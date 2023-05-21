Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hey Lurkers!

Hey Lurkers!

by

This post is in: 

looking in a large storefront window with reflections in the glass and a sign that says “Come in, We’re Open"

It’s way past time for another thread for all the lurkers out there.  I don’t think we’ve had one for a few months.

You may already know this, but when you post your first comment, it goes into moderation, and sometimes it takes a while for one of us to see it and free your comment so it shows up for everyone.  Once it’s released from moderation, it goes into the comments with the time-stamp for when you first submitted it, so then most people probably never see it.  So it’s not surprising that first comments often don’t get replied to.

So here’s a special open thread where I can keep a particular eye out for first comments that go into moderation.

A few of you who poked your heads up on previous lurker threads have turned into commenters, but don’t let that scare you away!

In any case, it’s lurker appreciation day here on Balloon Juice!  Welcome, all.

Totally open thread.

    1. 1.

      neabinorb

      Hello, WaterGirl and the BJ community, It’s Sunday afternoon in Indiana, a beautiful spring day. I’m getting ready to do some carving. I’m carving myself a goddess, a graven image. It’s an especially nice piece of limestone, and I’ve got some excellent podcasts queued up, so it’s going to be a good afternoon.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Chat Noir

      I have been a lurker since 2008, with an occasional comment here and there. Balloon Juice is my first stop every morning.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      ROn from MN

      Howdy from Minnesota, one time commenter, long time reader, been around since Tunch was in charge. I really appreciate all of the front pagers and most of the comments from folks here. Very Proud to be a Minnesotan right now as the Democrats here finally got control of the senate (already controlled the house and governorship) and have gotten almost all of their objectives passed. Very Progressive  agenda and the republicans are howling about it, so you know it must be good stuff!!!!!!

      thanks again for all you folks do here!!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      TheOtherHank

      Mostly a lurker, but I do comment from time to time. The sun is out in Pacifica, CA. I’ll most likely run some errands and do a bit of yard work.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      West of the Rockies

      Welcome aboard, lurkers!  I recall posting several times before getting a response (and it happens often now as well, even though I’ve been here for well nigh 15 years).  Don’t despair if it takes a few postings to feel like you’re being read and welcomed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      knittingbull

      Have a rhetorical question for the “not possible to change your sex” loons ( I know I’m addressing reasonable loons)-ask the Bible thumpers , if God created Adam, and then took a rib from him and created woman, then he must have a changed the sex of his rib clone. So the second “human” in creation was a trans woman and God (parent) was the culprit. Which means in Texas, Florida, Missouri, Montana, and all the other trans care banning states would have to arrest, prosecute and imprison God for affording a minor (remember “Eve/Adam” had just been created/born) what they banned by legislation.

      I’d be curious (not really) to hear their answer

      Reply
    9. 9.

      West of the Rockies

      @TheOtherHank:

      My cousin lived in Pacifica on a cul-de-sac where the other five homes all fell into the ocean (serious erosion problem in her particilar area).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jebeelzabub

      Howdy Balloon Juice!

      Long time lurker here, I’ve been visiting this site 2 or 3 times a day for at least a decade. I feel like I know all the frequent commenters like you frequent commenters do ;-)

      It’s a little drizzly here in Austin, and we’re now the 10th biggest city in the nation, which seems so very odd.

      Anyway, hope everyone is having a great day, and who knows, maybe I’ll comment more than once a decade!

      Reply
    19. 19.

      2liberal

      I’m a longtime viewer and occasional commenter (commentor?).  Back when we had NFL game day threads I used to change my nym to something like “the_steelers_are_bradys_bitches_aka_2liberal”  however that is now offensive for being discourteous to women and we don’t have nfl game threads anymore anyway.  I was hoping it would be the blogfather who would have to liberate me from moderation.,

      Reply
    21. 21.

      patrick II

      Not exactly a lurker, but I just want to take a moment to thank Watergirl for all she does for this sight.  She is a combination of intelligence and generosity that, as much as anyone, keeps this community alive and helps move it in a positive direction.

      Thank You, Watergirl.

      Patrick

      Reply
    22. 22.

      H.E.Wolf

      Welcome lurkers both new and returning. One of the best parts is the excellent nyms y’all bring to the party!​
       
      And you yourselves too, of course. :)

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kyle Rayner

      I always wonder if I need to stick to one single device so each separate one doesn’t register a separate “first comment.” (Would keep my pies unified too, I guess.) Alas, consistency eludes me.

      That’s enough commenting for me for 2023, I suspect.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      pajaro

      longtime lurker, now occasional commentor.

