Judge says a terrorism enhancement would be appropriate in Rhodes's case.
(Rhodes is jotting notes.. and judge reads off some of his findings)
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 25, 2023
Open Thread
by David Anderson| 22 Comments
This post is in: 2024 Elections, Republican Crime Syndicate
Open Thread
Betty Cracker
Isn’t Rhodes an Oath Keeper?
geg6
LOCK HIM UP! And throw away the key!
geg6
Correct, but functionally the same thing.
NotMax
The saga of a Rhodes collar.
//
updated
Anoniminous
Rhodes is now off into Right Wingnut “I am a victim of Antifa” Speakifying.
THAT’LL impress the judge!
“Rhodes: “Antifa will throw bleach, urine and other substances you don’t want in your eyes” “Antifa will stab people” He’s arguing the OathKeepers wore “garb” on Jan 6 to defend themselves”
Omnes Omnibus
We are looking at 20+ years here. Gov’t is asking for 25. I think they well get it.
Old School
If you follow the thread of the tweet, Stewart Rhodes is speaking in his own defense right now.
Raoul Paste
This guy is clearly around the bend. His family will breathe a sigh of relief when they don’t have to fear him anymore.
geg6
Don’t think ol’ Stewie is doing himself any favors here with his delusional rants.
geg6
Poor Judge Mehta must be deathly sick of this shit.
Betty Cracker
If I ran the zoo, a montage of people saying “you’ll shoot your eye out” in A Christmas Story would be projected into Rhodes’ cell 24/7/365. (He shot his eye out when he dropped a gun.
PS: Anyone know when Rhodes’ fellow convicted seditionist Kelly Meggs will be sentenced? He lived in a town right up the road from me, so I take a special interest in his case and hope he’s a guest of the government for many years.
Anoniminous
Disappointed at no mention of the Communist Conspiracy that is “Impurifying Our Precious Bodily Fluids.”
Sanjeevs
@Betty Cracker: Meggs is up at 1.30 today
https://www.reuters.com/legal/oath-keepers-founder-faces-sentencing-sedition-us-capitol-attack-2023-05-25/
JPL
@Anoniminous: 😂😂😂
The next one up will.
JPL
It’s possible that Rhodes only did that in hopes of being pardoned by trump. He knows that he’ll be sentenced to many years.
RaflW
I feel like our two-parallel-countries thing is just intensifying. Target has knuckled under to what they see as credible terroristic threats against their employees, as wingers say they’ll attack the stores for daring to carry Pride merch. And meanwhile, terrorists are going to jail for J6 crimes.
As I’ve said before (note, I’m not a cheerleader for chaos, but a worrier that it’s coming anyway), the tears in the core agreements of a functional society are getting worse, and at some point likely can’t just be repaired via normal means. The abnormal means of restoring our democracy, which we haven’t really done since 1865, are extremely undesirable, but may become unavoidable. J6 convictions notwithstanding.
brantl
@Betty Cracker: I believe that he dropped the loaded gun, while cleaning it.
