TGIF Morning Open Thread: Ooof

The ancient & semi-honorable Friday News Dump tradition has me waiting to post about several breaking stories, not least (*sigh*) Senator Feinstein’s terrible situation. Meanwhile, here’s a post suggesting that some of the not-completely-insane ‘conservatives’ are steeling themselves for four more years of Biden, followed by… well…

Jill Lawrence, at the Bulwark, “13 Ways of Looking at Kamala Harris: Is it time to reset how you think about the vice president?”:

KAMALA HARRIS WAS AMONG FRIENDS at the annual fundraiser gala for EMILY’s List this week. Her smile dazzled as she talked of the “many joys” of being vice president, and her tone was by turns disbelieving and resolute as she described “book bans in this year of our Lord 2023” and “extremists” planning to go national with attacks on legal abortion, voting rights, gay rights, black history lessons, and more. Addressing a hall packed with cheering, applauding women, Harris said she and Joe Biden have been fighting to uphold and protect “hard-won rights and freedoms” for two years, “and now we need to finish the job.”

Is this focused, confident Kamala Harris the one we’ll see for the rest of the 2024 campaign?…

1. She seems like she’d be a fun friend. You can tell from watching her explain how to brine a turkey in a video recorded two days before Thanksgiving 2019 that went viral a year later, when she was vice president-elect. The clip shows Harris seizing the moment—a 90-second commercial break before going live on MSNBC—to answer questions from Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart’s husband, Nick…

2. A week after that seemingly carefree turkey tangent, Harris ended her presidential bid. It was a mercy killing for a mismanaged and unconvincing campaign. She had a divided, publicly unhappy staff, shifting positions on key issues, and no compelling rationale for why Democrats should nominate her.

3. Nevertheless, in June 2020, after George Floyd was murdered, I wrote that Biden’s choice came down to then-Rep. Val Demings, the former police chief of Orlando, Florida, or then-Sen. Harris, a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney. The idea was that either of them—gun-owning women of color who, like Biden himself, had taken incoming from all sides of the public safety debate—could credibly lead a national project to address racial inequities in policing, criminal justice, and more. I had moved on from the debate unpleasantness. Turns out Biden had, too…

7. The Senate Democrats’ “most acute questioner,” as New York Magazine once called Harris, earned the title by grilling attorneys general, Supreme Court nominees, and a Homeland Security secretary. Imagine her as an aggressive attorney general in a Biden administration or a hard-charging Senate Judiciary Committee chair in a Democratic Senate. Instead, as Biden’s understudy, she drew thankless, unachievable tasks such as getting a voting rights bill through a stalemated Senate and delving into the root causes of surging immigration. She was sent to countless foreign countries where she sank out of sight. She might make a better president for having done all that travel and met all those leaders…

8. Biden’s 2024 announcement video last month showed Harris more than a dozen times. MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asked Biden in a May 5 interview, “What are you trying to tell us?” He responded with explicit praise: “Vice President Harris hasn’t gotten the credit she deserves. She was attorney general of the state of California. She has been a United States senator. She is really very, very good. And with everything going on, she hasn’t gotten the attention she deserves.” That was the same day Biden and Harris posted a widely roasted, somewhat goofy photo of themselves going out to lunch together…

10. Was she ever as bad as she seemed? “I’m becoming slightly skeptical of the major narrative about Kamala Harris being so awful,” Mona Charen reflected recently. “Maybe it is time for a reset. Honestly, she has in the past given competent speeches. We’ve all seen her perform far better than she has in the vice presidency.”…

Here’s a fourteenth way to look at Kamala Harris: After a rocky start, maybe she’s found her footing.

You didn’t like switching from steak to salad either, or going to the gym, but it was essential for your survival and you’ve managed to adjust. Maybe those of us who still hope the GOP can be reclaimed from the Freedumb KKKrazies need to suck it up and work to get Biden re-elected.

Don’t know if Lawrence’s arguments will have any influence with her audience… but given the political arc of our own Blogmaster, we can’t reject reformed Republicans too indignantly, assuming they’ve really changed their bad habits.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      Manyakitty

      I’m almost afraid to see what today’s news dump will hold. At least it’s the end of the week. Whew. That took ages.

    3. 3.

      John S.

      I’ve been out of the country all week on business and not really able to follow what’s going on with the debt ceiling.

