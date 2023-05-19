Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Slow News Friday?

First of all, can I say that it should be illegal for videos of Trump to autoplay on social media?  It’s bad enough to see a still of the orange one, but to see his lips moving and hear his voice is too much when you’re not mentally prepared.  Okay, moving on.

Another pet peeve.  When and how did the “You’re not the boss of me!” people turn into “I’m the boss of all of you!” people?  They just get to do that and no one is supposed to notice?  It’s not rules they hate; it’s all about who gets to make the rules.  Fuck them.

🐇

The framing of the tweet about Tim Scott was annoying, but this response from the Hoarse Whisperer was laugh-out-loud funny.

🐇

I LOVE THIS:

As I said in the comments, let Fetterman be Fetterman.

🐇

Poor Donald Trump.  I think you have worn out your welcome in the courts.
You Get Nothing!

🐇

This fellow explains the linear passage of time to Republicans, and more specifically, to Fox Not-News.

Warning: the video below does reference some awful videos that were recently being promoted on twitter, and then were no longer being promoted on twitter, so the complainers on Fox were saying that there had been no issue with cat torture videos being promoted on twitter.  Hence the explainer on the concept of the linear passage of time.  i.e.  there was a problem, the problem was pointed out, after that, something changed, but the fact that it’s not there any longer doesn’t mean that it was never there.

Similar to the concept of object permanence, but different.

Totally open thread.

 

  Aziz, light!
  Baud
  bbleh
  Betty Cracker
  Bobby Thomson
  Cameron
  debit
  DFH
  different-church-lady
  Jackie
  Kelly
  lowtechcyclist
  Matt McIrvin
  oatler
  Old School
  Redshift
  rikyrah
  Roger Moore
  Suzanne
  The Moar You Know
  trollhattan
  Urza
  WaterGirl

    42Comments

      Bobby Thomson

      Tim Scott wouldn’t get the nomination of the White Chritian Nationalist Party even if Trump wasn’t running, and his shot at Vp is somewhere between No forkin way and You gotta be kidding me.

      Fetterman in a hoody is fine.  I’ve never been a fan of pompe and circumstance.  I’m far more offended by an entire party in thrall to Putin, oil and gas, and gun manufacturers.

      bbleh

      “‘Mr. Trump, you may have your answer now.  My ruling is this …”

      Oh, there’s gonna be some ketchup on the walls tonight.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: oh no, there’s EVIDENCE!  For one thing, the judge has shown BIAS by actually RULING AGAINST some motions by DeSantis! How can it possibly be fair for a judge to sit on a case when they’ve already made rulings against one party??!?

      oatler

      How’s this? Weather bug on the corner of my screen says Mostly Sunny while hail and high winds are coming on.

      The Moar You Know

      I haven’t read it.

      @Baud: thanks for that.  The issue seems to be that the judge has said in public that when the DeSantis admin says they will do something, people should take them at their word.

      This looks like some weak sauce, but an actual lawyer should look at it.  I am not one.

      Further reading:  seems to boil down to, literally, “judge won’t rule the way we want”.  Good luck with that.

      Bobby Thomson

      @WaterGirl: Shorter Desantis: the judge has outside of this proceeding referred to state action against Disney as retaliatory, so he therefore has prejudged the merits of this case in which Disney is suing us for retaliation.  To which my response is, “Good luck getting traction with that argument after Desantis bragged about sticking it to Disney in his book.”

      bbleh

      @Bobby Thomson: along with the obvious political aspects, might this be considered an analogy to an attempt at some sort of “brushback pitch”?  Trump has tried the same sort of thing on more than one occasion, maybe DeSantis thinks he can or should?  (And separately, what on Earth makes someone think that’s a good idea?)

      Cameron

      New thing I learned today: the most unfriendly city in the United States for work-from-home jobs is Bradenton, FL, which is just to the north of where I live.

