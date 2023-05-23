Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dan Goldman and His Pesky Facts!

This is a thing of beauty.

This, too!

It’s really best when you watch Dan Goldman in action, but here are the Cliff notes for anyone who doesn’t watch.

Tweet 1:

“First, let’s talk about the Durham report.

They failed to consider that the original tip that set off the Crossfire Hurricane investigation was that the Russians was going to be disseminating hacked emails that were going to help Donald Trump.  And they did exactly that, in July!  But the committee ignored that.  They focused instead on the internal information known by the FBI, and that is not what set off the investigation.

He goes on from there, talking about what a failure the Durham investigation was.  One guilty plea, sent to them from the Inspector General, and two acquittals.  Not sure if he used the word abysmal or not, to describe the investigation, but even if he didn’t that was his clear message.

Tweet 2:

Why is your committee tryin to undermine the FBI?  To defund the FBI?  He lays out the way in which that is right out of the authoritarian playbook.

Dan Goodman is very effective.

I think Dan Goldman and Marc Elias are heroes of our time.  Without either one, imagine where we’d be.  Feel free to mention other heroes of our time in the comments, if you want.

Open thread.

