On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

way2blue

After our last glacier stop we headed out on the final leg of our journey. We were cautioned that during the night the ship would leave the sheltered channels to travel in the Pacific Ocean for a while before entering the Strait of Magellan. To be careful when walking about; use the hand rails… Our cabin was mid-ship on the main deck so likely one of the most stable rides of the ship. Of course the more expensive cabins on the higher decks pitched & rolled a bit more. Nonetheless we felt a gentle roll during the night with a few items rattled loose in shower. (A woman at breakfast the following morning asked the staff if that was the roughest seas they’d ever experienced and I had to squelch a laugh. Remembering the rough seas I’d experienced years ago on a research cruise in the North Pacific when we wedged life vests under either side of the mattress to not get thrown out of our bunks. A sea story for another day… )