Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Come on, man.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I really should read my own blog.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / The cucumber of consequences rarely arrives lubed

The cucumber of consequences rarely arrives lubed

by | 6 Comments

This post is in: 

Let’s talk about something besides the debt ceiling.  Who put up that post anyway????

Fifty pages of notes from Corcoran will hopefully nail Trump to the proverbial wall.

 

Let’s do the other crooked Supreme Court justices next.

Dear ProPublica,

Thanks for all your great work.

Please do the Rapey Beer Justice next.

Love, WaterGirl

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • GibberJack
  • JPL
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Scout211
  • SpaceUnit

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    6Comments

    2. 2.

      GibberJack

      Is there a reason you can’t publish the word “dildo” in a hed on this blog? This is Balloon Juice, correct? The place where the phrase “skull-fuck a kitten” was once used…

      Reply
    3. 3.

      JPL

      The Clinton Foundation and the trump gimme money fund, were in the news during 2016.   Only one stands now.   I’m glad that they are looking how money influences government.   We’ve seen how this movie ends.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      Link

      Special counsel Jack Smith has obtained dozens of pages of notes that Trump’s attorney Evan Corcoran took last spring, memorializing conversations with his client after the former president received the subpoena last May and before a key meeting with the Justice Department a few weeks later when Trump’s legal team said they had turned over all classified records they could find, the sources told CNN.

      The notes provide more insight into Trump’s thinking and actions during a critical time frame as the special counsel pursues its criminal investigation into Trump’s handling of classified material and the possibility he obstructed the investigation.

      Some sources close to the former president say he was merely asking Corcoran for legal advice when he inquired about whether they could beat back the subpoena. But Trump has offered shifting explanations for why he did not return all the classified documents in a timely fashion. Trump has said he had “the absolute right” to take the documents as recently as this month at a CNN town hall.

      Smith obtained the notes after an extraordinary court fight that ended with a federal judge ruling there was sufficient evidence to suggest Trump used his attorney in furtherance of a crime. That allowed prosecutors to pierce attorney-client privilege and obtain Corcoran’s notes and additional grand jury testimony from him.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.