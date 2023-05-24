Absolute legend, dead at 83.
Simply the best.
We don’t do nothing’ nice and easy…
“I can’t stand the rain against my window” was always my favorite song by her.
@Old School: absolutely!
River Deep, Mountain High. Farewell, queen.
i was already having enough of a day. And then Tina Get Down Turner up and dies. Here is River Deep Mountain High: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uj0wPrN_Y_4
nobody can scream like she does
She was 70 when that concert was performed. Still the same great voice and electric performance
ETA: Which phase of Turner’s career did you all personally prefer? I like her 80s comeback stuff like The Best and What’s Love Got To Do With It
She sold the hell out of “We Don’t Need Another Hero”. (and every other song she decided to sing, really. but that’s a song that should not have worked and Tina Turner made it work)
“Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken?”
Rock the hell outta heaven Anna Mae.
Lived near Zürich, Switzerland.
We saw the Tina musical last year. After that show, the actress, who gave it all she had, had to be exhausted.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): The video for “Better Be Good to Me” is a joy to behold.
What a blazing talent and beautiful soul she was.
I think of her as the Acid Queen from Tommy.
I never got to see her, but she was simply a monster of rock. A giant. A legend. There aren’t enough superlatives.
Also, fuck Ike.
@Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Young Tina was an almost uncontrollable ball of fire. I know her life was terrible then, but few could match her on stage at that point in her life.
At Wimbledon 2010, Venus Williams debuted a dress inspired by Tina Turner.
“She’s just an amazing, amazing artist, just a survivor. She reinvented herself. Plus she looks great. I’ve loved her forever. So the dress is really inspired by her.”
@UncleEbeneezer: So beautiful! I forgot about that so thank you for the link.
My first time ever seeing and hearing Tina Turner was when she and Ike performed “Proud Mary” – I keep thinking I saw it in the movie Altamont, about the Stones’ very ill-fated 1969 tour, which must be correct, because the Tuners opened for them on that tour. I was completely gobsmacked by her.
A long life, well and fully lived. RIP, Queen.
I’m most familiar with her ’80s comeback stuff (I was a teenager in the ’80s) which was fantastic. Have since heard some of the older stuff which is also fantastic. What a talent, and what a life story. By all accounts, once she picked up the pieces she went on to live her best life…if living well is the best revenge she got it. She was one of the greats.
One of the greats throughout much hardship and several reinventions. A life well-lived.
What a life she had! Rest with the ancestors in peace, you’ve earned it!
This is just so sad. 😢
Parade.com just posted, The 10 Best Tina Turner Songs with videos of all 10.
I can’t choose a favorite. I love all 10 of them.
I’m old enough to remember when somebody was selling t-shirts with President Eisenhower standing next to her, with the caption “Ike & Tina Turner!”
I rread thatduring the Ike & Tina days, she was not only the lead singer, but also the one who got up at 3am every day on the road to cook breakfast for the whole band.
She performed in Malaysia once. A Radio Television Malaysia crew got her to record a brief, very generic anti-drugs TV spot. Here’s how I would have done it. I’d begin by saying, “Tina, as a wife and mother you’ve had a long, close look at the damage substance use can do in a family. There families here going through the same thing. Wiil you take a few minutes and share some of your experience with us?” And then, I’d just turn the camera on and give her the floor.
I was just getting into pop music when Turner made her comeback. I thought “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” was an OK song, but only OK. I wasn’t aware of Turner’s history at the time and had no way to appreciate the significance of her achievement. That came somewhat later.
Helluva performer, and great for a very long time. R.I.P.
Also, fuck Ike.
Then again, she left him and became a bigger star without him. Tina retires at the top of her game while Ike is nothing more than a footnote. Karma.
