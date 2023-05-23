Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

This fight is for everything.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

But frankly mr. cole, I’ll be happier when you get back to telling us to go fuck ourselves.

Republicans in disarray!

Optimism opens the door to great things.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Spilling the end game before they can coat it in frankl luntz-approved dogwhistles.

This really is a full service blog.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Moving Forward

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

PSA (I suspect you Raskin fans already know about this):




Sisters 1, Bigots 0:

SFist:

Those “honest conversations” came about because many in the LGBTQ community, includng co-hosts of the event, called foul over all this and told the Dodgers they may as well just call the entire event off if they were going to kowtow to conservatives and disinvite the widely beloved Sisters.

In trying to placate one group of people — Catholic Dodgers fans who were told by Sen. Marco Rubio and Catholic activists that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are an “anti-Catholic hate group,” which they are not — the Dodgers managed to piss off the entire LGBTQ community and many of their allies. And instead of removing what they saw as a controversial distraction, the team’s management miscalculated in this culture-war dustup, creating a much larger distraction from baseball, and from whatever good will they showed in establishing Pride Night a decade ago.

At the heart of the controversy was the notion that the Sisters are mocking Catholic nuns, when in fact they say they are inspired by and emulate real nuns through their good works — even if it’s done in a tongue-in-cheek way…

Sister Bearance Knows with the LA order of the Sisters went on CBS LA early Monday to talk about the controversy, and to brag about the fact that it’s only resulted in $15,000 in donations to the Sisters (so far), and interest from across the globe in starting new chapters.

But, now, after flexing its muscle, the LGBTQ community and all of Drag Twitter can rest assured that the news is not not all about anti-drag and anti-trans laws getting passed— some good things still happen too.

According to the LA Times, “Dodgers staffers across all sexual orientations were vocal in their dismay at the decision” last week. And one anonymous employee quoted by the paper said, “We knew the Sisters would react, but we didn’t have a feel for how swift and strong the response was going to be and how it would pull in others.”…

The Los Angeles LGBT Center posted a statement Monday, saying, “Today’s decision by the Dodgers to publicly apologize to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and roll back their exclusion from next month’s Pride Night is a step in the right direction, and we support the Sisters’ vote to accept their much-deserved Community Hero Award.”

The Center added, “Last week’s debacle underscores the dangerous impact of political tactics by those who seek to stoke the flames of anti-LGBTQ bias at a time when our rights are under attack.”

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • AWOL
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • gene108
  • Jeffro
  • Kay
  • Lacuna Synecdoche
  • Nukular Biskits
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Raoul Paste
  • Shalimar
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • TooTallTom

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    30Comments

    3. 3.

      Shalimar

      Just saw something incredibly stupid.  In response to the NAACP call for a boycott of Florida, DeSantis’ spokesidiot went on Fox and announced that it was just a stunt and Florida has record tourism numbers.  That is not how a boycott works.  You announce the boycott and then people stop coming.  You don’t announce a boycott because people aren’t coming already.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Kay

      @Shalimar:

      Longer term I think he is changing how people view Florida and not in a way that would benefit tourism.

      Normies won’t want to go to this miserable culture war combat zone. That’s not fun and relaxing. He had location, location, location in Florida- beaches and weather- and he managed to fuck that up.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Shalimar

      From Emily Winston’s twitter feed, I really want the t-shirt that says Being “woke” is literally what Jesus preached his entire life.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Every now and again:

      An unhoused man in Arizona has earned the title of “angel” from a woman whom he helped rescue from a burning apartment, alongside her children and pets.

      As those at the center of the extraordinary story told it to CBS News, Joe Hollins and his wife have been experiencing homelessness and happened to be camped out near an apartment which caught fire early on Thursday in Phoenix. Hollins became aware of the emergency when he heard screams coming from the apartment.

