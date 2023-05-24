Speaking of ridiculous…

Holy shit. Democrats just burst out laughing at Marjorie Taylor Greene as she’s presiding over the House when she told them to have “decorum.” She kept hitting the gavel and they kept laughing at her. (@acyn) pic.twitter.com/r3mhFgWOC6 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) May 24, 2023

Watching that 45 seconds of video was a great antidote to all the stress of what’s going on.

And this is the icing on the cake – 4.5 years for this fucker to think about what he did

UPDATE: Richard Barnett, the nitwit who ransacked Nancy Pelosi’s office during J6, has been sentenced to 54 months in prison. Plenty of time to put his feet up and contemplate his actions. pic.twitter.com/GwqwYiRGXj — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) May 24, 2023

Totally open thread.