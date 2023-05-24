I’m tempted!
If you want to make sure all your bases are covered- or just give someone a fun get-well-soon gift, the 'Lucky' Negative Rapid Antigen Test Necklace is also in stock😄https://t.co/zCTHzTKTYe pic.twitter.com/Pb5wWDnwBu
— Naomi Wu 机械妖姬 (@RealSexyCyborg) May 21, 2023
The tsunami wave has rolled back, and we’re starting to clean up the debris. It’s going to be a loooong job, and the next wave will (probably) get here sooner than we expect…
======
“gaping holes remain in both our ability to detect new variants of concern and protect vulnerable people from severe disease and death. #SARSCoV2 is still circulating intensely in every country on Earth, infecting millions of people each week…”#COVID19 https://t.co/rQgcyG6Fjg
— Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) May 22, 2023
OK, let's pause to reflect on some details here.
The PRC🇨🇳 govt is not denying a dire prediction that the #SARSCoV2 #XBB variants have, for the first time, hit #China and will cause a massive epidemic over the next 6-to-8 weeks. https://t.co/JUQ2lMOIkA
MORE
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 22, 2023
India appears to have slowed down on sequencing genomes of COVID-19 variants. The INSACOG, a pan-India network tasked with keeping an eye out for new variants, has not published a single bulletin since March 27. @BShajan, @neutranino reporthttps://t.co/9HzppBaY1V
— The Hindu (@the_hindu) May 23, 2023
When comparing the XBB.1.5, XBB.1.16, XBB.1.9, and XBB.2.3 sub-variants of #COVID19 in the vaxed population of #Singapore :
-Severe illness rate 6-8%
– Hospitalization rate 29-37%, which is 3-8% higher than other sub-variants https://t.co/L0H3smiuG5
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 23, 2023
“COVID-19 claimed the lives of 467 921 people in Europe during 2022… COVID-19-related control measures are not on any public health agenda in Europe at this time.” https://t.co/IkcPHlBUQe
— Anthony Costello (@globalhlthtwit) May 23, 2023
Surging rates of diabetes in 0-4 year olds in Sweden starting in 2020.
Swedish children in that age group are entirely unvaccinated. https://t.co/CtayMYAlfw
— CovidMeetups.com (@covidmeetupscom) May 21, 2023
Hi there. Significant changes to covid reporting coming in in June https://t.co/xiHnig12RG
— Luke O'Shea (@LukeOShea1) May 19, 2023
======
Pre-infection COVID vaccination linked to lower odds of lingering symptoms
Pre-infection #COVID19 vaccination was tied to a lower likelihood of persistent symptoms 45 days after infectionhttps://t.co/t6rX33CqTK#LongCOVID pic.twitter.com/VcATkntoB9
— CIDRAP (@CIDRAP) May 23, 2023
A World Health Organization (WHO) advisory group on Thursday recommended that this year's COVID-19 booster shots be updated to target one of the currently dominant XBB variants. https://t.co/niQlwT2PeE
— Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) May 19, 2023
🆕 @WHO Technical Advisory Group on #COVID19 vaccines (TAG-CO-VAC) statement
Including advice on composition of future COVID-19 vaccines. It is critical that vax remain part of the strategy (vaccines AND, not vaccines only)to reduce the spread & prevent severe diseases & death⬇️ https://t.co/FsZvbBzXFy
— Maria Van Kerkhove (@mvankerkhove) May 18, 2023
Some of the most vital information in any epidemic comes from careful autopsies & related lab work, which can be both expensive and risky to perform. Future #pandemic prep schemes must emphasize the need to finance autopsies & train personnel to safely perform them.
See thread: https://t.co/VGXJddJrCL
— Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) May 22, 2023
"#SARSCoV2 was detected in aerosol samples up to
52 days after the initial infection."@NatureAging from aerosol monitoring of 3 Belgian nursing home outbreakshttps://t.co/Y8xcfk7a1P #COVIDisAirborne @ElsKeyaerts @johanvawe and colleagues
— Eric Topol (@EricTopol) May 22, 2023
What do we know about the safety of #CovidVaccination in #pregnancy?
🧑🏽🔬 37 studies…
🇮🇱 In 9 countries…
🤰🏼 Including more than 367,308 ppl vaccinated in pregnancy…
… found no increased risk of any pregnancy problems following COVID vaccination.https://t.co/FwAuOnBFBG pic.twitter.com/lR9BLyyrgz
— Viki Male (@VikiLovesFACS) May 23, 2023
======
Intentional mass infection was a centerpiece of the U.S. pandemic response, months before vaccines were even available. Why?
My review @PsychToday of @19joho’s brilliant, one-of-a-kind We Want Them Infectedhttps://t.co/OzIG1qbdCi
— Christopher Lane, PhD (@christophlane) May 22, 2023
Thanks so much for the kind words! Feel free to distribute widely. If you'd like a higher-res file available for printing, I've made it available for free /pay what you want on gumroad https://t.co/v137Evb4J6
— kind of a recluse (@schmutzparty) May 21, 2023
-
1.
Had my annual physical about a month ago, and I was nonplussed and frankly kind of angry that mask requirements for health care workers have been dropped.
WTF?!
Not just for Covid, but for all sorts of airborne infection control, they should be S.O.P. for the indefinite future.
My actual doctor was wearing a NIOSH N95. But the 3 different nurses? Not a mask among them. Even when inches from me taking BP or giving me shots.
And I was masked, which should have signaled that I’d like them to mask also.
Seeing the diabetes risk for kiddos, this is just community-wide malpractice.
-
2.
Monroe County, NY:
13 new cases on 05/17/23.
14 new cases on 05/18/23.
18 new cases on 05/19/23.
23 new cases on 05/20/23.
4 new cases on 05/21/23.
10 new cases on 05/22/23.
12 new cases on 05/23/23.
Deaths now at 2266, up 5 since last week.
I’ve actually started going out unmasked now. I hope I don’t regret it.
