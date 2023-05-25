Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Too often we hand the biggest microphones to the cynics and the critics who delight in declaring failure.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

“woke” is the new caravan.

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists

You can’t trust them:

White House officials and Republican negotiators are continuing to move closer to an agreement to raise the debt ceiling while also capping spending, two sources familiar with the matter said late Thursday.

The agreement is not yet finalized and there are a series of other outstanding issues beyond spending levels, with both sides especially far apart on work requirements for social safety net programs.

Under the potential agreement, the debt ceiling would be raised for two years while also capping federal spending — except for defense and veterans spending — for the same period, two sources familiar with the negotiations said.

A separate source who’s also familiar with negotiations said the two sides are still working out details on the length of the spending caps deal, which Democrats have insisted should only last for as long as a debt ceiling raise.

Based on current discussions, non-defense discretionary spending levels would be cut to a level slightly below funding levels for the current fiscal year.

Speaking of terrorists:

Stewart Rhodes, the founder and leader of the Oath Keepers, was sentenced to 18 years in prison on Thursday for leading a far-reaching plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election.

A second Oath Keepers member, Kelly Meggs, the leader of the Florida contingent of the group, was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

The sentences are the first handed down in over a decade for seditious conspiracy.

“What we absolutely cannot have is a group of citizens who – because they did not like the outcome of an election, who did not believe the law was followed as it should be – foment revolution,” District Judge Amit Mehta said before handing down the sentence. “That is what you did.”

“I dare say, Mr. Rhodes – and I never have said this to anyone I have sentenced – you pose an ongoing threat and peril to our democracy and the fabric of this country,” Mehta said.

The judge added: “I dare say we all now hold our collective breaths when an election is approaching. Will we have another January 6 again? That remains to be seen.”

Mehta said Rhodes, 58, has expressed no remorse and continues to be a threat.

“A seditious conspiracy, when you take those two concepts and put it together, is among the most serious crimes an American can commit,” the judge said. “It is an offense against the government to use force. It is an offense against the people of our country.”

Earlier on Thursday, Mehta ruled that Rhodes’ actions amounted to domestic terrorism.

Oath Keepers, Three Percenters, Boogie Boys, Proud Boys- they’re all traitors and terrorists. The end.

    18Comments

      Geminid

      @Old Man Shadow: I  don’t know the contents of this proposed deal. But when I look at the totality of what this administration has done so far, I think it may be more like five steps forward, and one step back.

      Redshift

      @Old Man Shadow: I suppose the only saving grace is that there’s not going to be anything but continuing resolutions (flat federal spending) until the next Congress, so making flat spending levels our compromise position isn’t exactly a loss. But I don’t like it either.

      Baud

      Based on current discussions, non-defense discretionary spending levels would be cut to a level slightly below funding levels for the current fiscal year.

      If it weren’t for Ukraine, I’d be upset about defense spending being excluded.

      sab

      I have a dog who doesn’t agree with me politically. She is a dog, She doesn’ t care about pokltics.  She cares about dogs and their owners.

      different-church-lady

      @sab: The thing I love about dogs is every time a dog sees another dog it acts like it’s the most astonishing thing that’s ever happened to a dog. “OMG!!! THAT’S ANOTHER DOG!!! HOW IS THIS EVEN HAPPENING!!!”

      Joe Falco

      Did the judge have the discretion to sentence Rhodes to the maximum of 25 years? If so, why didn’t that happen if the judge truly believes this seditious POS is that much of a threat to this nation?

      Geminid

      @Baud: Aid to Ukraine could fall outside the Pentagon budget. At least, $44 billion in military aid was a separate item in the Omnibus spending bill passed just before Christmas.

      I don’t know how long that $44 billion will last, but there may need to be another appropriation passed this year, maybe as early as this summer.

      mvr

      Speaking of terrorists, Alito with the help of Roberts, Thomas, Conney-Barrett, and Gorsich (whose mom lost her job at EPA for hating the environment), on a theory that was just too much for even Kavanaugh, eviscerated the Clean Water Act. https://www.washingtonpost.com/climate-environment/2023/05/25/supreme-court-epa-wetlands/

      I can see no way of rehabilitating the reputation of the Supreme Court but to drive it as low as it can go. I’m sorry but when they do this shit there aren’t many options.

      mvr

      @Joe Falco:  Mostly because the judge rightly saw that 18 years is a very long time in prison. Federal prison does not have parole. This guy will be old and withered when he gets out.

      We’re not going to get needed sentencing reform if we all take our most hated example and call for the most extreme punishment.  The judge in this case both made clear that he was as deserving of punishment as anyone, and still paid attention to the fact that we over-sentence.

      HeleninEire

      @Baud: Yeah but what we are giving to Ukraine is such a small portion of the military budget. Cut the military budget in half. We will not miss it. Raytheon and all those other contractors will miss it. But will it make a difference in our defence capabilities? Prolly not. Americans are dying of guns and horrible health care…neither of which are included in the military budget.

      dmsilev

      From WaPo, I don’t like this:

      Buoying the optimism around an emerging agreement, the Biden administration agreed to long-standing GOP demands to pare back some of the $80 billion in new funding Congress approved last year for the Internal Revenue Service, the people said. The administration agreed to the GOP demands so officials could redirect as much as $10 billion from the IRS to shield other domestic programs from the steep cuts sought by Republicans.

      I mean, I guess it’s 8 steps forward 1 step back (times ten billion), but it still rankles.

