You are here: Home / Popular Culture / Medium Cool – Deception!

Medium Cool – Deception!

19 Comments



Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Medium Cool – Deception!

Tonight on Medium Cool, let’s talk about Deception.  Well, sort of.  Allow me to explain.

Deception does not bother me in books, but I have a really hard time watching when a character is being deceived by someone they trust.  I don’t mean deception like we see in The Sting, or deception related to political intrigue, or deception we might see in a mystery or a crime novel.

It’s deception between people where a character trusts someone who is just using them, or is out to hurt them in some way.  It’s just hard to watch.  In a recent show some nice lady trust the (apparently) nice couple she had just met, but I was sure they were very bad people, and I was right; it did not end well.

I think I feel more connected to what I’m watching when I’m on the treadmill (does that sound crazy?) so that may be part of it.  The screen is just inches from my face, and for some reason my mind doesn’t wander when I’m watching on the treadmill, as it often does while watching or listening to something when I’m not on the treadmill.

Does pretty much everyone have something that is hard for them to watch on screen?  Or is it just me?  (Prediction for comment #1: “It’s just you.”)

Assuming it’s not just me, what is it for you?  Is it about personal relationships, as it is for me?  Bad acting?  Bad accents?  Playing fast and loose with history in a show that is about a real person or event?  What’s your pet peeve on the silver screen, or in a series?

In case it really is just me, we can have an alternate topic.  Do you ever find yourself yelling/talking to characters on screen?  I definitely do that a lot more when I am watching a show while on the treadmill.  Tell us about the last time you did that.  What was the show, what was the situation, and what did you say?  “Don’t get in the car!”  “Don’t drink that; he’s trying to kill you!”

More importantly, do they listen to you?  They never listen to me!  And I have a pretty good track record.  When you talk to the characters to warn them, are you usually right?

  • eclare
  • Edmund dantes
  • Geminid
  • JR
  • lollipopguild
  • narya
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Seth
  • Tehanu
  • Walker
  • WaterGirl

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Seth

      I think I know the scene you mean, assuming it was from the show in the picture.  I stopped watching one night because I knew what was coming and it disturbed me.  It took a couple of days for me to get up the nerve to get through the scene.

      I had to have a friend fast forward through a specific scene in The Boys involving the Deep and his “friend.”

      I guess I have the same issue with violations of trust.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      eclare

      I am not sure this is totally related, but the best movie I have seen about deception is House of Games.  Decades old, some of the acting was not great, but the plot was perfection.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      narya

      Violence, even in the most stupid movie; I have graphic nightmares. I also don’t like horror/scary movies. And, finally, film adaptations of books I know and love, if they don’t capture my own reading of the plot or characters.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Walker

      I absolutely cannot watch characters being shamed or becoming mortifyingly embarrassed.  Something I developed when I was young and cannot get over. It kills a lot of “comedies” for me.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WaterGirl

      @Seth:

      Violations of trust. That may be the phrase I was looking for, not exactly, but close.

      The scene where I literally pressed pause and walked the last 5 minutes of my treadmill time without watching anything – and I NEVER do that – comes later with a young woman with a person in a position of trust, and while you don’t know exactly what’s coming, you know it’s not good.  (Trying to be discreet with no spoilers.)

      I get back on the treadmill tonight, so I guess I’ll find out what happens.  But it will be hard to watch.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @narya: I have never seen Jaws, or any of the Halloween movies.

      I saw Psycho when I was young-ish, and that’s the last scary movie I intentionally watched.  I mean, I like mysteries, etc, but slasher movies, nope.

      There are two wonderful movies, both with Audrey Hepburn so I sometimes confused their titles, that are at the edge of scary stuff I can watch.  But they were both so excellent.  One is Wait Until Dark, the other is Charade.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Edmund dantes

      I really struggle with shows where the cringe behavior is the butt of the joke. Someone that is just being earnest or somewhat just being themselves and it is held out as something to laugh at.

      I struggled a lot with Michael Scott’s character on The Office at times in certain scenes.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      When a serious, expensive movie gets little details wrong.  For example, if they have a soldier in a dress uniform and their medal ribbons are in the wrong order or the movie takes place in the 2000s and someone is wearing a WWII medal.  You can look that shit up on the internet.  Or a movie set in 1963, that has songs from 1969 or a car that wasn’t introduced until then.  It’s not hard to get it right.  If you get a lot of the little things right, I find it easier to take the leap of faith on some of the plot implausibilities.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tehanu

      @Walker:  I absolutely cannot watch humiliation and embarrassment, even when richly deserved, whether it’s a fictional character or a real person.  I’ve been known to get up and leave the room rather than watch.  The other thing I can’t watch is summed up in the phrase “too much injustice.”  I can read about these things, but seeing people squirming, or being mistreated because of bigotry — ugh.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      WaterGirl

      @Tehanu: Yeah, part of my problem is that I don’t just watch something, I somehow unconsciously put myself in that person’s place and think about how I would feel.  My mom used to tell me I cared too much and had too much empathy.

      Better that than too little, I think. :: shrug ::

      Reply

