Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

The truth is, these are not very bright guys, and things got out of hand.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

The words do not have to be perfect.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Let us savor the impending downfall of lawless scoundrels who richly deserve the trouble barreling their way.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

This really is a full service blog.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Thursday Evening Open Thread: Another GOP Candidate Throws Himself Into the Volcano

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Another GOP Candidate Throws Himself Into the Volcano

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Alternate title: Another GOP politician announces his Vice-Presidential candidacy...

CNN’s already running Fact Checks!

Commentor Rikyrah posted this warning recently…

Keeping those wise words in mind:

Ja’han Jones, for MSNBC’s ReidOut Blog:

Scott’s interest in running for president has been a topic of speculation ever since he vowed, in 2019, that 2022 would be his last Senate race and said he wouldn’t run for governor of South Carolina. This is Washington we’re talking about, so the idea of a senator willfully fading into obscurity — particularly, this senator, who has never seen a camera he didn’t like — seemed highly unlikely.

The senator’s political profile is simple. His role in the Republican Party — as the GOP’s only Black senator — is a role commonly played by Black members of today’s conservative movement: He’s largely used to rebut and downplay allegations of bigotry lobbed at Republicans over their agenda, replete with anti-Black, anti-immigrant, anti-LGBTQ and anti-woman rhetoric. You could read many of my previous posts about Black men tapped to run in the Republican Party — from failed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker to North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson to Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron — and they’ll serve as a perfect primer for what you ought to expect from Scott’s campaign.

He’s known for political minstrelsy: embarrassing public acts meant to amuse white bigots and ameliorate their policies in the public eye.

Scott has given us many examples of this in the past, but the most perfect one — a video — is rather difficult to come across these days. And that’s because Republicans appear to have tried to scrub it from the internet to the best of their ability. And for good reason.

Back in 2017, as Republicans controlled the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, they trotted out Scott to try to sell Americans on their regressive tax plan that immensely favored rich people. Someone seems to have had the brilliant idea for Scott to appear in a promotional video for Senate Republicans — and for him to deploy a catchy hashtag to misleadingly tout the tax plan as beneficial to nonwealthy Americans.

What did they come up with?

#KeepYoMoney

Axios — which has to fill a lot of empty space over the next 17 months — chooses to highlight “Tim Scott’s pitch: the optimistic Republican”:

… Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, is positioning his new campaign in a lane that could be wide open in the MAGA- and grievance-dominated world of GOP politics.

– And with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in his corner, Scott likely will have the bankroll to stay in the race for a while.

What we’re watching: At his kickoff rally in Charleston, Scott, 57, seemed to tweak Trump in particular when he told more than 1,500 supporters that the GOP’s choice in 2024 boils down to “victimhood or victory,” and “grievance or greatness.”…

The mood in the room was a sharp contrast to Trump’s rallies, which typically feature large crowds of defiant, angry supporters yelling in agreement with Trump as he speaks and heckling reporters in attendance.

Reality check: Scott has been polling the low single digits in early GOP voter surveys, far behind Trump and DeSantis. To have any hope of winning the party’s nomination, Scott will need to sway an electorate heavily invested in Trump and his MAGA — or in DeSantis and his efforts to retire Trump from politics.

– “I don’t know how much he’s going to make up,” Thune acknowledged about Scott, when asked about Trump’s bid lead…

The big picture: Part of Scott’s pitch revolves around his personal story as a Black man who grew up poor, in a single-parent household.

– “For those of us who think America is a racist country, take a look!” he said, calling America “a land of opportunity, not oppression.”

– It was a notion echoed by Kathryn Wilson, 75, who told Axios while in line before the rally that Scott’s identity as a Black man with conservative values “shows we are not a racist country. How many white people came to support him?”

Sidebar:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bbleh
  • Jeffro
  • The Thin Black Duke

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Let a thousand flowers bloom!  The more chaos the better!

      One of the things people like about Biden is that he’s kinda boring.  Hell, they’re still yelling about Hillary because yelling about Joe just … doesn’t get people worked up the same way.

      Moar Republican WWE!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      I’m excited to hear a full explanation from Sen Scott about how a guy like him had ‘no chance of succeeding’ in America…yet DID succeed?

      Why’d he have ‘no chance’, one wonders?

      Also, would love to hear an enterprising young reporter ask Scott (OR ANY GOP CANDIDATE, frankly) “so…it’s just you and trumpov left on the GOP debate stage…it’s just you or him for the GOP nomination for president…WHY, sir…WHY should GOP voters choose you?”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.