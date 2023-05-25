Treasury Secretary Yellen says she will update Congress "shortly" on a more precise date for default. Notably, Yellen has never said June 1 is the definite date. She's said "early June" and "as early as June 1." https://t.co/4Ucdc81isd — Joey Garrison (@joeygarrison) May 24, 2023

KJP: Don’t take our word for it.. just listen to members of The House Freedom Caucus who are now openly referring to the full faith and credit of the United States as a hostage pic.twitter.com/20ihLdB2XG — Acyn (@Acyn) May 24, 2023

It’s crunch time on debt ceiling. The hardest part isn’t finding a deal – it’s finding a deal that *won’t cost Speaker McCarthy his job* at the hands of his right flank. He has to stand up to them or we’re in trouble. pic.twitter.com/g2VUQuBX5N — Rep. Jeff Jackson (@JeffJacksonNC) May 22, 2023