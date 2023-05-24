I’m tempted!

The tsunami wave has rolled back, and we’re starting to clean up the debris. It’s going to be a loooong job, and the next wave will (probably) get here sooner than we expect…

“gaping holes remain in both our ability to detect new variants of concern and protect vulnerable people from severe disease and death. #SARSCoV2 is still circulating intensely in every country on Earth, infecting millions of people each week…”#COVID19 https://t.co/rQgcyG6Fjg — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) May 22, 2023

OK, let's pause to reflect on some details here.

The PRC🇨🇳 govt is not denying a dire prediction that the #SARSCoV2 #XBB variants have, for the first time, hit #China and will cause a massive epidemic over the next 6-to-8 weeks. https://t.co/JUQ2lMOIkA

India appears to have slowed down on sequencing genomes of COVID-19 variants. The INSACOG, a pan-India network tasked with keeping an eye out for new variants, has not published a single bulletin since March 27. @BShajan, @neutranino reporthttps://t.co/9HzppBaY1V — The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 23, 2023

When comparing the XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, XBB.1.9, and XBB.2.3 sub-variants of #COVID19 in the vaxed population of #Singapore :

-Severe illness rate 6-8%

– Hospitalization rate 29-37%, which is 3-8% higher than other sub-variants https://t.co/L0H3smiuG5 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 23, 2023



“COVID-19 claimed the lives of 467 921 people in Europe during 2022… COVID-19-related control measures are not on any public health agenda in Europe at this time.” https://t.co/IkcPHlBUQe — Anthony Costello (@globalhlthtwit) May 23, 2023



Surging rates of diabetes in 0-4 year olds in Sweden starting in 2020. Swedish children in that age group are entirely unvaccinated. https://t.co/CtayMYAlfw — CovidMeetups.com (@covidmeetupscom) May 21, 2023

Hi there. Significant changes to covid reporting coming in in June https://t.co/xiHnig12RG — Luke O'Shea (@LukeOShea1) May 19, 2023



Pre-infection COVID vaccination linked to lower odds of lingering symptoms Pre-infection #COVID19 vaccination was tied to a lower likelihood of persistent symptoms 45 days after infectionhttps://t.co/t6rX33CqTK#LongCOVID pic.twitter.com/VcATkntoB9 — CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 23, 2023

A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group on Thursday recommended that this year's COVID-19 booster shots be updated to target one of the currently dominant XBB variants. https://t.co/niQlwT2PeE — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) May 19, 2023



🆕 @WHO Technical Advisory Group on #COVID19 vaccines (TAG-CO-VAC) statement Including advice on composition of future COVID-19 vaccines. It is critical that vax remain part of the strategy (vaccines AND, not vaccines only)to reduce the spread & prevent severe diseases & death⬇️ https://t.co/FsZvbBzXFy — Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) May 18, 2023

Some of the most vital information in any epidemic comes from careful autopsies & related lab work, which can be both expensive and risky to perform. Future #pandemic prep schemes must emphasize the need to finance autopsies & train personnel to safely perform them.

See thread: https://t.co/VGXJddJrCL — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 22, 2023



"#SARSCoV2 was detected in aerosol samples up to

52 days after the initial infection."@NatureAging from aerosol monitoring of 3 Belgian nursing home outbreakshttps://t.co/Y8xcfk7a1P #COVIDisAirborne @ElsKeyaerts @johanvawe and colleagues — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 22, 2023



What do we know about the safety of #CovidVaccination in #pregnancy? 🧑🏽‍🔬 37 studies… 🇮🇱 In 9 countries… 🤰🏼 Including more than 367,308 ppl vaccinated in pregnancy… … found no increased risk of any pregnancy problems following COVID vaccination.https://t.co/FwAuOnBFBG pic.twitter.com/lR9BLyyrgz — Viki Male (@VikiLovesFACS) May 23, 2023



Intentional mass infection was a centerpiece of the U.S. pandemic response, months before vaccines were even available. Why? My review @PsychToday of @19joho’s brilliant, one-of-a-kind We Want Them Infectedhttps://t.co/OzIG1qbdCi — Christopher Lane, PhD (@christophlane) May 22, 2023



