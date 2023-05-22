Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Ever Busy

Ah, those awkward moments at the big family parties… Lula is usually a smart politician (and Murphy knows several magnitudes of an upgrade from Bolsonaro), but reports are he’s convinced brokering a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia would win him the Nobel Peace Prize he covets. And if I discovered a process to reliably reverse human aging at a reasonable cost, I could very well win a Nobel Prize in medicine, but that’s not gonna happen either.

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      I got a message from GSA this morning when I logged in to work, and I think it’s about my government ID badge, but I’d need Google Translate to have a Bureaucratese -> English setting in order to be sure.

    3. 3.

      Rusty

      And the 6 reactionaries on the Supreme Court are working hard to reverse as much of that right to vote as possible, either by making your vote meaningless through gerrymandering or outright preventing you from voting by overturning the voting rights acts and more.  Can’t have too much democracy or the majority will actually get to control something.