      “All I see is a lady pull open the window, and she’s screaming, ‘Please help me, please help me,’” he recalled in an interview which CBS aired over the weekend.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      @Kay: I live a 5 minute walk from the beach and it’s too damn hot here for half the year, but I agree with you.  I never ever talk politics with the vast majority of my neighbors.  They’re nice enough if you don’t remind them that they’re at war to kill us.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kay

      @Shalimar:

      It’s just ALL the news out of Florida is Florida politicians battling some group of Florida residents. I get that the GOP base lives to own the libs, but no normie will want to vacation in a culture war zone. It’s supposed to be laid back and welcoming. It’s bristling with weapons and everyone is on a hair trigger, waiting to see who the next targeted group is. The DeSantis spokespeople are, to a man or woman, crazily aggressive and mean spirited shit tallkers. Why are they constantly fighting with people? Why all this sarcasm and bitterness? I go on vacation to relax, not join one side of a battle.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      eclare

      @Kay:

      A lot of Europeans also vacay in FL.  I am guessing that will change.  Not just the anti-LGTBQ laws, but also gun laws.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      @Shalimar:

      My husband loves Florida because it’s warm and beautiful and there’s a ton of tennis but this year I talked him into Arizona which also has good hiking and just as many fancy, old man tennis players :)

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Lacuna Synecdoche

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I guess conservatives will be boycotting baseball now.

      First they came for the football players, and I did not speak out — because I was not a football player.

      Then they came for the baseball players, and I did not speak out — because I was not a baseball player.

      Then they came for the pickleball players, and I did not speak out — because I was not a pickleball player.

      Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

      P.S.:

      Why are there multiple versions of Niemöller’s quote?

      There are multiple versions of the quote “First they came for….” Some versions include a different list of victims. This is because Niemöller often presented his lectures impromptu and changed the list of victims from lecture to lecture. At different times and in different combinations, Niemöller listed: communists, socialists, trade unionists, Jews, people with mental and physical disabilities, and Jehovah’s Witnesses.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I think one of the things that’s driving the GOP’S insane culture war is that all the smart and popular creative folks are on our side of the political divide. P.J. O’Rourke was the only conservative humorous conservative columnist I can think of who was genuinely funny, and he’s dead. As another example, Nutjob Gina Carano made a movie produced by her buddy Ben Shapiro that made $800 dollars its opening weekend. Most Republicans have never been “hip, slick and kewl”, and they hate it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I just deposited a check by phone for the first time. Now I’m looking at the check and wondering what to do with it

      ETA: The oddest part of that Dodgers story is that they were still holding Pride Night. It’s just the drag part they balked at. I don’t know how to parse that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      @eclare:

      They’d never do it – because they’re conservatives – but one of the other southern states with a coastline should position their state as a laid back vacation alternative to grim, authoritarian, culture-warring Florida.

      “come here- we don’t hate you”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Kay: People will move if it’s not safe. My parents were born in Virginia, but left and moved to New York because of Jim Crow.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Shalimar

      @Kay: Alabama would absolutely do that. “come here – we’re the non-asshole part of the state”.

      The irony being that Baldwin County, where Gulf Shores is, was one of only 2 traditionally Republican counties (out of 67 total) many decades ago when the entire state voted for Democrats.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @The Thin Black Duke: Gina Carano had a pretty good thing going before she decided that it was important to mock trans people even after her costar let her know that it was hurting his trans sister. She had an entire television series lined up for her and she threw it away because she couldn’t bring herself to be a decent person to trans people.

      That’s what I remember about her. A great character portrayed by a fundamentally awful person.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Jeffro

      @Kay:The DeSantis spokespeople are, to a man or woman, crazily aggressive and mean spirited shit tallkers. Why are they constantly fighting with people? Why all this sarcasm and bitterness?

      The boss sets the tone, always.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      gene108

      @Kay:

      Longer term I think he is changing how people view Florida and not in a way that would benefit tourism.

      Normies won’t want to go to this miserable culture war combat zone. That’s not fun and relaxing.

      I doubt normies pay that much attention to Florida politics to stop going to the state for vacation.

      Unless violent crime increases in the main tourist areas, like Orlando, people that wang to go to Disney World will still go.

      Maybe a determined effort could get some businesses to stop holding conventions in Florida, but it’d take a lot of work.

      There’s so many anti-LGBTQ laws being passed in so many states, along with book bans, I think a lot of people have become numb to how outrageous it all is. The bad legislation no longer stands out but just blends into the fabric of what Republican run states are expected to do.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      TooTallTom

      @Kay: One southern state with a bit of coastline already does (in a way).  They don’t lean into the culture wars, but Virginia has the BEST slogan that they use for tourism:  “Virginia is for lovers”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.