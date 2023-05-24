Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: May 24, 2023

by | 2 Comments

I’m tempted!

The tsunami wave has rolled back, and we’re starting to clean up the debris. It’s going to be a loooong job, and the next wave will (probably) get here sooner than we expect…

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      RaflW

      Had my annual physical about a month ago, and I was nonplussed and frankly kind of angry that mask requirements for health care workers have been dropped.

      WTF?!

      Not just for Covid, but for all sorts of airborne infection control, they should be S.O.P. for the indefinite future.

      My actual doctor was wearing a NIOSH N95. But the 3 different nurses? Not a mask among them. Even when inches from me taking BP or giving me shots.

      And I was masked, which should have signaled that I’d like them to mask also.

      Seeing the diabetes risk for kiddos, this is just community-wide malpractice.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY:

      13 new cases on 05/17/23.
      14 new cases on 05/18/23.
      18 new cases on 05/19/23.
      23 new cases on 05/20/23.
      4 new cases on 05/21/23.
      10 new cases on 05/22/23.
      12 new cases on 05/23/23.

      Deaths now at 2266, up 5 since last week.

      I’ve actually started going out unmasked now. I hope I don’t regret it.

      Reply

