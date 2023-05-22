"I’m announcing today that I’m running for president of the United States…OF AMERICA!" Tim Scott goes wild while officially announcing his candidacy. pic.twitter.com/tgPouuQAwH — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 22, 2023

Alternate title: Another GOP politician announces his Vice-Presidential candidacy...

Apparently Tim Scott yelled so loud into the mic that he broke it… pic.twitter.com/Sba6hxhLbw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 22, 2023

CNN’s already running Fact Checks!

Commentor Rikyrah posted this warning recently…

Laugh your ass off, DM your friends. But, we, Black folks, are going to be edgy when it comes to Tim. The risk of giving bad faith Republicans an opening to call you racist ain't worth. Now let Black folks give Tim this work. — John V. Moore (@johnvmoore) May 20, 2023

Keeping those wise words in mind:

BREAKING: GOP Sen. Tim Scott announces 2024 White House bid, as list of Trump challengers grows. (via The ReidOut Blog) https://t.co/mhSLpzBlbW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 22, 2023

Ja’han Jones, for MSNBC’s ReidOut Blog:

Scott has given us many examples of this in the past, but the most perfect one — a video — is rather difficult to come across these days. And that’s because Republicans appear to have tried to scrub it from the internet to the best of their ability. And for good reason. Back in 2017, as Republicans controlled the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives, they trotted out Scott to try to sell Americans on their regressive tax plan that immensely favored rich people. Someone seems to have had the brilliant idea for Scott to appear in a promotional video for Senate Republicans — and for him to deploy a catchy hashtag to misleadingly tout the tax plan as beneficial to nonwealthy Americans. What did they come up with? #KeepYoMoney…

Axios — which has to fill a lot of empty space over the next 17 months — chooses to highlight “Tim Scott’s pitch: the optimistic Republican”:

… Scott, the only Black Republican in the U.S. Senate, is positioning his new campaign in a lane that could be wide open in the MAGA- and grievance-dominated world of GOP politics. – And with Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in his corner, Scott likely will have the bankroll to stay in the race for a while. What we’re watching: At his kickoff rally in Charleston, Scott, 57, seemed to tweak Trump in particular when he told more than 1,500 supporters that the GOP’s choice in 2024 boils down to “victimhood or victory,” and “grievance or greatness.”… The mood in the room was a sharp contrast to Trump’s rallies, which typically feature large crowds of defiant, angry supporters yelling in agreement with Trump as he speaks and heckling reporters in attendance. Reality check: Scott has been polling the low single digits in early GOP voter surveys, far behind Trump and DeSantis. To have any hope of winning the party’s nomination, Scott will need to sway an electorate heavily invested in Trump and his MAGA — or in DeSantis and his efforts to retire Trump from politics. – “I don’t know how much he’s going to make up,” Thune acknowledged about Scott, when asked about Trump’s bid lead… The big picture: Part of Scott’s pitch revolves around his personal story as a Black man who grew up poor, in a single-parent household. – “For those of us who think America is a racist country, take a look!” he said, calling America “a land of opportunity, not oppression.” – It was a notion echoed by Kathryn Wilson, 75, who told Axios while in line before the rally that Scott’s identity as a Black man with conservative values “shows we are not a racist country. How many white people came to support him?” …

Sidebar: