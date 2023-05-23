Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Let there be snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

A consequence of cucumbers

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

The willow is too close to the house.

The revolution will be supervised.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tuesday Night Open Thread: The Tribute the NYTimes Pays to Journalistic Virtue

Tuesday Night Open Thread: The Tribute the NYTimes Pays to Journalistic Virtue

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

At least they didn’t assign this story to Maggie Haberman…

The Justice Department kept open the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s family foundation for nearly all of President Donald J. Trump’s administration, with prosecutors closing the case without charges just days before he left office.

Newly released documents and interviews with former department officials show that the investigation stretched long past when F.B.I. agents and prosecutors knew it was a dead end. The conclusion of the case, which centered on the Clinton Foundation’s dealings with foreign donors when Mrs. Clinton served as secretary of state under President Barack Obama, has not previously been reported.

Mr. Trump, who campaigned on a promise to “lock her up,” spent much of his four-year term pressuring the F.B.I. and the Justice Department to target political rivals. After being accused by the president’s allies of serving as part of a deep-state cabal working against him, F.B.I. officials insisted that the department acknowledge in writing that there was no case to bring.

The closing documents, which were obtained by The New York Times as part of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit, spelled the end to an investigation that top prosecutors had expressed doubts about from the beginning. Still, it became a rallying cry for Republicans who believed the F.B.I. would ultimately turn up evidence of corruption and damage Mrs. Clinton’s political fortunes.

The foundation became attack fodder for Republicans in 2015 after the conservative author Peter Schweizer published the book “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich,” an investigation of donations that foreign entities made to the family organization. Mr. Schweizer is the president of the Government Accountability Institute, where Stephen K. Bannon, Mr. Trump’s former chief strategist, was a founder and the executive chairman…

Mr. Schweizer’s research caught the eye of F.B.I. agents in Washington, who in 2016 opened a preliminary investigation based solely on “unvetted hearsay information” in the book, according to the final report by John H. Durham, the Trump-era special counsel who led an investigation into the bureau’s inquiry into possible ties between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia.

The F.B.I. in New York and Little Rock, Ark., also opened investigations that relied on information from confidential source reporting, according to Mr. Durham…

In August 2021, the F.B.I. received what is known as a declination memo from prosecutors and as a result considered the matter closed.

“All of the evidence obtained during the course of this investigation has been returned or otherwise destroyed,” according to the F.B.I.

(And the earth salted, if the NYTimes gets its wish.)

They got what they came for, though…


(As if the Republican party, as a political force, will exist even ten years into the future. If it survives, it’ll be a sealed-bubble cult that makes the Larouchites look like Mormons.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Good Woman
  • Baud
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Jackie
  • japa21
  • Mart
  • NotMax
  • Rebel’s Dad
  • RSA
  • Ruckus
  • satby
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Not matter what else happens, I will always be proud that I was not one of the people who was manipulated by these assholes.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      They were always more afraid of her than of her husband, so they hounded and harassed her mercilessly for over 40 years. They were only able to dent her image, not destroy it; and it continues to gall them every day that Hillary Clinton is more admired and respected than any of her conservative detractors will ever be.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      BruceFromOhio

      @Baud: My parents and my wife were horrified into silence when I denounced the FTFNYT as the FTFNYT for normalizing fascist monstrosity after TFG was elected. Though we’re all (mostly) liberals, it’s now a topica non grata.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mart

      Reminded me of an article about Oxford Analytica, how they could know all about you from ~ 40 Facebook data points, and an example of how they got Haitian expats in Miami to vote for Trump. Nearby pizza and beer joint is owned by a Haitian. After the election we went in and he asked us how we were doing. Said really sad Trump won. He said we do not know his politics, he voted for Trump, and that he could never vote for Clinton after the terrible things her foundation did to Haiti. And I think wow, it fucking worked. Of course as President Trump wanted to kick them all back to Haiti.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      japa21

      @Baud: I always figured if the RW was complaining about them they really can’t be all that good.  They lie about everything.

      ETA: Their complaining had a “Don’t throw me in the briar patch” sort of taint to it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ruckus

      @satby:

      This.

      Some/most days, to me, it seems like all of the actual politicians of the rethuglican party exist to rip off the country and all of it’s citizens.

      Funny how sometimes people seem to accuse their opponents of exactly what they are and what they are doing. Of course if that’s all they know………

      Reply
    10. 10.

      RSA

      Bad news from South Carolina: South Carolina Senate passes 6-week abortion ban, sends bill to governor (gift link from the Washington Post).

      Not unexpected, even though female members of the state senate, both Democrats and Republicans, were able to filibuster earlier, more extreme bans. What was unexpected, for me, was a Republican state senator being very clear about his reasoning:

      “At some point in time, the right of the state to see the unborn child born does take precedent over the woman’s right to her body,” Davis said.

      I hope South Carolina voters think hard about that position.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jackie

      Another GQP charge that fizzled:

      “The House Ethics Committee closed its investigation into allegations that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) had ties to a Chinese intelligence operative.”

      ”In a letter sent to Swalwell on Monday that the congressman released on his website the following day, the committee wrote that it will take no further action in the investigation into “allegations raised in the complaint that you may have violated House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct in connection with your interactions with Ms. Christine Fang.”

      ….”While Swalwell has maintained that he was not accused of wrongdoing, Republicans weaponized the allegation against him, most recently in January when House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) cited the alleged link to Fang when blocking Swalwell from serving on the House Intelligence Committee.”

      Does this mean McCarthy will re-instate Swalwell to the House Intelligence Committee – with an apology? (Ha! I jest)

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2023/05/23/swalwell-ethics-investigation-closed/

      Reply
    13. 13.

      A Good Woman

      @Jackie:

      Thanks for the link, sharing that story across my social network.  I am ablaze with anger.  But at least the truth has been outed, again.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.