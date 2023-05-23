Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: Aryans Assemble!

Domestic Terrorism Open Thread: Aryans Assemble!

23 Comments

This post is in: ,

I try not to overrate the ‘damaged individual attempts damage’ trope, but this particular story adds a twist to the old ‘Timothy McVeigh with a U-Haul’ pattern:

The white U-Haul box truck crashed into the barriers on the north side of Lafayette Square, a few hundred feet from the White House, just before 10 p.m. ET.

A bystander appeared to capture on his cellphone the moment when a 26-foot U-Haul truck jumped a curb but couldn’t fit through barriers set on the sidewalk.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement Monday night…

The Reuters news agency published an image showing a Nazi-style red flag emblazoned with a swastika laid on the ground beside the van. Reuters, citing its own photographer on the scene and a witness, reported that the items apparently taken from the truck had been placed on the sidewalk and were seized by officers.

Video footage later showed a robot opening the back of the truck, which appeared to be empty.


His poor family…

From what I understand, kid’s the right age for a first schizophrenic break, and I only wish it were harder to get ‘radicalized’ by online bigots:

Sai Varshith Kandula, of Chesterfield, Missouri, rented the U-Haul truck Monday night immediately after flying from St. Louis to Dulles International Airport on a one-way ticket, a Secret Service agent said in a statement of facts filed in federal district court in Washington D.C.

The statement was included with a criminal complaint charging Kandula with depredation of property of the United States in excess of $1,000.

Around 9:35 p.m., he drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk outside the White House and into a metal barrier just north of the White House, according to the document…

Kandula allegedly told authorities he had been planning the attack for six months and detailed the plans in a “green book,” the document states.

He “stated his goal was to ‘get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation,'” the document states. “When agents asked how KANDULA would seize power, he stated he would ‘Kill the President if that’s what I have to do and would hurt anyone that would stand in my way.'”

In the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, where Kandula lives, FBI agents were seen entering and leaving his home Tuesday and acquaintances struggled to link the alleged attack with the “chill” teen they know…

Errion Barfield, who was on the Marquette High School track team with Kandula, remembered him as quiet and unassuming.

“He was nice and chill,” Barfield said in a Facebook message to NBC News. “Ain’t ever expected him to do something like that.”

Kandula was a member of the sizable South Asian population of Chesterfield, a middle-class suburb about 20 miles west of St. Louis…

Kandula appeared in Washington D.C. Superior Court on Tuesday and is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Kandula has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

  • Alison Rose
  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • bookworm1398
  • cain
  • CaseyL
  • Dan B
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Inventor
  • JaySinWA
  • Ken
  • Kyle Rayner
  • Manyakitty
  • Quinerly
  • schrodingers_cat

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      He “stated his goal was to ‘get into the White House, seize power, and be put in charge of the nation

      Anything to avoid primary season.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Quinerly

      This is strange.  I know Chesterfield well. Read a lot of local pieces earlier. This kid was described over and over as “chill.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Someone didn’t understand a Nazi Swastika is simply the shadow of a German Iron Cross.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      bookworm1398

      Despite the Nazi flag, I don’t know if I would call this white supremacy. Guy was clearly not in touch with reality.
      Also, he damaged some property. He didn’t hurt or kill anyone. He had a flag not a gun in his car.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      schrodingers_cat

      Name is of south Indian origin. Hitler is popular among India’s homegrown Nazi style organization, the RSS and is inspired by Fascists and Nazis. BJP is the political arm of the RSS.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      I was surprised that he is only 19. I understand that most car rental places require that the renter be at least 25 and assumed that was the case for U-Haul as well. But, Google tells me that one only needs to be 18 to rent one of their trucks. (Which makes sense for kids moving out to college, etc.)

      I’m glad that nobody was hurt.

      I hope that he gets the help he needs if there’s a disease of some sort working on his head…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      CaseyL

      @JaySinWA:

      Good to see, even though I never got insurance for any of my kitties because I was never in a position to afford it.

      What I’d really like to see is tax deductions for companion animals, like dependent children.

      On topic: We have an absolute epidemic of insanity in this country, because we have constructed a society that is brutish and cruel.  The resources that could have provided affordable housing, good wages, decent schools, and effective healthcare, have been sequestered the by wealthy.

      I’m not sure how to deconstruct what we’ve got, short of re-establishing a 90% tax rate for the filthy rich, putting estate taxes back where they were before the Republican Revolution, and declaring that corporations are not, in fact, “persons.”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Kyle Rayner

      @Inventor: I’ve always wondered how exactly “Aryan” got twisted around to mean “white blonde germans.” I guess some form of exoticism and romantization of a glorious past even if uh… that past belonged to someone else?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cain

      @Another Scott: ​
       

      Hard to be cool and speed in a U-Haul unlike a car.
      Honestly, we should revisit that. We don’t really have kids running amok. It’s those boomer and Gen Xers!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Inventor

      @Kyle Rayner: A lot of it was Nazi pseudo-science along with some  questionable archaeology. They used “Aryan” in place of “Nordic”. Whereas Nordics are a small offshoot from the larger Aryan group at most and I think there may even be some academic dispute about that.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Quinerly

      @Manyakitty:

      I think I mentioned upper middle class earlier when the the RFT article dropped. It’s not Town and Country for sure. Pretty good sized municipality close to 50,000. Good sized Asian population (professionals) that have settled there in last few years.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ken

      Sai Varshith Kandula thought nazis “have a great history,” likes their “authoritarian nature, Eugenics, and their one world order,” and likes “Hitler, because he was a strong leader,”

      Sounds like some of the speakers at the National Conservatism (“Nat-C”) conference last week.

      Reply

