The Heist is Happening in Plain Sight

The other news that is going to, of course, have disastrous consequences down the road, is the heist Ron DeSantis is pulling right now:

Florida governor and Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis has been crusading against “woke” investments for allegedly threatening his state employees’ retirement funds. But the most imminent threat to Florida public employees’ retirement dollars appears to be the massive state pension investments that have gone to some of the Republican Party’s Wall Street donors under DeSantis’ watch.

Despite a federal anti-corruption rule designed to prevent donors from receiving pension investments, private equity executives have donated millions to political groups supporting DeSantis, all while the governor oversaw the transfer of more than $1 billion of Florida public employees’ retirement dollars into these donors’ high-fee, high-risk “alternative investments.”

A Lever review found that had the state pension fund instead been invested in a simple, low-cost index fund, compared to its present mix of holdings, teachers, police officers, and other state employees would have about $10 billion more in their retirement funds.

Wokeness is just the excuse he is using, though:

As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis positions himself for a presidential bid, his state’s Republican-controlled legislature just sent him a bill that could enrich prospective Wall Street donors he may need to finance his campaign. That includes a GOP mega-donor who DeSantis recently met with as the bill advanced.

We all know how this will end, don’t we? With pensioners and state employees getting the shaft when the shit blows up.

      lowtechcyclist

      And of course, the Roberts Supreme Court made it next to impossible to prosecute DeSantis and his donors for creating this defrauding of the state employees when they let Bob McDonnell off the hook.

      bbleh

      Excuse me but he is following the hallowed tradition of a former Governor of Florida and swindler of extraordinary repute who “oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in the nation’s history” and personally profited handsomely thereby!

      Frankly, I’m a little disappointed in Pudding Boy …

      SiubhanDuinne

      The thing that really puts the pudding on the middle finger is choosing Sarah Huckaster Slanders as his running mate. Who the fuck announces their VP before they even announce for the presidency? And what the fuck can he imagine SHS could bring to the ticket? (I know, I know — likeability.)

      Cameron

      What a guy! Jam the tourist industry by going paw-to-paw with Big Mouse; piss off publishers with book bans (why not make an enemy of Penguin?  It’s just the largest publishing house in the US); fuck the farmers by terrorizing migrant labor; trade away the public employees’ retirement funds (as a reward for putting up with you).  Is there anything this man can’t do?

      kindness

      Won’t the (initial) judges overseeing the impending lawsuits also see their retirement portfolio sink?  Seems to me someone hasn’t thought this through very well.

      It’s the Disney gambit.  DeSantis is playing 1/2 dimensional checkers and still can’t see 2 moves ahead.

      Pennsylvanian

      He HAS to have committed federal crimes. Just the Texas – MV thing FFS.

      My outrage fatigue is on life support.

