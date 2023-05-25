Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: Any Texans Want to Weigh in On the Latest Paxton Scandal?

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: Any Texans Want to Weigh in On the Latest Paxton Scandal?

The person behind the above twitter handle is a Houston resident. I’d accepted the complicated status of Ken Paxton as one of those overarching generational sagas that no outsider would ever be able to fully grasp, but

It will go to the full house now. GONNA BE A WILD HOLIDAY WEEKEND IN TEXAS, FOLKS.

Ken Paxton’s wife, Angela Paxton, is a member of the Texas Senate, which will conduct the trial should the House vote to impeach. Spicy!

Among the allegations against Paxton: He had affair with a staffer in *another Senator’s* office.

Despite what you may have heard, Texas is a small place.

Scratch that it’s just controlled by a very tight knit group of people.

when I tell you I am *of* Texas and just straight up didn’t believe this was going to happen ever you can take that to the bank.

In an unprecedented move, a Texas House committee voted Thursday to recommend that Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached and removed from office, citing 20 accusations that include bribery, retaliating against whistleblowers and obstruction of justice.

Around 8 p.m., the House General Investigating Committee filed its impeachment resolution with the House clerk. It included the 20 articles listing a yearslong pattern of alleged misconduct and lawbreaking that investigators detailed one day earlier. On the House floor, some lawmakers could be heard yelling the number of the newly filed articles, and several could be seen reading the document minutes after it was filed.

The House will next decide whether to approve the articles against Paxton, which could lead to the attorney general’s removal from office pending the outcome of a trial to be conducted by the Senate.

State Rep. Andrew Murr, chair of the investigating committee, followed by telling House members that the impeachment resolution alleged “grave offenses,” justifying the committee’s action…

During a specially called meeting earlier Thursday afternoon, the committee voted unanimously to refer the 20 articles of impeachment to the full chamber.

No Texas Legislature has impeached an attorney general, an extraordinary step that lawmakers have historically reserved for public officials who faced serious allegations that they had abused their powers…

Thursday’s events came one day after the committee listened to three hours of testimony detailing allegations pointing to a yearslong pattern of misconduct and questionable actions by Paxton, which included criminal charges for securities fraud and allegations by his former top deputies that Paxton used his office to benefit a friend and political donor.

Many of the allegations detailed Wednesday were already known, but the public airing of them revealed the wide scope of the committee’s investigation into the state’s top lawyer, a member of the ruling Republican Party. The investigative committee has broad power to investigate state officials for wrongdoing, and three weeks ago the House expelled Bryan Slaton, R-Royse City, on its recommendation.

Only the Texas House can bring impeachment proceedings against state officials, which would lead to a trial by the Senate. Under the Texas Constitution, Paxton would be suspended from office pending the outcome of the Senate trial. The constitution also allows the governor to appoint a provisional replacement…

Paxton has positioned himself as a champion of far-right causes and an ally of former President Donald Trump. His unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election solidified his appeal in conservative legal circles, and Trump later endorsed his reelection bid. A path to Paxton’s survival could include rallying this base.

“Few in America have done more to advance the conservative legal movement,” former Trump adviser Stephen Miller tweeted Thursday. “Stand with Ken.”

Two other top Republicans, Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, have yet to come to Paxton’s defense, both declining to comment on the committee’s allegations against the attorney general…

Now a national disgrace!

The remarkable outburst of public acrimony has been years in the making. Paxton, a more conservative figure who aligned himself with former President Donald Trump and used his office to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, has long cast House leadership as too liberal.

His attacks on state House Speaker Dade Phelan are a vivid window into a political environment where Republicans control all levers of state government but are split into multiple factions battling for power and influence.

Paxton on Tuesday posted on Twitter a letter to the state House General Investigating Committee, the chamber’s ethics panel, asking for an investigation into Phelan for performing his duties in what Paxton described as “an obviously intoxicated state.”

Paxton’s call for Phelan’s resignation came after video circulated on social media over the weekend of Phelan appearing to slur his words as he presided over the House chamber at the end of Friday’s late-night session…

The state House hearing is the latest in a string of legal troubles for Paxton. CNN has previously reported that he was facing an FBI investigation for abuse of office and that Justice Department prosecutors in Washington, DC, took over the corruption investigation. He is also under indictment for securities fraud in a separate, unrelated case. Paxton has denied all charges and allegations…

Whoops, nothing to see here, folks…


(Sure, that doesn’t sound suspicious at all /jk.)

    8. 8.

      Roberto el oso

      As a Texan, this is huge. And I’ll be overjoyed to be wrong but it’s likely it’s a backstabbing from someone(s) on his own side rather than Justice at long last making Her appearance.

      Paxton is notoriously venal and so he certainly has made enemies of folks with long memories and lots of patience.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Rebel’s Dad

      Wow, something’s on fire in Texas and it’s not a Pasadena refinery?

      (Pasadena, Houston, it’s basically the same thing there on the Ship Channel.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Rebel’s Dad

      @Roberto el oso: I’m not surprised that the only way to take him down is via old-school philanderin’. I’m just shocked that anyone, male or female, is willing to touch him intimately.

      If he and Ted Cruz were the last men on Earth, I’d just shoot myself.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Ken

      @rikyrah: The thing about “every accusation is a confession” is that the Republicans have lately been making some very weird, and very disturbing, accusations. Still, I doubt Paxton has been kidnapping children and harvesting their organs. Well, maybe only a 10% chance. 15 tops.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Nettoyeur

      It sounds so much like Trump. Misuse of office, bribery, sex, coverups…. Your modern GOP Family Values

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Poe Larity

      LOL. He’s just positioning himself for Lt. Governor.

      Dan Patrick better watch out for those Waste Management trucks. W got only one warning.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      scav

      It’ll be interesting to get on record just how high the ring of GOP political bathtub scum actually is in TX. After 7+ years, shouldn’t be a faint line.  They’re all swimming in it and have been for at least that long so it can’t be entirely his dead cells floating there.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Rebel’s Dad

      @scav: We haven’t had a Democrat elected to statewide office since 1994. At this point it’s no longer a bathtub, it’s a cesspool.

      Reply

