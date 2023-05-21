Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Eye-Catching

Belt *and* suspenders, that’s the talking point:

For the Artemis V mission, NASA’s SLS (Space Launch System) rocket will launch four astronauts to lunar orbit aboard the Orion spacecraft. Once Orion docks with Gateway, two astronauts will transfer to Blue Origin’s human landing system for about a weeklong trip to the Moon’s South Pole region where they will conduct science and exploration activities. Artemis V is at the intersection of demonstrating NASA’s initial lunar exploration capabilities and establishing the foundational systems to support recurring complex missions in lunar orbit and on the surface as part of the agency’s Moon to Mars exploration approach.

Adding another human landing system partner to NASA’s Artemis program will increase competition, reduce costs to taxpayers, support a regular cadence of lunar landings, further invest in the lunar economy, and help NASA achieve its goals on and around the Moon in preparation for future astronaut missions to Mars.

The agency previously contracted SpaceX to demonstrate an initial human landing system for the Artemis III mission. Under that contract, the agency also directed SpaceX to evolve its design to meet the agency’s requirements for sustainable exploration and to demonstrate the lander on Artemis IV. As a result of the contract with Blue Origin to demonstrate on Artemis V a lander that meets these same sustainable lander requirements, including capabilities for increased crew size, longer mission duration, and delivery of more mass to the Moon, multiple providers will be available to compete for future opportunities to fulfill NASA’s lunar surface access needs for Artemis missions.

By supporting industry’s development of innovative human landing system concepts and designs, NASA will help increase access to space for the benefit of all.

“Having two distinct lunar lander designs, with different approaches to how they meet NASA’s mission needs, provides more robustness and ensures a regular cadence of Moon landings,” said Lisa Watson-Morgan, manager, Human Landing System Program at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. “This competitive approach drives innovation, brings down costs, and invests in commercial capabilities to grow the business opportunities that can serve other customers and foster a lunar economy.”…

===========

Extremely WTAF moment:

With full respect for Mr. Cumberbatch’s acting talents, you couldn’t get me even to hate-watch this unless you offered a very large sum of money, paid in advance.

The Dylan biopic — previously titled Going Electric before swapping with the “Like a Rolling Stone” lyric — will begin production this August, with Top Gun: Maverick’s Monica Barbaro playing Joan Baez and Elle Fanning also cast in an unspecified role.

“It’s such an amazing time in American culture and the story of a young, 19-year-old Bob Dylan coming to New York with like two dollars in his pocket and becoming a worldwide sensation within three years,” Mangold previously told Collider. “First being embraced into the family of folk music in New York and then, of course, kind of outrunning them at a certain point as his star rises so beyond belief. It’s such an interesting true story and about such an interesting moment in the American scene.” …

Cumberbatch-as-Seeger will likely play a sizable role in the film, just as Seeger had an enormous impact on the young Dylan, from helping him land a record contract to furthering his activism to inviting him to play at Newport Folk Festival

Mangold previously announced that Chalamet “of course” would be providing his own vocals to Dylan’s music in the biopic.

Of course!

I feel like somebody should reassure Cumberbatch that he really doesn’t need to do these stunts any more — every kid who went to a British boarding school has those kinds of photos to be embarrassed by.

  Anne Laurie
  Baud
  Citizen_X
  different-church-lady
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  HinTN
  Ken
  lowtechcyclist
  O. Felix Culpa
  OzarkHillbilly
  Ripley
  sdhays
  Wag
  WaterGirl

    24Comments

    1. 1.

      lowtechcyclist

      First thing is, I have a hard time believing that there’s a real person named ‘Benedict Cumberbatch.’  Shouldn’t he be a character in a Dickens novel?

    Baud

      Baud

      With full respect for Mr. Cumberbatch’s acting talents, you couldn’t get me even to hate-watch this unless you offered a very large sum of money, paid in advance.

       

      Not clear which one of the actors or characters got your goat on this one.

      I’m not a huge Dylan fan so this movie doesn’t interest me.

    Ken

      Ken

      I’m still shocked every time I’m reminded they named the spacecraft “Orion”. That has a definite meaning (or would it be connotation) for everyone interested in space, and not necessarily a good one.

    Ken

      Ken

      @Baud: They’ll use the same CGI model they have now — the one that his lawyers tried to claim was deep-faked by people trying to discredit him.  The judge, you may recall, was not amused.

    11. 11.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      I’m not a huge Dylan fan so this movie doesn’t interest me.

      I’m a pretty big Dylan fan, so I think I’ll wait until I hear what other people think about it.

      But it was amusing, seeing the Rolling Stone logo over a tweet about “A Complete Unknown.”

    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @Baud: Not clear which one of the actors or characters got your goat on this one.

      As far as I can tell, the only characteristics shared by Cumberbatch and Seeger are human and male.

      And even if he *did* manage to pull off an impersonation, watching him play (literally!) second fiddle to lookit-me-sing Chalamet… eeuch!

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      Is this basically “we don’t trust Musk anymore, and we think he will charge way more than he should, so this is quiet quitting Musk” while adding Bezos?

    19. 19.

      different-church-lady

      Benedict Cumberbatch will portray folk legend Pete Seeger alongside Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan in the upcoming biopic ‘A Complete Unknown’

      Just do what they did with the Super Bowl 50: add Beyoncé at the last minute.

    23. 23.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Too f’n funny:

      Ryan Breton
      @RyanBretonWX
      Saw this live and I still can’t believe it. 💨

      Apparently he got penalized a stroke because the law of gravity took his side. Golf is weird. I had no idea they have a shot clock.

    Citizen_X

      Citizen_X

      Boy, I don’t know who pissed in everyone’s Cheerios this morning. Maybe the performances in the Dylan pic will be good, maybe not. “Neither of those guys can act in those roles” is the assumption here, really?

      And yes, invest in THE BEGINNINGS OF a lunar economy. We have an enormous low-Earth-orbit economy right now, something that was a fantasy a couple of generations ago. This is how these things start.

      Sheesh!

