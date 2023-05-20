I’ve been gardening all day, just came in and saw that we could use an open thread!
By a pleasant coincidence, I’m just going out to garden. Wish me luck, I am trying to eradicate a trumpet vine.
This comment
I’m asking you to love your family more than you hate mine.
keeps coming back to my mind. That’s Nebraska state Senator Megan Hunt, parent of a trans child, responding to Sen. Linehan’s complaint about Hunt filibustering an anti-trans bill.
“I’m asking you to love your family more than you hate mine. If your family wants you home to recover from surgery, maybe you should do that. If you want to see your grandson graduate from preschool, you should do that.
Instead you are here to drag out this session because you won’t come off this bill that hurts my son. You hate him more than you love your own family. And that’s why you’re here.”
https://twitter.com/HeartlandSignal/status/1659294919784034307
I’m sitting in a coffee shop waiting for my car to be done with its smog test.
And I am putting off planting some forsythia and lilac bushes. It took me two hours to plant four peonies yesterday because digging holes in western Colorado is decidedly different from digging holes in Florida.
Hey, could I get a link to the Christie zoom?
We have very different ideas about gap years😂😂
I guess that’s why they’re at Stanford Medical School
What? The Republicans aren’t negotiating in good faith? Who could have seen THAT coming?
I’m definitely worried.
Please send me an email message so I can send you the zoom like. I saw your note yesterday and tried to reach you three times by email, and they were all returned to me.
Okay, I just sent you an email. I see email from you in my inbox, but maybe you have the old one in your files?
(Copying myself from Facebook):
Today would have been Dad’s 81st birthday, the first one without him here. I’ve been going back and forth between sadness and fond memories. Dad was so present in our lives when my brothers and I were growing up. After he quit working for the Grateful Dead (around 2 years before I was born), he never traveled for work. He didn’t go out with buddies to bars or games, didn’t go on “guys’ weekends”. He took maybe 2 or 3 solo camping trips over my whole childhood, but other than that, he was always there with us and for us. It was a blessing then and it remains one now, because it means that almost every happy memory from my youth involves him. I love you and miss you so much, Dad. Happy birthday
(Posted this with an old photo of him sitting in front of his birthday cake, which I was glad to find in my photo box)
My parents are coming tomorrow the first time since the pandemic started. It will be the first time they’ve come since I got married 2 years ago and moved to a new home. My wife and my parents have built a really strong bond with each other. They met my wife’s daughter’s boyfriend and they hit it off – the boyfriend has the same name as my brother. So family front has been wonderful. Life is on the up and up – too bad this country is still a fucking shit show. Glad I don’t live in any of these red states and I hope those who do here are fighting the good fight.
My day is going to be spend cleaning the house while my wife and her daughter have a mom/daughter bonding day and go out. :-)
@Alison Rose: Our blogfather is a big grateful dead fan (how he ended up as a Republican is anyones guess) So cool that he worked for the grateful dead!
Sorry to hear that he is no longer with us. My dad is 84 and he looks like he is 65 and is quite robust. So much vitality – I hope I get to keep him on this planet as long as we can. My grandfather lived to 100 – so he’s got to beat that!
Still really bummed that Rafa is going to miss the French Open. Nadal has won it an unprecedented FOURTEEN TIMES!! Which is the most dominant performance of any player at a single tournament in tennis history. He’s only lost three matches there. EVER. Roland Garros already has a statue of him, in his honor. He hasn’t missed the event since 2004. Nadal has been plagued by injuries throughout his career but especially the past two years. Somehow he still managed to win the Australian Open AND the French Open last year. But everyone is worried that his injuries are finally catching up with him (which tbh, we all thought would’ve happened years ago). Roland Garros will not feel the same without him. L’Equipe has a piece titled “A Land Without It’s King“:
Given that Carlos Alcaraz wore diapers, that Twitter did not exist and that Jacques Chirac was President of the French Republic, no need to add more to convince oneself that the last time Roland-Garros was held without the presence of Rafael Nadal, in 2004, none of us closely or remotely resembled what we are today.
