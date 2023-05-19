CONFIRMED: Nancy Abudu to the Eleventh Circuit. She’s spent a majority of her career as a civil rights lawyer defending the rights of all Americans, and she will be the first Black woman to ever serve on this court. An invaluable perspective. pic.twitter.com/CyNCYkXEMf — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) May 18, 2023

The ancient & semi-honorable Friday News Dump tradition has me waiting to post about several breaking stories, not least (*sigh*) Senator Feinstein’s terrible situation. Meanwhile, here’s a post suggesting that some of the not-completely-insane ‘conservatives’ are steeling themselves for four more years of Biden, followed by… well…

Jill Lawrence, at the Bulwark, “13 Ways of Looking at Kamala Harris: Is it time to reset how you think about the vice president?”:

KAMALA HARRIS WAS AMONG FRIENDS at the annual fundraiser gala for EMILY’s List this week. Her smile dazzled as she talked of the “many joys” of being vice president, and her tone was by turns disbelieving and resolute as she described “book bans in this year of our Lord 2023” and “extremists” planning to go national with attacks on legal abortion, voting rights, gay rights, black history lessons, and more. Addressing a hall packed with cheering, applauding women, Harris said she and Joe Biden have been fighting to uphold and protect “hard-won rights and freedoms” for two years, “and now we need to finish the job.” Is this focused, confident Kamala Harris the one we’ll see for the rest of the 2024 campaign?… 1. She seems like she’d be a fun friend. You can tell from watching her explain how to brine a turkey in a video recorded two days before Thanksgiving 2019 that went viral a year later, when she was vice president-elect. The clip shows Harris seizing the moment—a 90-second commercial break before going live on MSNBC—to answer questions from Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart’s husband, Nick… 2. A week after that seemingly carefree turkey tangent, Harris ended her presidential bid. It was a mercy killing for a mismanaged and unconvincing campaign. She had a divided, publicly unhappy staff, shifting positions on key issues, and no compelling rationale for why Democrats should nominate her. 3. Nevertheless, in June 2020, after George Floyd was murdered, I wrote that Biden’s choice came down to then-Rep. Val Demings, the former police chief of Orlando, Florida, or then-Sen. Harris, a former California attorney general and San Francisco district attorney. The idea was that either of them—gun-owning women of color who, like Biden himself, had taken incoming from all sides of the public safety debate—could credibly lead a national project to address racial inequities in policing, criminal justice, and more. I had moved on from the debate unpleasantness. Turns out Biden had, too… 7. The Senate Democrats’ “most acute questioner,” as New York Magazine once called Harris, earned the title by grilling attorneys general, Supreme Court nominees, and a Homeland Security secretary. Imagine her as an aggressive attorney general in a Biden administration or a hard-charging Senate Judiciary Committee chair in a Democratic Senate. Instead, as Biden’s understudy, she drew thankless, unachievable tasks such as getting a voting rights bill through a stalemated Senate and delving into the root causes of surging immigration. She was sent to countless foreign countries where she sank out of sight. She might make a better president for having done all that travel and met all those leaders…

8. Biden’s 2024 announcement video last month showed Harris more than a dozen times. MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle asked Biden in a May 5 interview, “What are you trying to tell us?” He responded with explicit praise: “Vice President Harris hasn’t gotten the credit she deserves. She was attorney general of the state of California. She has been a United States senator. She is really very, very good. And with everything going on, she hasn’t gotten the attention she deserves.” That was the same day Biden and Harris posted a widely roasted, somewhat goofy photo of themselves going out to lunch together… 10. Was she ever as bad as she seemed? “I’m becoming slightly skeptical of the major narrative about Kamala Harris being so awful,” Mona Charen reflected recently. “Maybe it is time for a reset. Honestly, she has in the past given competent speeches. We’ve all seen her perform far better than she has in the vice presidency.”… Here’s a fourteenth way to look at Kamala Harris: After a rocky start, maybe she’s found her footing.

You didn’t like switching from steak to salad either, or going to the gym, but it was essential for your survival and you’ve managed to adjust. Maybe those of us who still hope the GOP can be reclaimed from the Freedumb KKKrazies need to suck it up and work to get Biden re-elected.

Don’t know if Lawrence’s arguments will have any influence with her audience… but given the political arc of our own Blogmaster, we can’t reject reformed Republicans too indignantly, assuming they’ve really changed their bad habits.