      DFH

      You said: “When and how did the “You’re not the boss of me!” people turn into “I’m the boss of all of you!” people?  They just get to do that and no one is supposed to notice?  It’s not rules they hate; it’s all about who gets to make the rules.”

      This twitter thread helped explain it pretty well to me:

      https://twitter.com/_EthanGrey/status/1534024500970459138

      “If this has been a source of confusion, then your assessments of what Republicans mean by “freedom” were likely too generous. Here’s what they mean: 1. The freedom to tell people what to do. 2. Freedom from being told what to do.”

      Pretty much boils down to … heads I win, tails you lose. Sophomoric.

      Aziz, light!

      Wow, that wasn’t Doug J on the NYT announcement? This “serious competitor” will burn up faster than a meteorite.

      lowtechcyclist

      @DFH:

      “If this has been a source of confusion, then your assessments of what Republicans mean by “freedom” were likely too generous. Here’s what they mean: 1. The freedom to tell people what to do. 2. Freedom from being told what to do.”

      Protects but doesn’t bind, binds but doesn’t protect…yep.

      WaterGirl

      @DFH:

      what Republicans mean by “freedom” were likely too generous. Here’s what they mean: 1. The freedom to tell people what to do. 2. Freedom from being told what to do.”

      You’re right.  That’s it in a nutshell.

      trollhattan

      Judge McBurney will have none of your shit [smack!].

      Whines about “New York Georgia judges” commence in 3, 2, 1…

      Redshift

      When and how did the “You’re not the boss of me!” people turn into “I’m the boss of all of you!” people? They just get to do that and no one is supposed to notice?

      They always were. As Stuart Stevens put it, the only core principle conservatives have is “We get to tell you what to do. You don’t get to tell us what to do.” It fades sometimes when they’re only talking about the rules they’re against, like masks and so-called lockdowns, but “You’re not the boss of me!” always has an unspoken “I said me, I didn’t say anything about who is the boss of you.”

      Urza

      @rikyrah: There’s a reason most offices that didn’t make it mandatory are still at around 20% capacity.  And those 20% going in do it to get away from family mostly.  Very few people go in cause they prefer the office.

      debit

      I really would have appreciated some context about last link. I did not want to know that horrific videos like that are real. For anyone who hasn’t clicked yet, warning: descriptions of animal torture.

      Suzanne

      When and how did the “You’re not the boss of me!” people turn into “I’m the boss of all of you!” people?

      They have always been like this! They’re fucken hypocrites! Not just sanctimonious, not just self-involved, not just stupid as shit!

      Old School

      @Cameron:

      New thing I learned today: the most unfriendly city in the United States for work-from-home jobs is Bradenton, FL, which is just to the north of where I live.

      Tracked it down.  1.8% of the job listings in Bradenton offer remote work.  Article does not posit why that would be.

      WaterGirl

      @debit: I knew the awful videos were real, but to me the video I linked didn’t describe any of it, and anything I saw had already been referenced for the past week or so.

      But I am squeamish and I would never want to upset anyone or be insensitive, so I am sorry about that.

      bbleh

      @Betty Cracker@WaterGirl: per previous comments, 14th is a negotiation-stopper.  It’s basically the equivalent of what the Freedumb Caucus said.  The Freedumbers don’t have any problem running around playing with matches because they’re not gonna get much of the blame if the whole thing burns down, but from this I would guess that the WH figures Biden will, and (unfortunately) I agree.

      I note also the different ways the media are spinning the current “pause”: some say bothsides while others say — explicitly — the GOP negotiator walked out.  To my mind, that’s not a good look for the GOP, but I realize I’m not their target audience for this little stunt.

      Kelly

      Curses 🤬 on autoplay. I particularly hate it when I’m browsing for a movie or show to watch on one of our steaming services and the show just starts while I’m trying to read the description to decide if I’m going to watch it. Previews playing unasked for as I browse are also an abomination.

