A quick Maxwell update:
His royal fucking highness has decided that he wants salad.
by John Cole| 28 Comments
This post is in: Cat Blogging
Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
Be quick about it, servant.
Ohio Mom
Maxwell is joining you on your new eating routine? How sweet!
(I hate the word ”diet,” it has too many bad associations)
Shana
A regal beast
lowtechcyclist
Better give him salad, then. Wouldn’t want him to bring out the silver hammer!
ETA: I see you managed to use ‘fucking’ safely tonight. Safe ‘fucking’ is important.
Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
Snap to it, human-slave!
C Stars
Hmm. His eyes seem to be saying that he wants blood.
cain
Is Maxwell’s surname Smart ? 😂
zhena gogolia
Lovely cat.
eldorado
i love how the ‘fool’ is implied
Steeplejack
How is Steve handling the situation? I assume that Thurston, as the village idiot (your words, not mine) is fine with everything.
mrmoshpotato
Totally slaps!
Mai Naem mobile
Just be happy he’s not asking for a golden coach like the other royal highness in England.
Gemina13
Then give that gorgeous, imperial creature some salad, and don’t be stingy.
West of the Rockies
I was walking the sheepadoodle around noon today when a female wild turkey charged out of the brush and sent the cowardly doodle fleeing into the street. I landed hard on my hip and keister and rolled 360°. We now have two wild turkeys in the neighborhood (northern California) protecting their… whatever tiny turkeys are called. Been going from heat to ice all afternoon. I’m getting too old for this shit.
Josie
I suspect that you are having salad, and he just wants whatever you have. It’s a cat thing.
There is hope
I see a beautiful wooden floor, and two carbon- based life forms on it. One of the life forms overestimates itself.
Suzanne
One of my cats really liked green beans. It was weird.
Ken_L
If you offer me pheasant I’d rather have grouse
If you put me in a house I would much prefer a flat
If you put me in a flat then I’d rather have a house
If you set me on a mouse then I only want a rat
If you set me on a rat then I’d rather chase a mouse
mrmoshpotato
How about those Celtics? Ouch!
Raoul Paste
That is a hilarious picture
Baud
A Ceaser’s Salad
Baud
OT, via reddit. Bittersweet.
pat
So how do cats know that SOMETHING’S COMING UP!!
Mommy’s getting ready to GO somewhere and she will be GONE tomorrow…. So I’m going to lie in the closet where I never spend much time and maybe she will feel sorry for me and stay home and give me tummy rubs and grooming….
Sad Pablo!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings