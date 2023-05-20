Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: AXOLOTL !

Saturday Morning Open Thread: AXOLOTL!

Y’all may want to check out today’s Google Doodle, Celebrating Lake Xochimilco… and also the perennially and proverbially immature axolotl.

The species is seriously endangered in the wild, but it’s widely used in scientific research, and so popular as a pet — particularly in Japan, where they’re known as uparupas — that Amazon has a wide selection of ‘cute’ axolotl toys and trinkets.

But for those of us of a certain age and (perennially immature!) mindset, axolotls will always recall a ‘classic’ from our childhood…

I Wandered Lonely as a Clod
Anonymous, with apologies to William Wordsworth
(from Mad Magazine, issue #43 in 1958)

I wandered lonely as a clod,
Just picking up old rags and bottles,
When onward on my way I plod,
I saw a host of axolotls;
Beside the lake, beneath the trees,
A sight to make a man’s blood freeze.

Some had handles, some were plain;
They came in blue, red pink, and green.
A few were orange in the main;
The damnedest sight I’ve ever seen.
The females gave a sprightly glance;
The male ones all wore knee-length pants…

