Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

People are complicated. Love is not.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

The revolution will be supervised.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Let’s finish the job.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      Ohio Mom

      Maxwell is joining you on your new eating routine? How sweet!

      (I hate the word ”diet,” it has too many bad associations)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      lowtechcyclist

      Better give him salad, then. Wouldn’t want him to bring out the silver hammer!​

      ETA: I see you managed to use ‘fucking’ safely tonight. Safe ‘fucking’ is important.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      How is Steve handling the situation? I assume that Thurston, as the village idiot (your words, not mine) is fine with everything.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Just be happy he’s not asking for a golden coach like the other royal highness in England.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      West of the Rockies

      I was walking the sheepadoodle around noon today when a female wild turkey charged out of the brush and sent the cowardly doodle fleeing into the street.   I landed hard on my hip and keister and rolled 360°.  We now have two wild turkeys in the neighborhood (northern California) protecting their… whatever tiny turkeys are called.  Been going from heat to ice all afternoon.  I’m getting too old for this shit.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      There is hope

      I see a beautiful wooden floor, and two carbon- based life forms on it.  One of the life forms overestimates itself.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ken_L

      If you offer me pheasant I’d rather have grouse
      If you put me in a house I would much prefer a flat
      If you put me in a flat then I’d rather have a house
      If you set me on a mouse then I only want a rat
      If you set me on a rat then I’d rather chase a mouse

      • Rum Tum Tugger
      Reply
    27. 27.

      pat

      So how do cats know that SOMETHING’S COMING UP!!

      Mommy’s getting ready to GO somewhere and she will be GONE tomorrow….  So I’m going to lie in the closet where I never spend much time and maybe she will feel sorry for me and stay home and give me tummy rubs and grooming….

      Sad Pablo!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Steeplejack

      @pat:

      My cat would get in the suitcase during packing in the hope of being taken along or, failing that, preventing the trip from happening.

      Reply

