I honestly do not understand how so many Republicans can look at men like Ron DeSantis and Trump and see what transparent phonies they are. I simply do not understand it.
1.
I don’t understand how gullible people are.
2.
Yeah, I agree. I didn’t believe a transparent con like Trump could win the Republican nomination, I certainly didn’t think he could get enough votes to be president. It boggled my mind.
3.
I don’t really get it either. The closest I can figure is some kind of combination between them being authoritarian followers/tribalism and believing what they want to believe, reality be damned
4.
There is something very real to see in both of them. It’s vile, repulsive, and devoid of basic human compassion. Do Republicans see that? Me thinks many do and are excited by it.
5.
I just said this to my dad last week. We’re from Ohio, and not big-city Ohio. Having grown up there, I’d really expect everyone to see straight through a huge bullshitter. I can’t understand what happened to the Midwest I knew.
6.
Republicans see them as actors playing a role, and the only question is how well they play that role. Do they make the libs mad, and do they inspire audience (the base) participation. Being sincere or phony has nothing to do with it.
7.
They don’t care that they’re phony.
What’s actually going on is hero worship. Every Republican would love to run around grabbing pussies, being racist, mocking the disabled, etc. Except most of them fear the consequences from spouses / jobs / community.
So they just watch their heroes act out the lives they wish they had the money / power to live.
Same reason a bunch of fat scrubs wearing stained tshirts, making $18 an hour, with a 30-day beards that are pissed that super attractive women with the kind of bodies that cost an hour a day in the gym plus an hour a day of grooming aren’t jumping at the chance to be their bang maids. They’re pissed, and they look at Trump and his “model (with no visible means of support before meeting Trump… hmm. It’s an old, if not particularly honorable, profession) wife and are jealous. But they can’t afford one, and their personalities ain’t getting them anyone they want either.
8.
I never watched The Apprentice but understood it was a shitty reality TV game show where some self-important asshole fired people for not living up to his high standards. In real life lots of us have suffered working under a rotten Trump-like manager who took credit for our work and generally had the personality of a puddle of vomit.
9.
Before you know it Republicans will be voting for an actor
10.
You could try re-watching Bergman in Gaslight.
If Charles Boyer’s character restricted himself to telling plausible lies, he wouldn’t have been able to drive his wife crazy.
11.
12.
You’re kidding yourself if you think they are “fooled.” It’s really not that simple. Sure there are plenty of people simple and angry enough to literally fall for this bad act. But that has always been true, and it’s nothing like a dispositive number. The real difference is the number of people NOT enthusiastically on the other side. And the number of people just flat refusing to do their duty, and instead looking at the common enterprise that is The United States as something foreign, to which they are either indifferent or hostile.
And some part of that is that we really have done a bad job of contextualizing in global history the very real shortcomings and failures of the United States- as the failure of a political entity that needs to do better and is going to do better… but has generally and in the BIG picture been on the forefront of expanding human freedom. To be sure, this is a smaller part than the masses on the side of indifference or hostility who got there because they are freaked out that they could become OMG A MINORITY!!!
13.
I would be wary of either one of them as the manager of a car dealership, let alone as mayor of a city. I wouldn’t trust either one with my money. There are millions of people with more integrity than those two. Not even student council president material.
14.
This is more or less how I see it. It’s the only explanation that makes any sense to me at all.
They’re wrong about every policy issue. Their politicians are liars and hypocrites and creeps (and quite often all of the above). They stand in the way of other members of our society getting a slight boost from government policy. And on and on.
the only explanation that makes *any* sense is that they just want politicians to reflect their anger and prejudice and make them feel good about it.
15.
Glad I am not the only one!
16.
Ehhhhh. They like that Donnie Two Scoops and Puddin’ Cup piss off the people they hate the most. That overrides all else.
To be fair, I enjoyed watching how triggered they were by HRC.
I told you all that I’m an asshole.
17.
They also lurved Rambo, The guy who went postal and littered the mountains with blue lives that apparently didn’t matter.
Liberals just can’t grok people who can Cognitively Dissonate.
18.
Death of a salesman. A lot of people believe advertising and games and movies are real to them. They actually get invested in characters in stories and confuse the actors who play them with real people. They are not good at seeing through it.
I think it’s also related to how extreme many of them take their religious views. They get really completely absorbed beyond what others in the same religion do because they …go further? Can’t stop?
Anyway Death of a Salesman is what keeps going through my mind. They sell it but they also believe it, just because it’s advertised, it must be true.
Really wish more people had had my 4th grade teacher Mrs. Barnett who taught us deliberately how advertising worked and how to notice it and resist it. Also taught us about balancing checkbooks with a field trip to a bank.
Possibly I had an advantage in that I remember all the Trump bankruptcies and the laughing new stories when I was a kid. Plus I thought he was vulgar and had bad taste when I was about 13 years old and never changed that opinion.
