Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

I was promised a recession.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Consistently wrong since 2002

The willow is too close to the house.

I really should read my own blog.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Come on, man.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

This fight is for everything.

He really is that stupid.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Freedom, We’re Taking It Back

Freedom, We’re Taking It Back

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: 

Quick note: I was apparently putting this post together yesterday at the same time Anne Laurie was putting her “four freedoms” post together.  Oh well, there’s no such thing as too much freedom, right?

President Biden has been talking about freedom, and so have a number of our prominent elected officials.  Here on Balloon Juice, quite a few of us have been saying we are enthusiastic about the idea of reclaiming FREEDOM, taking it back, first from the right-wing  republicans, and now from the twisted and perverted view of freedom, brought to us by MAGA.

I want to share three different views on freedom.  I’ll start with FDR’s list of four freedoms in 1941, then share Jamelle Bouie’s reworking of the four “freedoms”, written from the current Republican perspective, and then share a quote about personal freedom from the TV series Queen Sugar.

FIRST

Franklin Roosevelt four freedoms from January 1941.

Freedom, We're Taking It Back

SECOND

Opinion: The Four Freedoms, According to Republicans  (NYT gift link)

by Jamelle Bouie

“There is the freedom to control — to restrict the bodily autonomy of women and repress the existence of anyone who does not conform to traditional gender roles.

There is the freedom to exploit — to allow the owners of business and capital to weaken labor and take advantage of workers as they see fit.

There is the freedom to censor — to suppress ideas that challenge and threaten the ideologies of the ruling class.

And there is the freedom to menace — to carry weapons wherever you please, to brandish them in public, to turn the right of self-defense into a right to threaten other people.”

THIRD

This was an intention for living, a prayer of sorts, spoken by character Nova Bordelon in an episode of Queen Sugar, and I liked it so well that I wrote it down.

Be free from pain.
from fear.
from regret.
from guilt.
and from heartbreak.
Be free.

That strikes me now as being from a simpler time, when there wasn’t an existential threat around every corner.  Though I realize now that even in that “simpler time” a whole lot of people already lived surrounded with existential threats.  The murder of Trayvon Martin opened my eyes.  Once you see it, it can’t be unseen.

I’m not sure exactly where I’m going with this, except to say that I am encouraged by the intention to take back “Freedom” from the proud to be a (white, pickup-driving, confederate flag-waving) American, where at least I know I’m free (and fuck all the rest of you) crowd.  They have bastardized the meaning of freedom for  long enough  for far too long.

Freedom, we’re taking it back.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • artem1s
  • Gretchen

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Gretchen

      There was a story going around about someone who called the cops on a young lesbian for being too boy-looking in a bathroom. The cops demanded id. She didn’t have any so they physically removed her. If you’re scared of men in bathrooms that should scare you. Soon they’ll demand that we all dress like June  Cleaver or stay home.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      artem1s

      for me the whole framing of ‘taking back’ something that is supposed to be (according the Constitution) inalienable seems inherently flawed and reeks of authoritarianism. I just don’t think it’s salvageable because the unspoken part of the message for so long has been, “by force, if necessary”. Feels too much like giving into the gun humpers and militia ideology. Honestly whenever I hear anyone use it, it makes my skin crawl. I get why the Biden campaign is using it. I wish them luck, but I also hope they find an alternative too.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.