Treasury Secretary Yellen says she will update Congress "shortly" on a more precise date for default.
Notably, Yellen has never said June 1 is the definite date. She's said "early June" and "as early as June 1." https://t.co/4Ucdc81isd
— Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) May 24, 2023
KJP: Don’t take our word for it.. just listen to members of The House Freedom Caucus who are now openly referring to the full faith and credit of the United States as a hostage pic.twitter.com/20ihLdB2XG
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2023
It’s crunch time on debt ceiling.
The hardest part isn’t finding a deal – it’s finding a deal that *won’t cost Speaker McCarthy his job* at the hands of his right flank.
He has to stand up to them or we’re in trouble. pic.twitter.com/g2VUQuBX5N
— Rep. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) May 22, 2023
— ?? Beef Unwellington ?? (@ScottB_503) May 22, 2023
Vice President @KamalaHarris rips the extreme MAGA Republicans who spend their time trying to beat people down.
“It is a sign of strength to have empathy. To have a level of concern, much less a sense of connection to those who are suffering or have been wronged,” pic.twitter.com/3lx4qABYkx
— Brad Bo ???? (@BradBeauregardJ) May 24, 2023
