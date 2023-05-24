Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Appropriate medical care improves health — LBGT edition

Appropriate medical care improves health — LBGT edition

Campbell et al in the most recent AEA Papers and Proceedings examined the effect of hormone replacement therapy as a form of gender affirming care for transgender individuals in the US.  Shockingly they found that when people got good medical care, they did better than when they did not.  Their key outcome of interest was an initial suicide attempt which is an extreme outcome but a highly relevant outcome:

 

By using the US Transgender Survey (USTS) and recently developed estimation techniques, our study aims to contribute new evidence on the relationship between the uptake of HRT and the outcomes of transgender youth. Our event study approach compares youth who started HRT (treated group) with those who initiated HRT a year later (control group). Results indicate that HRT is associated with a 5.7 percentage point reduction in the risk of attempting suicide, which amounts to a 14.4 percent decrease in the risk of attempting suicide relative to the pretreatment mean. Moreover, the effect is largest when HRT began at younger ages (i.e., 14–15).

WOW — appropriate medical care leads to a better health outcome.

 

 

