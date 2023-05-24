Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Prediction: the GOP will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

This fight is for everything.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Consistently wrong since 2002

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

No Justins, No Peace

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Despite his magical powers, I don’t think Trump is thinking this through, to be honest.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Bark louder, little dog.

This really is a full service blog.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Tina Turner, RIP

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Benw
  • brendancalling
  • CaseyL
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • JML
  • JPL
  • KenK
  • like a metaphor
  • Mel
  • Mike in NC
  • Old School
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • prostratedragon
  • Raoul Paste
  • realbtl
  • satby
  • Scout211
  • Splitting Image
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • trollhattan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    7. 7.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      She was 70 when that concert was performed. Still the same great voice and electric performance

      ETA: Which phase of Turner’s career did you all personally prefer? I like her 80s comeback stuff like The Best and What’s Love Got To Do With It

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JML

      She sold the hell out of “We Don’t Need Another Hero”. (and every other song she decided to sing, really. but that’s a song that should not have worked and Tina Turner made it work)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Raoul Paste

      Lived near Zürich, Switzerland.

      We saw the Tina musical last year.  After that show, the actress, who gave it all she had, had to be exhausted.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      brendancalling

      I never got to see her, but she was simply a monster of rock. A giant. A legend. There aren’t enough superlatives.

       

      Also, fuck Ike.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      UncleEbeneezer

      At Wimbledon 2010, Venus Williams debuted a dress inspired by Tina Turner.

      “She’s just an amazing, amazing artist, just a survivor. She reinvented herself. Plus she looks great. I’ve loved her forever. So the dress is really inspired by her.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      CaseyL

      My first time ever seeing and hearing Tina Turner was when she and Ike performed “Proud Mary” – I keep thinking I saw it in the movie Altamont, about the Stones’ very ill-fated 1969 tour, which must be correct, because the Tuners opened for them on that tour.  I was completely gobsmacked by her.

      A long life, well and fully lived.  RIP, Queen.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      I’m most familiar with her ’80s comeback stuff (I was a teenager in the ’80s) which was fantastic. Have since heard some of the older stuff which is also fantastic. What a talent, and what a life story. By all accounts, once she picked up the pieces she went on to live her best life…if living well is the best revenge she got it. She was one of the greats.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Mike in NC

      I’m old enough to remember when somebody was selling t-shirts with President Eisenhower standing next to her, with the caption “Ike & Tina Turner!”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Amir Khalid

      I  rread thatduring the Ike & Tina days, she was not only the lead singer, but also the one who got up at 3am every day on the road to cook breakfast for the whole band.

      She performed in Malaysia once. A Radio Television Malaysia crew got her to record a brief, very generic anti-drugs TV spot. Here’s how I would have done it. I’d begin by saying, “Tina, as a wife and mother you’ve had a long, close look at the damage substance use can do in a family. There families here going through the same thing. Wiil you take a few minutes and share some of your experience with us?” And then, I’d just turn the camera on and give her the floor.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Splitting Image

      I was just getting into pop music when Turner made her comeback. I thought “What’s Love Got to Do with It?” was an OK song, but only OK. I wasn’t aware of Turner’s history at the time and had no way to appreciate the significance of her achievement. That came somewhat later.

      Helluva performer, and great for a very long time. R.I.P.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Also, fuck Ike.

      Then again, she left him and became a bigger star without him. Tina retires at the top of her game while Ike is nothing more than a footnote. Karma.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.