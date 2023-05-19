First of all, can I say that it should be illegal for videos of Trump to autoplay on social media? It’s bad enough to see a still of the orange one, but to see his lips moving and hear his voice is too much when you’re not mentally prepared. Okay, moving on.

Another pet peeve. When and how did the “You’re not the boss of me!” people turn into “I’m the boss of all of you!” people? They just get to do that and no one is supposed to notice? It’s not rules they hate; it’s all about who gets to make the rules. Fuck them.

The framing of the tweet about Tim Scott was annoying, but this response from the Hoarse Whisperer was laugh-out-loud funny.

Breaking: Tim Scott announces plans to set fire to $22 million. https://t.co/yKqK2ZwpiL — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 19, 2023

I LOVE THIS:

We cannot keep playing with the livelihoods of millions just for the GOP to try and turn the screws on hungry Americans.

⁰@POTUS must consider invoking the 14th Amendment if necessary. pic.twitter.com/vE8epvCRmd — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) May 18, 2023

As I said in the comments, let Fetterman be Fetterman.

Poor Donald Trump. I think you have worn out your welcome in the courts.

You Get Nothing!

BREAKING: WOW! Trump asked for 21 days to respond to Fani Willis. I thought the judge would give him a week tops. The judge gave him NONE! “The court has received 500 pages from trump. That’s plenty. There will be no more briefings unless solicited by the court.” HAHAHA https://t.co/tLfEnUUG8m — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 19, 2023

This fellow explains the linear passage of time to Republicans, and more specifically, to Fox Not-News.

Warning: the video below does reference some awful videos that were recently being promoted on twitter, and then were no longer being promoted on twitter, so the complainers on Fox were saying that there had been no issue with cat torture videos being promoted on twitter. Hence the explainer on the concept of the linear passage of time. i.e. there was a problem, the problem was pointed out, after that, something changed, but the fact that it’s not there any longer doesn’t mean that it was never there.

Similar to the concept of object permanence, but different.

Here's a brief explainer on the concept of "the linear passage of time" and also "basic reporting techniques" for my friends over at Fox News. I can't believe this is necessary. pic.twitter.com/KocOQvvjyR — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 19, 2023