      So give it to me straight fellow jackals, how are things looking? Is Biden going to give in to the terrorists and their demands, making the same mistake as Obama?

    4. 4.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Not just US police:

      A frail, 95-year-old woman was approaching officers at a “slow pace” using a walking frame when they deemed it necessary to deploy a Taser, leaving her fighting for her life in hospital.

      New South Wales police confirmed on Friday that the homicide squad was investigating the incident and that the senior constable involved, who had 12 years experience, is under review and no longer working.

      Grandmother Clare Nowland remains in a critical condition in Cooma district hospital, with her family remaining by her bedside for the past two days, after the use of the Taser early Wednesday morning, which caused her to fall, hit her head and sustain life-threatening injuries.
      ………………….
      On Friday, they said the use of the Taser was due to Nowland being armed with a steak knife.

      Nowland, who suffers dementia, had left her room in the early hours of the morning and gone to the kitchen of the aged care facility, named Yallambee Lodge, where she found the knife, police say. She was by herself in a small medical treatment room when police arrived. Off-duty officers had to be called in to respond (Cooma does not have a 24-hour police station) and they arrived some time after paramedics had been on the scene. Police say officers tried to negotiate with Nowland.

      They allege she advanced at them at a “slow pace”, using a walking frame. Nowland is 5’2” and weighs 43kg and is frail.

      Suffering from dementia, 95 yo, 5’2, 95#s, walking with a walker and a steak knife. How terrifying.

    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      Feinstein’s situation is horrible and I wish Democrats could appoint a replacement to the Judiciary Committee if she retired.

      In possibly related wishes, I hope McConnell gets what Feinstein has and lives with it for another decade, fully aware and in constant pain.

    6. 6.

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      @OzarkHillbilly: She had a steak knife and all those tough cops could not calmly talk to her and immobilize her arm long enough to make her drop it. Oh my fucking god those poor brave cops /snark

      I’m 61 and in poor physical shape and could have probably wrested it away from a woman in her 90s…

    9. 9.

      ColoradoGuy

      @eclare: Yeah, that’s kind of the point of Tasering. Full-body convulsions, an immediate fall, loss of bladder control, and not getting up until the Taser is turned off. That’s what it’s designed to do.

      Risk of heart attack is not zero.

    12. 12.

      JWR

      The Dodgers really stepped in it this time, all to appease Bill Donahue’s tender, one might even say snowflake-like sensibilities. Oh well, they asked for it.

      Dodgers uninvite drag charity group to Pride Night due to backlash, incite further backlash

      (CNN) – The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting some high heat after uninviting a prominent local LGBTQ charity group from their upcoming Pride Night at Dodger Stadium on June 16.

      The MLB team originally intended to honor the Los Angeles Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a drag group that leads charity and activism efforts in the Los Angeles area. They planned to present the group with the team’s Community Hero Award for their work and invited them to feature in their LGBTQ-affirming Pride Night event.

      However, the decision immediately invited conservative backlash, specifically targeted at The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s use of Catholic imagery and religious garb in their aesthetics.

      Bill Donahue, the president of the Catholic League, an organization that says it protects religious and civil rights, released a statement calling the Dodgers’ decision “anti-Catholic hate speech.” Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio wrote a letter to MLB Commissioner Robert Manfred questioning if the decision was “‘inclusive and welcoming’ to Christians.”

      The Sisters letter of response.

      The San Francisco Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence Condemn the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Decision to Withdraw a Promised Honor to the Sisters pic.twitter.com/k5KTVRugY4
      — The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (@SFSisters) May 18, 2023

    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      @Shalimar: It is terrible for many reasons, including that this is an ignoble end to an otherwise remarkable career. Some people just don’t know when to leave the party.

      But no matter how awful and pathetic the situation, Feinstein’s aides need to wheel her ass onto the floor and make sure she pushes the correct button to register her vote, and they should be as shameless about it as Repubs were when they wheeled drooling, incoherent, incontinent Strom Thurmond into the chamber for that same reason. 

      Repubs will not let Dems seat a committee replacement if Feinstein resigns. It shouldn’t be up to them, but because the U.S. Senate is a dysfunctional mess and a pit of vipers, that’s a fact. We need judges confirmed, and if Thomas or Alito kick the bucket, Biden needs to be able to confirm a replacement. None of that will be possible without Feinstein. It sucks, but here we are.

    14. 14.

