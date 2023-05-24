Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

A consequence of cucumbers

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

This blog will pay for itself.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Musk’s DeSantis ‘DeSaster’

‘DeSaster’ was trending on twitter, which isn’t searchable any more without a twitter membership, but here’s the first of what I expect to be a spate of news reports…

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign announcement plans were derailed Wednesday evening by massive technical glitches on Twitter that kept him from declaring his candidacy.

“Servers are straining somewhat,” Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, was heard saying on the app’s live audio stream where he and DeSantis were supposed to have a conversation that included the governor’s first verbal announcement of his White House bid.

Musk’s comment came in between crashes, feedback glitches and audio failures that prevented the conversation on Twitter’s Spaces feature from beginning for around 25 minutes past its scheduled 6 p.m. ET start time.

Musk and investor David Sacks, an ally of both men, started a new Twitter Spaces webcast after the original one failed. But technical issues popped in that stream, too, including in the middle of DeSantis’ remarks…

The aborted first Spaces event listed more than half a million listeners before it was abandoned completely.

The botched event came as Musk pushes to boost Twitter’s revenue…

President Joe Biden’s official Twitter account, meanwhile, used the opportunity to ask for contributions to his reelection campaign.

“This link works,” Biden tweeted with a URL linking to his ActBlue donation page.

    37Comments

    2. 2.

      Scout211

      David Sacks just ludicrously made up that Ron DeSantis’ Twitter space was the largest group that “has ever met online.” There are 100,000 people in this thing.— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) May 24, 2023

      We had more people join when I played Among Us 👾 https://t.co/zBoDCM0XmL— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 24, 2023

       

      "probably the biggest room that has ever been assembled online," says David Sacks of this new Twitter Space with Ron DeStantis and Elon Musk (first one didn't work and was canceled)i have been in bigger Clubhouse rooms https://t.co/jniFJSugSi— Alex Heath (@alexeheath) May 24, 2023

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Zzyzx

      What if Ron DeSantis is secretly doing a Producers-esque scam to try to help the Democrats and he’s as surprised as everyone that getting increasingly over the top isn’t enough? Maybe the incompetence is the next step. It would be irresponsible to not speculate.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      M31

      The richest guy in the world

      The great White-booted Hope of the GOP

      MTG, the voice of the House

      our “betters” are a bunch of sad limp no-talent clowns with the charisma of bathtub soap scum

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      He should try again in a Tesla because it’ll probably crash too.

      Then, of course, on a SpaceX rocket.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      M31

      with all due apologies to bathtub soap scum, which at least means somebody got their greasy sweat coating washed off

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Baud

      probably the biggest room that has ever been assembled online,”

      Someone wants the role of Sean Spicer in the DeSantis administration.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dmsilev

      Musk’s comment came in between crashes, feedback glitches and audio failures that prevented the conversation on Twitter’s Spaces feature from beginning for around 25 minutes past its scheduled 6 p.m. ET start time.

      Apparently firing 90% of the workforce and requiring most of the rest to work 20 hours a day is not a long-term path to success. Who knew? Besides “everyone”, that is.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      scav

      The largest group that ever met online?  Another retread!! Let’s check the unedited park service photographs about that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Circular Reasoning

      @Zzyzx: There were similar sentiments about Trump during his first run. I’m choosing to go with “when they show you who they are, believe them the first time”.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      @Scout211: “crashes, feedback glitches and audio failures” could just as well describe the Starship launch attempt/fiasco. I mean, the “audio failure” was “sound loud enough to destroy the concrete launch pad”, but surely someone can screech loudly enough into a microphone to approximate that.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      Lieutenant Valeris : 400 years ago on the planet Earth, workers who felt their livelihood threatened by automation flung their wooden shoes called sabots into the machines to stop them. Hence the word “sabotage.”

      Uhuru : [getting the point]  We are experiencing technical malfunction. All backup systems inoperative.

      Chekov : Excellent. Uh, I-I mean… too bad.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Splitting Image

      @Zzyzx:

      What if Ron DeSantis is secretly doing a Producers-esque scam to try to help the Democrats and he’s as surprised as everyone that getting increasingly over the top isn’t enough? Maybe the incompetence is the next step. It would be irresponsible to not speculate.

      There is a longstanding theory that this is exactly what the orange thing was doing in 2016 (although not so much to help the Democrats as himself), and he was as surprised as anyone when he found himself in the White House.

      Even if every G.O.P. candidate going forward is in it simply to grift the flock for the campaign donations, Democrats can’t be confident that they won’t repeat 2016. There are at least 74 million morons out there eager to have their money stolen from them and that is enough to for a venom-spewing crook to win.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Isn’t Fucker Tucker’s new show supposed to be on Twitter? Looking forward to another stellar launch!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Wilson Heath

      Twitter Spaces—duh, of course the tech was gonna fizzle and sputter out if not outright explode.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Suzanne: ​ Or maybe there’s a smug, smirking bastard.

      IOWs, a kind and merciful God.

      Not that I believe in such, but a man can dream, can’t he?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Splitting Image

      I’ve been reading that Fox News is not doing so well and that the howler monkeys are deserting it for better venues, one of which is Elon Musk’s Twitter.

      I can see how long-time Twitter users are sad to see the platform decline, but I don’t think that the howler monkeys are going to be happy with the trade for very long. Whatever else you could say about Fox, it just worked, you know? You could set the TV to Fox and it would sit there all day, spreading the gospel of tax cuts for the wealthy and deregulation to everyone who happened to see it.

      Twitter is not going to just work the way Fox did. Not with Musk in charge. The longer he runs it, the more he is going to be a poster child for why you don’t put a right-wing manbaby in charge of anything.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      bbleh

      @Bex: lol, along with most MSM.  As noted elsewhere, I think she would have been very happy booting him off the headlines.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      Ron DeSantis is a trillion times dumber than I had originally thought possible.  Who convinced this moron that a Twitter announcement was a better way to begin his campaign run than a traditional rally with thousands of Florida residents wildly cheering him on?

      Trump will cut this guy to ribbons before he knows what hit him.

      Reply

