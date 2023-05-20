Y’all may want to check out today’s Google Doodle, Celebrating Lake Xochimilco… and also the perennially and proverbially immature axolotl.

The species is seriously endangered in the wild, but it’s widely used in scientific research, and so popular as a pet — particularly in Japan, where they’re known as uparupas — that Amazon has a wide selection of ‘cute’ axolotl toys and trinkets.

But for those of us of a certain age and (perennially immature!) mindset, axolotls will always recall a ‘classic’ from our childhood…