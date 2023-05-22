From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard , we would love to see the world through your eyes.

It’s Albatrossity Monday! We’ll have a special birds of spring OTR from Albatrossity tomorrow, and then we finish out the week with ema, Elma, and Dextrous. After this week, unless submissions flow in, we will be taking a short break from On the Road.

By the end of the week, we will have published 985 OTR posts in the three years that I have been shepherding OTR. That’s a lot!

On the Road submissions ebb and flow. Sometimes we have so many that people have to wait 4 months to see their submissions go up; sometimes things are slow and we only have about 2 weeks of submissions in the queue. Most often, we have 5-7 weeks of submissions waiting to be published.

Even though you guys only see the OTR posts when they are published, front pagers see them on the front page as soon as they are published. Sometimes the OTR posts come in fast and furious, and Cole gets cranky because he is only half paying attention and he wonders why the hell we have 15 OTR posts in a single week. :-)

End of an era? That’s up to you guys.