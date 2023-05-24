Well done @WhipKClark and Dems. It’s now starkly clear which party is prepared to fight for people, and which party is holding our economy hostage. #NotBothSides https://t.co/iAhtXA9qTZ
— Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) May 24, 2023
Live blog: All 213 House Democrats sign onto petition to force debt ceiling vote https://t.co/XoSMI42Q6g
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 24, 2023
… Democrats still would need at least five GOP votes to bypass McCarthy and pass the legislation to avoid default. So far, no Republicans have agreed to support it.
Typically in the House, the majority controls what bills reach the floor and the minority party has little say.
But the discharge petition is a little-known, rarely used tool that gives the minority the ability to force a vote on the floor if it can secure signatures from 218 members, a simple majority of the chamber.
“House Democrats have provided a vehicle to end this reckless and dangerous default crisis and avoid the economy crashing,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said. “It’s now time for House Republicans to break with the extreme wing of their party and join House Democrats to put an end to the default crisis.”
Give me a break, @SpeakerMcCarthy:@POTUS lowered the deficit by $1.7 Trillion in his first 2 years in office.
His budget would cut the deficit by nearly $3 Trillion more.
Meanwhile, you added $8 Trillion in debt under Donald Trump. https://t.co/sNjUuT80AZ
— Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) May 24, 2023
Clark: Who has the GOP taken hostage… It’s not The White House. It’s not Congress. It’s not Democrats. It’s the American people pic.twitter.com/pqdfrtUYCG
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2023
Clark: This is also not about debt and it is not about spending. Republicans racked up 8 trillion dollars in debt under Donald Trump, one quarter of everything we owe, and at the same time Republicans raised the debt ceiling three times no strings attached pic.twitter.com/G1XdixDmt7
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2023
This guy is pretty good, too:
Could the GOP be any more out of touch? Maybe if Speaker McCarthy weren’t so busy auctioning off his used Chapstick for $100,000 he’d know that the average food assistance benefit in America is $6/ day & harsh work requirements for food assistance have been in place for decades. pic.twitter.com/NzsoiA9icG
— Rep. Jim McGovern (@RepMcGovern) May 23, 2023
