticisms pale in comparison to what Christie is unleashing today. While other 2024 hopefuls avoid criticizing the man they’re trying to usurp for fear of alienating his base — witness what just happened with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) super PAC when it sent out a tweet attacking Trump’s CNN town hall comments — Christie is characteristically far less shy.

Just last week, Christie called Trump “a puppet of Putin.” He’s targeted Trump over being found liable for sexual assault in the E. Jean Carroll case. He has knocked Trump for being “afraid” of debates. And unlike others, he’s lent credibility to his comments by saying he would never back Trump again...

Notably, Christie’s probably best situated to do it. While Never Trumpers love Liz Cheney, and Asa Hutchinson and Chris Sununu appear ready to make such a case, Christie actually has a track record here that suggests it could matter.

You might recall perhaps the most significant debate moment of 2016 came in February, when Christie played a major role in ending what remained of Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) chances by casting a harsh spotlight on Rubio’s robotic answers. Would Rubio have beaten Trump? Probably not. Will it be as easy to embarrass Trump like that? No. But Christie is uniquely situated to try

Last month:

Extra schadenfreude, for us Democrats: Christie lumbering into the Granite State would be a major blow to another Large Adult Repub with presidential ambitions…

Ed Kilgore, not impressed:

Wonder what Vince McMahon is doing, now that he’s no longer running the WWE?

  • Baud
  • bbleh
  • Josie

    3. 3.

      Josie

      Christie is sharp enough and sharp tongued enough to do the job if he is given half a chance. My worry is who would rise to take Trump’s place if he is cut down. It won’t be Christie.

