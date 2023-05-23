Near Manhattan KS

For many backyard birders, one of the most anticipated returnees each spring would be the Baltimore Oriole (Icterus galbula). These come in a dizzying variety of plumages, with different looks for the males and females, as well as different looks for birds of different ages. This is an adult male in at least his third year on the planet, sporting what the molt gurus call Definitive Alternate Plumage. No matter what you call it, he’s a stunner, and I think he knows it. Click here for larger image.