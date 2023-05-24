‘DeSaster’ was trending on twitter, which isn’t searchable any more without a twitter membership, but here’s the first of what I expect to be a spate of news reports…

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign announcement plans were derailed Wednesday evening by massive technical glitches on Twitter that kept him from declaring his candidacy.

“Servers are straining somewhat,” Elon Musk, Twitter’s owner, was heard saying on the app’s live audio stream where he and DeSantis were supposed to have a conversation that included the governor’s first verbal announcement of his White House bid.

Musk’s comment came in between crashes, feedback glitches and audio failures that prevented the conversation on Twitter’s Spaces feature from beginning for around 25 minutes past its scheduled 6 p.m. ET start time.

Musk and investor David Sacks, an ally of both men, started a new Twitter Spaces webcast after the original one failed. But technical issues popped in that stream, too, including in the middle of DeSantis’ remarks…

The aborted first Spaces event listed more than half a million listeners before it was abandoned completely.

The botched event came as Musk pushes to boost Twitter’s revenue…

President Joe Biden’s official Twitter account, meanwhile, used the opportunity to ask for contributions to his reelection campaign.

“This link works,” Biden tweeted with a URL linking to his ActBlue donation page.