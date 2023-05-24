Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

You can’t love your country only when you win.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Let there be snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

In my day, never was longer.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

You cannot shame the shameless.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Second rate reporter says what?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I was promised a recession.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / This Makes Me Ridiculously Happy

This Makes Me Ridiculously Happy

by | 10 Comments

This post is in: 

Speaking of ridiculous…

Watching that 45 seconds of video was a great antidote to all the stress of what’s going on.

And this is the icing on the cake – 4.5 years for this fucker to think about what he did

Totally open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Burnspbesq
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Jackie
  • Rebel’s Dad
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    10Comments

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      Takes up smoking.
      Lights one up.
      Stubs out Marlboro on MTG’s copy of “Mein Kampf” in the original Piglatin.
      And that’s a Wednesday wrap.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I also enjoyed this from (not the real) Jack Smith who retweeted the top tweet with this comment:

      Howler monkey bangs gavel in Congress.

      Does dog love us this much?  Yes he does.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Sure Lurkalot

      She’s so fucking high on her own supply that she thinks her presence commands deference and respect.

      Wrong as usual, Marge.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jackie

      WaterGirl, in the MTG Tweet replies there’s an image of her you need to capture!😂 It’s labeled *sensitive* but only if you’re Margie.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Burnspbesq

      Stewart Rhodes, Oath Keepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy, gets sentenced tomorrow. Hoping Judge Mehta gives him what he deserves.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.