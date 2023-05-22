Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Another Nice Spring Day

Another Nice Spring Day

I have driven by these flowers several times and kept forgetting to take pictures, and finally did today. They’re just on the side of the road- bunch of wildflowers and some amazing irises.

This morning as I was walking the compost out to the compost pile, I heard this horrible screaming coming from the phlox bushes. I immediately dropped the compost and ran over to investigate, looked into the bushes and out trots Thurston with a SCREAMING baby rabbit in his mouth. I yelled at him and he dropped it and I chased him into the house, came back and the rabbit was unharmed but wet from Thurston drool, and after coming out of shock took off. Apparently he found a hole under the fence and came in. Will have to plug that.

It’s been beautiful the past few days, and it feels like I am going to have a slow, relaxing summer. I’m kinda broke with a lot of big expenditures coming up (ring and wedding come to mind, as well as that god damned roof), plus I am on a diet. So I am just going to chill, soak up sun, and not plan any big trips.

Also, fuck Republicans.

      Jerry

      Been a pleasant Spring down here in North Carolina thus far as well. Except for the Hurricanes not getting the best of that damn Bobrovsky yet. But hey, they took it to the Islanders and Devils. Not bad for not having Svechnikov

      Raoul Paste

      Isn’t there some old saw about “if you can keep your head when everyone about you is losing theirs, you’ll be a man” ? (or words to that effect.)

      Well, congratulations

      Anne Laurie

      Baby bunny has no doubt learned a valuable survival lesson. And Thurston two lesser ones: First, you’re gonna be unreasonable about him finding his own dinner; and second, those bunny things are impossible to peal…

      As for the irises, don’t know about property rights, but those things transplant very nicely!

      dww44

      I love your posts, John.  They always make me smile.  You should do more of them.

      It’s far too wet and dreary much further south of you. We’re not supposed to get over 80 til after Memorial Day with a string of overnite lows in the 50’s. Almost unheard of at this time of the year.  With a second year of steady regular rain  we could almost be  living in a green jungle.

      SiubhanDuinne

      John, you live in such a beautiful area! When I do a road trip I always enjoy touring the rough West Virginia because it is just lovely scenery.

      Speaking of West Virginia, has anyone heard from or of J R in WV lately? I hope he’s doing okay.

      EDIT: “the rough West Virginia” should be “through West Virginia.” Although I guess the autocorrect version also makes sense….

      Ken

      @Raoul Paste: “if you can keep your head when everyone about you is losing theirs, you’ll be a man”

      I thought it was “if you can keep your head when everyone around you is losing theirs, you probably don’t have all the facts”.

