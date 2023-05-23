Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Pudd’n Boots & Phony Stark Show (Open Thread)

by | 5 Comments

This post is in: 

Ron DeSantis will announce his presidential bid this week in the most appropriate venue possible, i.e., in a discussion with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces. Their “discussion” will be MC’d by another fat-cat right-wing tech douche, according to NBC News:

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will announce he is running for president during a discussion with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, three sources familiar with the plans told NBC News.

Musk and DeSantis will host an event on Twitter Spaces, the site’s platform for audio chats, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by David Sacks, a tech entrepreneur who is a Musk confidant and DeSantis supporter.

That same evening, the campaign will release a launch video, and DeSantis will begin visiting several early states after Memorial Day.

A confab of grievance-driven, personality-free, snippy, entitled, anti-woke whiners is the perfect DeFascist campaign launch vehicle. (Especially if it subsequently crashes and burns like Musk vehicles tend to do.) DeSantis almost never gets out of the right-wing media bubble, and if this reporting is true, he won’t for the campaign launch either.

Will DeSantis unhinge his jaw, bare his tonsils at the camera and make a strangled hengh-hengh sound to simulate human mirth? Probably. I won’t be watching. I’m so sick of that fucker already — rooting for Trump to figuratively rip off DeSantis’s head and shit down his windpipe.

Open thread.

H/T: Valued commenter Alison Rose.

 

      Urza

      As if sane people didn’t already have enough reasons to hate Twitter and the viper that took over.

      Betsy

      So do I have this right?  A supporter of both these fat-ears is going to be the “moderator” of a mutual admiration and shoot-off-at-the mouth session?

      In other words, a total safe space for two entitled, untested, fail-to-the-top grit-less white men who think alike?

      No wonder this country is in trouble.

      But fine.  People who have real ability and can meet actual challenges, like Stacey Abrams, will save “us”.

      Mike in NC

      What dream job(s) would Leon Skum ask for in a DeFascist Administration? Head of NASA? Secretary of the Treasury? The list is endless but it would focus on making peoples’ lives worse.