19.
Why is this surprising? People fall for con artists all the time. The trick is to make the mark think he’s in on the con right? But he’s going to get something other people won’t. That when the real victims get robbed, he’ll cash in! It’s an old old story. As someone once said: you can’t con an honest man.
20.
Patriarchy (the global system of domination and oppression).
That’s it. That’s all of it. Everyone who sees the world in terms of domination and oppression, likes exactly what they see in Desnacktis and trump.
21.
I honestly do not understand how so many Republicans can look at men like Ron DeSantis and Trump and see what transparent phonies they are.
“It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends on his not understanding it.” – Upton Sinclair.
22.
It’s simple, really. They hate the same people, and moreover, TFG and DeSatan tell them they’re RIGHT to hate them, that their hatred is a virtue and they don’t need to change. These people feed off their bigotry and have nothing else to them but that, and they’re terrified to let it go because they think they’d be nothing without it. And many of them are right. That’s why so many evangelicals voted for Trump. Abortion, yes, but also the fact that they knew he would legitimize (in their eyes) their prejudices and would do everything he could to write them into our laws. They excused all the sleaze and sin about him because of their number one sin, seething and spiteful hatred.
Phony? They couldn’t give a fuck.
23.
@Cole:
“I honestly do not understand how so many Republicans can look at men like Ron DeSantis and Trump and not see what transparent phonies they are.”
Fixed.
24.
Don’t underestimate how many people walk around so completely stressed out by the circumstances of their lives that they can’t think or see straight. Which includes not being able to see what phonies Trump, DeSantis and the like are. These are the same people who can’t see their mega church pastors ripping them off.
That’s only some of them, others are hateful S.OB.s who enjoy seeing cruelty embodied in the flesh. And others are simply team players, loyal beyond understanding to their ancestral party.
25.
Hero worship. Trump and DeSantis are the people they wish they could be, grabbing pussies, being immense assholes without consequences,
just telling it like it isbeing openly sexist, racist, homophobic, transphobic, etc., etc.
Lots of people get conned, especially when they want to believe in the con.
Others recognize the keyfabe and don’t care as long as it owns the libs.
And most importantly Trump and DeSantis hurt the people they want hurt (as one Trump supporter once said).
26.
People who want to go backwards in time will look at anything that reminds them of the past. People, places and lifestyles. Think of them as the people that walk backwards through life. Or people that wear a funny hat with rear view mirrors. They hate forward. Either they don’t see a way or they are blinded by the past. Libraries have lots of books with stories that tell us that yesterday was better than tomorrow, because we know how good or shitty it was. It’s a known. BTW this describes a lot of conservatives, who want the “simpler times” or think they will be worse off if say black people get ahead at all. They have zero concept that the future can be better than the past. Some might say that they live with their heads where the sun don’t shine
Some might say that religion is part of the problem. At least some religions or some religious people. Because the past is what is “known” and celebrated. The future scares some people and always has.
27.
@Sister Golden Bear: Also too. Many of their supporters are fundamentalist Christians who’ve been taught from childhood that The Word is the only truth and reality is a pack of lies thrown up by Satan. So if Trump says he’s a zillionaire it must be true, and any evidence to the contrary is just another example of Satan trying to deceive.
Likewise, there’s simultaneously a recognization that Trump was very un-Christian even by their standards, but it’s rationalized the God uses imperfect tools to achieve their ends.
28.
@Mike in NC: I watched it once (and I barely knew who Trump was at the time) and was appalled. I took “apprentice” to mean something, like the rich fuck who’s supposedly brilliant since he’s rich would be, like, involved as a “mentor”. Or just “involved” at all.
Instead, people were given some vague task that Trump himself couldn’t do, and then there was some stupid ceremony at the end where he said, “You’re fired.” to some unfortunate contestant. I still don’t understand how that “performance” convinced anybody that Trump himself was successful or knew anything about running anything.
29.
Ehhhhh. They like that Donnie Two Scoops and Puddin’ Cup piss off the people they hate the most. That overrides all else.
I think that’s most of it. Also, Trump, thanks mostly to carefully-edited TV episodes, represents the fantasy of being the Ultimate Guy In Charge, firing all the lesser folk and bestowing his favor on the few chosen elect.
-
30.
Because they too are transparent phonies or True Believers. They all know that it’s all a bunch of shit and they’re determined to make everyone eat it. Assimilate or die is their final goal and dying is just fine as long as it’s their enemies who are dying.
Guns, incivility, hatred and death are all they have to offer those who stand in their way.
31.
There’s a decent sized slice of these folks who think that Biden etc are just as much play acting their liberal roles as they see / think their guy(s) are.
