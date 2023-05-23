PSA (I suspect you Raskin fans already know about this):

My doctors declared me cancer-free and ready-to-rock, so put on your best bandana and join me and the great @StevieVanZandt for “Bandanas Across America,” a nationwide Zoom celebration and campaign fundraiser next Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 PM ET! RSVP here: https://t.co/i05trA8g31 pic.twitter.com/spaWAVkXc4

The G7 is more united, more resolved, and more determined to set up for greater progress in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/UU6Igk2Agz





Sisters 1, Bigots 0:

Just an incredible sentence. Needs to be in history books to capture this moment. The Los Angeles Dodgers went Bud Light on us. https://t.co/CsHFLpU8yb

SFist:

… Those “honest conversations” came about because many in the LGBTQ community, includng co-hosts of the event, called foul over all this and told the Dodgers they may as well just call the entire event off if they were going to kowtow to conservatives and disinvite the widely beloved Sisters.

In trying to placate one group of people — Catholic Dodgers fans who were told by Sen. Marco Rubio and Catholic activists that the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence are an “anti-Catholic hate group,” which they are not — the Dodgers managed to piss off the entire LGBTQ community and many of their allies. And instead of removing what they saw as a controversial distraction, the team’s management miscalculated in this culture-war dustup, creating a much larger distraction from baseball, and from whatever good will they showed in establishing Pride Night a decade ago.

At the heart of the controversy was the notion that the Sisters are mocking Catholic nuns, when in fact they say they are inspired by and emulate real nuns through their good works — even if it’s done in a tongue-in-cheek way…

Sister Bearance Knows with the LA order of the Sisters went on CBS LA early Monday to talk about the controversy, and to brag about the fact that it’s only resulted in $15,000 in donations to the Sisters (so far), and interest from across the globe in starting new chapters.

But, now, after flexing its muscle, the LGBTQ community and all of Drag Twitter can rest assured that the news is not not all about anti-drag and anti-trans laws getting passed— some good things still happen too.

According to the LA Times, “Dodgers staffers across all sexual orientations were vocal in their dismay at the decision” last week. And one anonymous employee quoted by the paper said, “We knew the Sisters would react, but we didn’t have a feel for how swift and strong the response was going to be and how it would pull in others.”…

The Los Angeles LGBT Center posted a statement Monday, saying, “Today’s decision by the Dodgers to publicly apologize to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence and roll back their exclusion from next month’s Pride Night is a step in the right direction, and we support the Sisters’ vote to accept their much-deserved Community Hero Award.”

The Center added, “Last week’s debacle underscores the dangerous impact of political tactics by those who seek to stoke the flames of anti-LGBTQ bias at a time when our rights are under attack.”