      Thanks for being here.  I spend too much time on the internet, but this is one stop I don’t regret.  Anne’s coronavirus posts and Adam’s updates on Ukraine have been required and extremely valuable reading for me.  Keep up the good work, all of you, please.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Gvg

      @WaterGirl: clownfish and parrotfish change their sex naturally. Clownfish are the ones that live round anemones. The live in a cluster around. Big anemone (carpet type) in the pacific and it turns out the biggest one is a female and the next biggest is the male. The rest are juveniles. If the female is killed the male becomes a female and the next biggest becomes the male.  If the male is killed, one of the juveniles move up. We found this out when we found out how to captive breed clownfish sometime in the 70’s.

      Parrotfish it’s the other way around. A school has one male and about 20 females. If the male is killed, a female changes sex to male. It takes a few weeks and they are different colors so it’s quite visible including the changeover. Very colorful patterned fish, parrotfish. They are the ones that munch Carl reefs and digest the coral into sandy beaches. When we visited the Caribbean for the best vacation of my life when I was 12, the guides pointed it out to us.

      God does not have a problem with sex changes.

      i don’t think those are the only examples, they are just two I knew of a long time ago.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WaterGirl

      @Kyle Rayner: That’s no big deal.  If you want to comment in this thread from each of your devices, we can get that out of the way for all of them. :-)

      Then it’s a total non-issue going forward!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      JCNZ

      “So it’s not surprising that first comments often don’t get replied to.”

      So sad. If only the internet had come up with an easy way to – let’s say – “like” a comment…

      Reply
    35. 35.

      The Up and Up

      Lurking of late. Trying to get through a rough patch through therapy and long walks. A minus tide yesterday so I went out to

      Reply
    38. 38.

      xephyr

      This has been one of my daily stops for ages, because for me it’s an oasis of sanity – for which I’m very grateful. My own solution to world problems today will consist of trying to color match the chalk I’m using to fill cracks on my back porch so it looks like the surrounding cement. If that doesn’t work, I have plenty of other ideas…

      Reply
    39. 39.

      The Quiet One

      This is still my first stop in the morning and thanks for being here! My new favorite thing is TicToc so of course Congress feels the need to have hearings and for Montana to ban it…haha

      I’m finding lots of great content for ‘woke’ people at the TT. And some just plain old fun stuff too.

       

      Sunny and mild here in Missouri, open the pool soon!? So much work getting it ready.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Tony Jay

      I bid a very good evening to all you lovely lurkers from over here on the Island of Running With Scissors.

      Remember the three rules.

      1) If you post a comment, it will be read, usually by a LOT of people.

      2) If no one responds to your comment, it’s because they already agree with you.

      3) If someone does respond to your comment but they’re an arsehole about it, that’s just because they’re an arsehole, it’s nothing to do with you, you’re great.

      There’s a rule 4, but that’s just administrative guff about how to respond to the Blogmaster’s latest brush with Darwin Award infamy*.

      Have fun.

      * By laughing

      Reply
    41. 41.

      JCNZ

      @Grumpy Old Railroader:  I’m from way down in the South Pacific, and I go on this site every day (emails, then BJ, then The Guardian, then TPM, in that order – with a weekly glance at the New Zealand Herald) and, like you, have done so since the Days of Tunch. I have no idea how I stumbled on it, being technically and internetally-challenged, but I love this community. I don’t know how I would have survived the Days of trump* without it.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Remember Rufus

      OK, I’ll bite… been lurking for many years now, never posted.  I’m writing to you from central Illinois.  It’s an absolutely gorgeous sunny day here today! My family relocated here from Texas last year to escape the increasing insanity in that region. 🙂

      It is so incredibly nice to be away from that  place.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      OhThatMarcy

      Long long time lurker, at least since Shrub was in office; daily reader (via RSS) and also follower of John and Betty in the land of the twits. As someone said above, I could not have survived His Orangeness without you all. Gardening today in the incipient mist, north of Seattle.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Steeplejack

      @JCNZ:

      Apparently one of the hardest things for people to grasp is that comments are read by a lot of people even if they don’t get a reply. So speak out and know that you’re heard!

      Also, that gripe is particularly rich coming from longtime lurkers who have never replied to anyone themselves.

      And a like button?! Next you’ll be wanting threaded comments. Harrumph.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @WaterGirl: You know, it just occurred to me, if any of you lurkers are artists or authors, I’m pretty sure you qualify for being featured, so if that’s you, send me an email ( watergirl at balloon-juice.com ) and we can get that set up.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      KrackenJack

      @neabinorb: ​
        I’m sure others have said this already, but I’d like to learn more about the process and results. I’m all about graven images.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Roberto el oso

      I de-lurked some few weeks back and I have to say that WaterGirl responded to my first comment with a welcoming message within what seemed like minutes.

      Oh, and good afternoon to all from Houston!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      WaterGirl

      @Remember Rufus: I am in central Illinois, too, and yesterday was an absolutely gorgeous day.  Today it’s getting a little warmer – I like 75 degrees! – but still nice, and not muggy yet.