On some earlier thread, there was talk about how Trump in office wanted to just use indictments as power plays, disconnected from the actual intent or practice of law enforcement and criminal investigations. And that therefore he assumes Biden/Garland do the same. To him.
A lot of Republican voters think Dems abuse their power to benefit ‘our team’ so why shouldn’t they just get their corrupt boss re-installed? They’ve utterly lost trust in systems or really any people. So being phony is irrelevant.
32.
@dmsilev: Trump and DeSantis have a different relationship with the Republican Party base. I think they like Puddin’ Cups because they’ve been told to like him by Fox News. He apparently spends as much time on there as he can. That’s pretty much it. Everything he does is to keep Fox happy.
If Fox cuts him out (and maybe they will since he snubbed them on his campaign launch and he’s doing such a good job of making himself a laughingstock and trying to prove without a doubt that he’s going nowhere), whatever support he still has is gone.
Trump doesn’t need Fox to win the primary. At least not anymore.
33.
A lot of good answers here.
There are, because humans, a lot of reasons that some people can’t see the possibilities of the future being better. A lack of current knowledge is one. Being scared because life isn’t as simple as it used to be. Being scared because of con men. Being wowed by con men. Being conned by con men. Being told that life sucks. Having life suck. Wanting simple because they can only understand simple. Living in an area that actually has a bleak future. Being told that racism is normal and women are inferior then seeing a black man run for president and winning, seeing a white woman run for president and being scared shitless. Seeing an older gentleman win the presidency and having a black woman for his vp. Having a shitty public school system that doesn’t prepare kids for the future. And never did. Having your crappy job go away because some company from another state took over the company and closed down the one reasonable job site in the area. And no one else wants to bother.
OK I’m stopping now…..
34.
Yup. Back in 2015, I’m looking at all of this Trump trash, and saying “Don’t you dumbfucks know he has a decades-long reputation as a conman? You put him in power and he will fuck you over too!“
35.
Thank you!
36.
White (Cis/Het/Xtian/Male) Supremacy is a hell of a drug. Playing along is the price of admission.
37.
I still don’t understand how that “performance” convinced anybody that Trump himself was successful or knew anything about running anything.
He “had” far more money than them. Everything else makes no difference because they have no idea how to have the amount of money that SFB said he had. He was always lying about the money because other than putting his name up on signs he’s been pretty much a failure at actually making his money count. If the size of his ego had any relation to reality he actually could have been a lot richer. But he’s always been an egomaniac and a loser.
38.
It’s been generations in the making.
The Deep South has always been a lousy place to live. Many areas didn’t even get municipal electricity or indoor plumbing until, what, the 1940s? Later? Some areas still don’t. Bad schools, bad healthcare, local and state government one corrupt grifter after another. And a tradition of doing nothing new, thinking nothing new, never going “beyond the sayings of [their] fathers.” It was good enough for Pappy, it’s good enough for me.
People, young people, any people (and especially non-white and non-male people) who wanted something more… they left and never came back.
So all that remained were people who were ignorant, angry, and unwilling to change, unwilling to learn, unwilling to think any differently than previous generations had done. Distilling over multiple generations into pure poison.
That’s the Deep South, anyway. Places like Ohio, Nebraska, Montana… I don’t know what their excuse is.
39.
The will not to believe. It’s a powerful thing.
40.
@Mike in NC: I never watched The Apprentice either. One big thing I observed re TFG’s famous line of “You’re Fired” was in *reality* he never fired anyone as president himself – face to face. It was through someone else, usually via text or a tweet. He never had the cajones to fire anyone directly. His entire *tuff guy act* is pure baloney. In reality he’s a chicken shit.
41.
I think it’s a bit like fans who root for dirty players and dirty teams. As long as they win (own the libs, der-herrr), they don’t care about honesty, integrity, honor.
42.
You put him in power and he will fuck you over too!“
It’s the sparrows and curtain rods. They don’t give a shit if he rapes their kids and steals their money. That’s totally OK, just so long as he kills all of us first.
The phoniness is the point, Cole. They know. It’s a redeeming value to them.
43.
Wishful thinking?
I moved to NJ in 1984 for grad school. Everyone who read NYC papers knew Trump as a fraudster. There was a time Dems (not all or most Dems) were trying to recruit that bastard and it made me sick.
Why the part of the country I now live in can’t see it bewilders me. But then my legislature just passed an abortion ban, anti-trans legislation, 100% tax credits for private school donations, a 14 million dollar raid on the state Environmental Trust, tax cuts of unsustainable proportions, and a bunch of other bad stuff is in the pipeline.
44.
@Jackie: Correct. A chickenshit who thought he and Putin deserved to be the twin dictators who ruled the world. As if!
Who could ever forget the time somebody told Trump that when the dictator of North Korea gave a speech, his people sat there at attention to listen? Trump actually believed he could do that and not be mocked as a fucking cretin.