For eighteen years we knew, just by catching a glimpse of our ever-faithful spring companion on a public service channel, that the baccalaureate exams were coming soon. For eighteen years, he has been digging, in the best clay court in the world, the furrow of a unique story in the world of sport, of all sports. A status, first; a statue, then. Fourteen replicas of la Coupe des Mousquetaires sleep every night in a display case in the museum of his academy, in Manacor, a few meters from the tennis courts where he has been looking in recent days for reasons to believe that showing up to la Porte d’Auteuil with a player badge on May 28 would not be pure madness.
So it will be a Roland-Garros without him and it’s like a novel without an e. You miss one letter and everything feels deserted. At the very beginning of the Open Era, in 1969, Georges Perec had published La disappearance, a book of more than 300 pages without a single e. We would have offered him to join the tennis section of L’Équipe to help us, in ten days, tell the story of these already deserted Internationaux de France, but it has been a while since he is no longer available.
When will Nadal be available again? Four months that he’s trying to extricate himself from an injury he had been promised would heal in half the time. Weeks that he hits the ball almost every day without ever being able to sprint or slide, helpless witness to this rebellious psoas that taunts him.
But giving up ten days before the start of the tournament is also sending a message of hope. It’s already branching off into the future, without having to worry about the smartphones of emboldened interns capturing on the fly the painful moments of shortened training sessions. To wisely turn your back on this edition [of Roland-Garros] is to avoid flying past the point of no return. He has never hidden it: his dream of playing until the 2024 Olympic Games, which will not only take place in Paris but also at Roland-Garros, warms his heart and body. At almost 37 years of age, Nadal has officially only retreated. Not retired.
Well, the wind shifted so our air quality went from 5-6 to 10, probably 10+ with the next update.
So driving around with broken a/c, windows open with a N95 on.
I’d love to go to the zoom, but we have guests coming for dinner, and the zoom will start at 7 my time, so I’m thinking I’ll be busy.
@Alison Rose: Nice tribute. Sorry you are missing your Pops. What did your Dad do with the Dead? I’m a sorta fan (prefer Jerry Garcia Band personally) but know lots of Deadheads from my days playing in jam-bands.
@cain: There are lots of Republican Deadheads, sadly. I used to work with a guy who fit the bill. Talked a big game about peace and love and the Deadhead culture etc., but also really hated Democrats/Hillary/Obama. Apparently it’s a pretty common thing because…well…old, white dudes. There’s even been some articles about the phenomenon.
Glad that his memory is a blessing!
I love the Grateful Dad shirt:
https://edeadshop.com/products/grateful-dad-on-grey?variant
Bob Dylan, Precious Memories
@Alison Rose: went to my first (and, admittedly, only) Dead show with a law school friend who was a Deadhead. Years later, he ended up being their general counsel! Which, from what I could tell, consisted of flying around on their jet and signing licensing agreement. Not a bad gig for a Deadhead lawyer.
@UncleEbeneezer: “I saw a Deadhead sticker on a Cadillac” comes to mind.
@cain: Oh, I know – it’s part of how John and I became friends :) I also worked for the company, though after Garcia died, and I think John had a smidge of jealousy :)
@UncleEbeneezer: Ann Coulter claims to be a deadhead, and I forget which Bush Republican, maybe not Kasich but someone of that ilk/generation.
In spite of being far too online, I don’t see much of/from Coulter anymore
@UncleEbeneezer: Well, he was their business manager throughout most of the 70s. After their previous one had ripped them off and absconded with their money, my Dad came on board in 1971 to straighten things out and stayed on through late 78. But before that, he played in the band that was the precursor to the Dead. If you go here and scroll down to the musicians list, Dave Parker is my Dad :)
@Ken: I am trying to get rid of one as well. I dug down to the main root. Cut it off there. Soaked a folded up paper towel with bleach. Put that over the cut stem then cover the paper towel with plastic wrap and doubled up a rubber band to seal the bleach in. Buried all of it. Hopefully the bleach will work itself down into the root system killing the plant.
@Alison Rose: that year of firsts is tough, and the missing and the fond memories never stop, but the comfort of being a loved and wanted child sure helps. Spouse and I are heading to a double memorial this afternoon and there will be a GD coverband. I’ll include you and your Pap in my thoughts when they play Ripple.