      Stress isn’t additive, it’s exponential, so I can only imagine the stress of everything that’s going on, plus being in a state run by crazy republicans.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jay

      @xephyr:

      chalk?

      Good crack repair in concrete involves quite often concrete or urethane caulks, (sometimes these days, mostly foundations, two part epoxy injections),

      The first question, is “why crack”? Poor expansion cut lay outs? No buffer board between concrete and immovable objects, (like posts, houses)? Fine crack or big crack? Subsistence of the soil underneath?

      Once the cause has been defined, the “best” repair can be undertaken.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Caroline

      Lurker here, although I’ve probably commented 3 times total. I read the site every day (along with WaPo and FTFNYT and NYMag). In Jan-Feb 2020 it was very helpful to know exactly what was going on with the strange disease going around. And in the dark days when TFG was in office it was great be part of this smart community.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Jay: Always good to lecture new people about what you think they are doing wrong.  That way they feel welcome.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      I hate the thought of anyone feeling that the comment they spent blood, sweat and tears crafting went ignored. It didn’t. I read every comment* on every post, I just don’t always reply because sometimes even I can’t figure out how to work a dick-joke in there and I just nod in agreement instead.

       

      * Okay, not every comment. There are names I just scroll right past because life’s too short to waste eyeballs on the Badfaith Bettys** and Ego Beavers of this world.

      ** No actual Bettys were in any way, shape or form included in this insult! She’s a cracker.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Lethe

      This is my first site every day. I think I have commented once or twice, but most of the time others have said what I think much more eloquently (or spicily).

      You folks have been great for my sanity. I moved out of the US to the Dominican a few years ago after my neighborhood, friends, and most of my family became toxic. I donate and I vote, and thankfully my kid in the US volunteers as well; we’ve had some good pointers from here as to where to help.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      WaterGirl

      @Caroline: I envy people who have nice first names.  (Mine is boring.)

      What I think is interesting is when someone named “Jim” chooses a name like “Bob” for their nym.  I always figure there is a backstory there.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      TheOtherHank

      @West of the Rockies: Yeah, the north end of Pacifica is built on cliffs that are really just a pile of mud with delusions of grandeur.

      In the early days of YouTube if you searched for Pacifica, CA, the main hit was video recorded back during the 82/83 El Niño storms of aparment buildings falling into the ocean. Everyone has known for a long time that that part of town is on it’s way out.

      A few years ago the city council tried to have a public discussion about to do about rising sea levels. It featured phrases like “managed retreat”. The folks who live on top of the cliffs went ballistic. As if the city planning for what to do about the cliffs eroding was going to make it happen faster.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Steeplejack

      Posting from an old tablet to see if I get moderated. Pretty sure I’ve never used it here.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      WaterGirl

      @Tony Jay: I still remember how vulnerable I felt when I wrote my first few comments.

      It’s maybe not as vulnerable as telling someone you love them for the first time, but you’re still putting yourself out there, and it’s hard when nothing comes back.

      General Stuck acknowledged my first few comments, which made me feel welcome.  I’ll always be grateful to him for that.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      WaterGirl

      @Lethe:

      …most of the time others have said what I think much more eloquently (or spicily).

      Otherwise known as every day as WaterGirl!  But I don’t let that stop me.

      I will never be the most clever, or the most eloquent, or the most literary, but I like to think we all add something good to the mix.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Steeplejack

      @Steeplejack:

      Back to my usual computer. The previous comment was from a tablet that I haven’t used even to browse the Internet in general in probably five years, and I don’t remember ever using it to comment on Balloon Juice. Too ungainly.

      Anyway, that previous comment went straight through immediately without moderation. Anecdatum.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Tony Jay

      @WaterGirl:

      Imagine if your first comment was telling someone you loved them!

      Say what you like about his politics, but Brick Oven Bill dealt with that calmly and with manly grace.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Rachel Bakes

      Frequent lurker back to say hi again. Every digit crossed that my son will get over the cold that brought him home from school early last Monday and kept him all week with a fever. So very tired of this

      Reply
    79. 79.

      WaterGirl

      @Tony Jay: I can see that happening – it’s so fun when Leto and Avalune are talking trash on the blog.   Suzanne and Mr. Suzanne discovered that they were both reading Balloon Juice when they met.

      Who knows?  Maybe Suzanne wrote “Will you fucken marry me?” on Balloon Juice, and the future Mr. Suzanne knew it was her. :-)

      Reply
    81. 81.

      hitchhiker

      Semi-lurker here, moved from Seattle to Whidbey Island a few years ago. I used to comment fairly regularly, now mostly read and nod.

      Thanks for being an outpost of sanity and good will.

      Reply

