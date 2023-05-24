Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Debt Ceiling Open Thread: I {Heart} My Rep, @WhipKClark

Debt Ceiling Open Thread: I {Heart} My Rep, @WhipKClark

Democrats still would need at least five GOP votes to bypass McCarthy and pass the legislation to avoid default. So far, no Republicans have agreed to support it.

Typically in the House, the majority controls what bills reach the floor and the minority party has little say.

But the discharge petition is a little-known, rarely used tool that gives the minority the ability to force a vote on the floor if it can secure signatures from 218 members, a simple majority of the chamber.

“House Democrats have provided a vehicle to end this reckless and dangerous default crisis and avoid the economy crashing,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said. “It’s now time for House Republicans to break with the extreme wing of their party and join House Democrats to put an end to the default crisis.”

This guy is pretty good, too:

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Birdie
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • gene108
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Jeffro
  • Manyakitty
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Nukular Biskits
  • satby
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • Timill

    5. 5.

      Nukular Biskits

      Kick. Ass.

      If it wasn’t for the misery it would put upon millions of Americans (which would probably include me, given I’m a defense contractor), I’d say let the Republicans take us into default.

      Then, FINALLY, Americans would see that, no, both sides are NOT the same.

    10. 10.

      Birdie

      I won’t hold my breath waiting for the media to ask Republicans why they won’t vote for the discharge petition. I like being alive.

      I wish polls reflected reality but the media are both-sidesing this so that it will be seen as “everyone’s” fault. Glad to see Rep Jayapal calling them on it, though.

    11. 11.

      Nukular Biskits

      I called my congressional rep yesterday, Mike Ezell (R-Of Course), demanding that he support a clean debt ceiling increase.

      I’m sure that he doesn’t effing care but everyone should call.  To hell with emailing them … they’ll only respond with boilerplate flapdoodle.

    12. 12.

      BlueGuitarist

      Yay for Clark, McGovern, and Dropkick Murphys!

      Rs trying to show they’re serious about controlling spending by paying $100,000 for a used chapstick seems utterly insane.

      OT: Happy Bob Dylan’s birthday to all who celebrate!
      Bob, tonight I’ll be staying here with you

      https://youtu.be/9ZhLGP5dF2k

    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      She’s very good. My rep is very good also.

      MAGA Republicans' threats to the full faith and credit of the United States have now brought us to the precipice of a credit downgrade.

      This exact kind of brinkmanship drove up costs for the government and hit regular Americans hard a decade ago. Their hostage-taking must end. https://t.co/8biK5FYJfb

      — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) May 24, 2023

      (Includes another tweet saying that Fitch has the US on “rating watch negative”.)

      There was a big meeting at my workplace today and the big boss said everyone he talks to still expects the US not to default. But…

      Grr…,
      Scott.

    15. 15.

      gene108

      @Nukular Biskits:

      Then, FINALLY, Americans would see that, no, both sides are NOT the same.

      Wishful thinking and reckless optimism will get us nowhere.

      If an insurrection can’t sway people, or all the abortion bans, or all the anti-LGBTQ bills, or the book banning can’t get the people to figure out which party supports what, defaulting on the debt isn’t going to get through to anybody.

    17. 17.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @gene108:

      There’s plenty of evidence that those abortion bans, book bans, and the anti-LGBTQ bills are getting people to figure out which party supports what. Recent election results are evidence of this

      I do agree that default should absolutely be avoided

    18. 18.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Was Katherine Clark on THE LIBERAL MSNBC? No, Alex Wagner, who I had hopes for, was the host of another Trump, Trump, Trump show. Most every evening, I just have to move on. I get all the criticism that Democrats can’t message but seriously, if all we talk about is Republicans, they will frame the conversation.

