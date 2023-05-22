Oh, and a bonus pic forwarded to me by MomSense.
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 21, 2023
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 10 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Oh, and a bonus pic forwarded to me by MomSense.
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) May 21, 2023
Open thread.
Jeffro
stay strong, Team Biden! make it obvious (BLINDINGLY OBVIOUS, for our blessed snooze media and our ‘low-info’ voters) that this is not a “both sides” issue
SFAW
I like the press release/statement, but a large part of me wishes it had been written by The Rude Pundit.
Ocotillo
Yesterday, Meet the Press came on the TV and I was too lazy to walk over to the remote and turn it off. Anyway, Chuck Todd was confident this is all bluster and posturing by “both sides” and a deal will be reached before the deadline. We are so screwed.
Madeleine
Um. I thought Pres. Biden would not negotiate the budget as part of debt ceiling negotiations. BUT isn’t that exactly what he’s doing? Maybe I’m just being dim.
Eolirin
@Madeleine: Not negotiating was his opening position in the negotiations.
bbleh
I’m officially nervous now. I had thought enough people — very much including Republican donors and small/medium-business owners — would see the sense in not tanking the economy, but the crazies have the bit between their teeth and think hurting Biden’s re-election chances is worth it, and McQarthy seems increasingly hapless and interested mainly in holding on to his title, so I don’t know whether they can be corralled.
Biden can still break the glass on one of the workarounds, which likely would avert wholesale disaster, but the markets would still go nuts, and what starts there doesn’t necessarily stay there.
See what happens when you give children weapons of mass destruction?
I trust that the Biden team has gamed this out. White people’s party wants to burn everything down rather than share the prosperity. Anyway as long as the majority of white people keep voting for Republicans we are going to be in for a bumpy ride. It is what it is.
Matt McIrvin
So are we upset because he’s gonna cave or are we upset because he’s not gonna cave?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings