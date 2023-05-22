Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Everybody saw this coming.

No one could have predicted…

People are complicated. Love is not.

No Justins, No Peace

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

I was promised a recession.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

This really is a full service blog.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

Authoritarian republicans are opposed to freedom for the rest of us.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

This fight is for everything.

The republican caucus is already covering themselves with something, and it’s not glory.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Not Negotiating with (Financial) Terrorists Open Thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Eolirin
  • Jeffro
  • jonas
  • Madeleine
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Ocotillo
  • schrodingers_cat
  • SFAW

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      stay strong, Team Biden!  make it obvious (BLINDINGLY OBVIOUS, for our blessed snooze media and our ‘low-info’ voters) that this is not a “both sides” issue

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SFAW

      I like the press release/statement, but a large part of me wishes it had been written by The Rude Pundit.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ocotillo

      Yesterday, Meet the Press came on the TV and I was too lazy to walk over to the remote and turn it off.  Anyway, Chuck Todd was confident this is all bluster and posturing by “both sides” and a deal will be reached before the deadline.  We are so screwed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Madeleine

      Um. I thought Pres. Biden would not negotiate the budget as part of debt ceiling negotiations. BUT isn’t that exactly what he’s doing? Maybe I’m just being dim.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bbleh

      I’m officially nervous now.  I had thought enough people — very much including Republican donors and small/medium-business owners — would see the sense in not tanking the economy, but the crazies have the bit between their teeth and think hurting Biden’s re-election chances is worth it, and McQarthy seems increasingly hapless and interested mainly in holding on to his title, so I don’t know whether they can be corralled.

      Biden can still break the glass on one of the workarounds, which likely would avert wholesale disaster, but the markets would still go nuts, and what starts there doesn’t necessarily stay there.

      See what happens when you give children weapons of mass destruction?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      jonas

      @Ocotillo: ​
       

      Chuck Todd was confident this is all bluster and posturing by “both sides” and a deal will be reached before the deadline.

      Shorter MSM: “Why can’t Democrats just be reasonable and give Republicans everything they want?”

      Reply
    8. 8.

      schrodingers_cat

      I trust that the Biden team has gamed this out. White people’s party wants to burn everything down rather than share the prosperity. Anyway as long as the majority of white people keep voting for Republicans we are going to be in for a bumpy ride. It is what it is.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.