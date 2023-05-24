Well done @WhipKClark and Dems. It’s now starkly clear which party is prepared to fight for people, and which party is holding our economy hostage. #NotBothSides https://t.co/iAhtXA9qTZ

… Democrats still would need at least five GOP votes to bypass McCarthy and pass the legislation to avoid default. So far, no Republicans have agreed to support it.

Typically in the House, the majority controls what bills reach the floor and the minority party has little say.

But the discharge petition is a little-known, rarely used tool that gives the minority the ability to force a vote on the floor if it can secure signatures from 218 members, a simple majority of the chamber.

“House Democrats have provided a vehicle to end this reckless and dangerous default crisis and avoid the economy crashing,” Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said. “It’s now time for House Republicans to break with the extreme wing of their party and join House Democrats to put an end to the default crisis.”