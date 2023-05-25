Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / The Oath Keepers officially include terrorists

      Anoniminous

      Rhodes is now off into Right Wingnut “I am a victim of Antifa” Speakifying.

      THAT’LL impress the judge!

      “Rhodes: “Antifa will throw bleach, urine and other substances you don’t want in your eyes” “Antifa will stab people” He’s arguing the OathKeepers wore “garb” on Jan 6 to defend themselves”

      Raoul Paste

      This guy is clearly around the bend.  His family will breathe a sigh of relief when they don’t have to fear him anymore.

      Betty Cracker

      If I ran the zoo, a montage of people saying “you’ll shoot your eye out” in A Christmas Story would be projected into Rhodes’ cell 24/7/365. (He shot his eye out when he dropped a gun.

      PS: Anyone know when Rhodes’ fellow convicted seditionist Kelly Meggs will be sentenced? He lived in a town right up the road from me, so I take a special interest in his case and hope he’s a guest of the government for many years.

      Anoniminous

      Disappointed at no mention of the Communist Conspiracy that is “Impurifying Our Precious Bodily Fluids.”

      JPL

      It’s possible that Rhodes only did that in hopes of being pardoned by trump.   He knows that he’ll be sentenced to many years.

      RaflW

      I feel like our two-parallel-countries thing is just intensifying. Target has knuckled under to what they see as credible terroristic threats against their employees, as wingers say they’ll attack the stores for daring to carry Pride merch. And meanwhile, terrorists are going to jail for J6 crimes.

      As I’ve said before (note, I’m not a cheerleader for chaos, but a worrier that it’s coming anyway), the tears in the core agreements of a functional society are getting worse, and at some point likely can’t just be repaired via normal means. The abnormal means of restoring our democracy, which we haven’t really done since 1865, are extremely undesirable, but may become unavoidable. J6 convictions notwithstanding.

      NotMax

      @geg6

      First time the words “you just keep f*cking that chicken” drifted down from the bench loud enough to be taken down by the court reporter.
      :)

      JPL

      @RaflW: I saw a clip of one of trump’s fans tearing up the rainbow sign and it made me sad.   He should have been prosecuted for destruction of property.

      Little grand-imp loves the displays.