      Princess

      I think Harris would be a fun friend. More to the point, I think she’d be a good president who would share my values. I think she’s been behind a lot of what I most have liked about the Biden presidency.
      Where I am more uncertain is her political skills, and that says more about our shallow need to be won than her abilities. Her short primary run was not good. But we forget that she and Biden basically didn’t campaign in 2020 because they were being responsible citizens who weren’t trying to kill us. She’ll get a ton of exposure and experience in 2024. I’m going to bet she’ll surprise us in a good way.

    18. 18.

      Jesse

      @Betty Cracker: my understanding is that, if Feinstein were to retire today, Newsom can simply name her replacement immediately. There’s no approval needed for the replacement.

    19. 19.

      Maxim

      @Jesse: Yes, but that doesn’t mean her replacement would be given her spot on Judiciary. Or that the GOP would allow anyone (except Sinema) onto the committee in her place.

    20. 20.

      Anne Laurie

      @Jesse: my understanding is that, if Feinstein were to retire today, Newsom can simply name her replacement immediately. There’s no approval needed for the replacement.

      Newsom can replace her as a Senator, but he can’t put the new Senator on the Judiciary Committee.  And the Repubs have flatly & gleefully announced they will not permit any Democratic replacement before the 2024 election.

    22. 22.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I learned a little more about Billie Jean’s history. She is well aware of what electric shock is and what it does to her.

      A couple years ago my wife bought a couple electric fly swatters. I found myself flailing at about a dozen of the little bastards and thought I would teach them all a lesson. I happily went about Zap Zapping them with great joy. About 5 mins into my safari I realized BJ was not at all amused and that she grew more and more agitated with each and every snap of electricity. So I walked over to the DR table and put it down there. When I turned around BJ was no longer in the room. I found her on our bed with every muscle just aquivering. I laid down with her for least 5 mins before she finally settled down and when I got up she shot for the front door. When I opened it for her she found her way to my utility trailer and crawled under it where she remained for a half hour.

      This poor sweet girl went thru hell before we got her. I guess I’m gonna have to by an old fashioned fly swatter.

    23. 23.

      Jesse

      @Maxim: good point. But in the vote to seat the replacement in the judiciary committee, doesn’t the replacement also have a say? IOW can Rs actually block the majority Ds from staffing the committee as they please (subject to informal constraints like seniority)? Or even: OK, maybe the replacement doesn’t get that seat. But Ds can nominate some other D for the seat, in line with seniority constraints.

    29. 29.

      VeniceRiley

      Sitting here is jolly olde England getting a cut and color in my Kamala Harris for the People campaign tee and a Karl Strauss Brewery hat and a MARVEL hoodie.

    33. 33.

      satby

      @Shalimar: It’s been reported several times that the Republicans say they’ll block any replacement the Dems try to name to the Judiciary commitee. And then nobody gets confirmed.

      And in the meantime, the sage crank from Vermont hasn’t voted to confirm several of Biden’s appointees. Odd no one is talking about that.

    35. 35.

      Betty Cracker

      @Jesse: I only found out about it recently due to the Feinstein situation. Prior to that, I assumed the majority party could staff its own committees because why would it work any other way in a democracy? But it’s the U.S. Senate, a thoroughly ridiculous organization, so of course there’s no logic to its functions.

    36. 36.

      bbleh

      @John S.: I see 3 possibilities.  The most likely is that some messy, unsatisfying compromise will be reached in which everybody wins some and loses some, Republicans maybe winning a bit more, and which the parties will characterize differently, Republicans as a Total Win and Democrats as a necessary compromise, leading to the usual capering like drunken orangutans on the part of the former and moping on the part of the latter.  The more pleasant but unlikely one is that Democrats, with McConnell’s tacit concordance, pull some legislative jiu-jitsu, eg by taking up the House’s bill, gutting it and replacing it with something resembling whatever comes out of Sunday’s meeting but more favorable to Dems, passing it and sending it back to the House to jam the idiots, and ultimately having it, or something close to it, pass, with some Dem votes and with McQarthy publicly complaining but privately assisting in order to avoid meltdown.  The very unpleasant and less unlikely one is McQarthy going full Freedumb Caucus, making demands they know Biden can’t accept, and then  complaining loudly about the Dems as everything starts to burn.  In the first case, we do not have a market crash, in the third we do, and in the second it will remain on a knife’s edge.

