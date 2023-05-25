Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

In my day, never was longer.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

You are here: Home / Books / Thursday Night Open Thread: A Small Cabal of Morons, Led By Monsters

Thursday Night Open Thread: A Small Cabal of Morons, Led By Monsters

by | 69 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Months before a Miami-area mother persuaded a local school to restrict access to an Amanda Gorman poem, she was posting antisemitic memes on her Facebook page.

Now, Daily Salinas is apologizing for one of those things — and unrepentant about the other.

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community,” Salinas told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency on Wednesday. She was saying sorry for a Facebook post she shared in March offering a summary of “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a notorious antisemitic forgery written more than a century ago in Russia…

Salinas challenged the Gorman poem — which she says she hasn’t read in its entirety — on the grounds that it contains “indirect hate messages.” The review committee said it “erred on the side of caution” in deciding to limit students’ access.

The Miami Herald did not mention Salinas’ social media activity. But after the story about her was published, a left-wing group, Miami Against Fascism, called attention to a Facebook account it identified as hers. The account, which JTA reviewed, features a flood of political posts reflecting right-wing ideologies — and the antisemitic Protocols…

Reached by JTA on Wednesday, Salinas confirmed that the post about the “Protocols” was hers and apologized for it, saying she hadn’t read it beyond the word “communism.” Salinas said her aversion to communism stems from her Cuban identity. She added that English is not her first language.

“I see the word ‘communism,’ and I think it’s something about communism,” she said. “I didn’t read the words.”…

Salinas’ Facebook feed reflects the kinds of right-wing memes that continue to circulate widely, although she told JTA that she did not post everything on it herself. Miami Against Fascism also shared video of Salinas with the Proud Boys, a far-right group with ties to antisemitic activists, as well as a video of her attending a school board protest last year with Moms For Liberty, a “parents’ rights” group active in pushing for book removals across the country. Such groups have been instrumental in leveraging laws signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that enable parents to challenge the presence of any book in school libraries. In some instances, those challenges have led to the removal of books about the Holocaust and Jewish culture.

Salinas told JTA she was not a member of either group and said she had just been in attendance at protests where they were both present. A Moms For Liberty media representative also told JTA Salinas was not a member of the group and said, “We denounce antisemitism in all its forms.”…


That Libs of TikTok lady? One of the *good* Jews!

Hannah Natanson, for the Washington Post“Objection to sexual, LGBTQ content propels spike in book challenges” [gift link]:

Books about LGBTQ people are fast becoming the main target of a historic wave of school book challenges — and a large percentage of the complaints come from a minuscule number of hyperactive adults, a first-of-its-kind Washington Post analysis found.

A stated wish to shield children from sexual content is the main factor animating attempts to remove LGBTQ books, The Post found. The second-most common reason cited for pulling LGBTQ texts was an explicit desire to prevent children from reading about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, nonbinary and queer lives.

The Post requested copies of all book challenges filed in the 2021-2022 school year with the 153 school districts that Tasslyn Magnusson, a researcher employed by free expression advocacy group PEN America, tracked as receiving formal requests to remove books last school year. In total, officials in more than 100 of those school systems, which are spread across 37 states, provided 1,065 complaints totaling 2,506 pages.

The Post analyzed the complaints to determine who was challenging the books, what kinds of books drew objections and why. Nearly half of filings — 43 percent — targeted titles with LGBTQ characters or themes, while 36 percent targeted titles featuring characters of color or dealing with issues of race and racism. The top reason people challenged books was “sexual” content; 61 percent of challenges referenced this concern…

A small number of people were responsible for most of the book challenges, The Post found. Individuals who filed 10 or more complaints were responsible for two-thirds of all challenges. In some cases, these serial filers relied on a network of volunteers gathered together under the aegis of conservative parents’ groups such as Moms for Liberty

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • catclub
  • Citizen Alan
  • Danielx
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • geg6
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • grandmaBear
  • Gvg
  • hells littlest angel
  • HinTN
  • Jackie
  • JaySinWA
  • John Revolta
  • John S.
  • KateP
  • Kim Walker
  • Lyrebird
  • MagdaInBlack
  • Maxim
  • Mike in NC
  • Mike S
  • mrmoshpotato
  • No One You Know
  • NotMax
  • Ohio Mom
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • prostratedragon
  • sab
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • Soprano2
  • Suzanne
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • waspuppet
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    69Comments

    2. 2.

      Omnes Omnibus

      She was saying sorry for a Facebook post she shared in March offering a summary of “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a notorious antisemitic forgery written more than a century ago in Russia…

      Sorry or sorry that she got caught and called out?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Soprano2

      @Omnes Omnibus: I can’t get over how people like this woman try to claim ignorance of these things.  “I didn’t know that The Protocols were a fake anti-Jewish thing, I had no idea the Proud Boys were racist and antisemitic” and so on. How dumb do they think people are? Who associates with groups they know nothing about? It’s not believable.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Mike S

      The GOP Grift machine never stops grifting.

      How to Raise $89 Million in Small Donations, and Make It Disappear
      A group of conservative operatives using sophisticated robocalls raised millions of dollars from donors using pro-police and pro-veteran messages. But instead of using the money to promote issues and candidates, an analysis by The New York Times shows, nearly all the money went to pay the firms making the calls and the operatives themselves, highlighting a flaw in the regulation of political nonprofits.
      Since 2014, the five groups have pulled in $89 million from small-dollar donors who were pitched on building political support for police officers, veterans and firefighters.

      But just 1 percent of the money they raised was used to help candidates via donations, ads or targeted get-out-the-vote messages, according to an analysis by The Times of the groups’ public filings.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Ohio Mom

      The irony of someone traumatized by growing up under a dictatorship immigrating to this country and aligning herself with authoritarians. If I remember my Pysch 101, it’s called a repetition compulsion.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      waspuppet

      “I didn’t read the words.”

      Conservatism in one quick, easy sentence.

      Seriously Amanda Gorman’s poem takes like two minutes to read. Too much for this woman.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      sab

      Some Ohio jackals want to organize a meetup, probably in Columbus since that is centrally located. Not organized enough yet to do meetup details because we don’t have any idea who might come and from where. Comment here if you are interested.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      NotMax

      Open thread? Amazeballs.

      A 40-year-old man whose legs are paralyzed is able to climb stairs, move over ramps and switch from standing to walking, thanks to implants in his brain and spinal cord that pair with external devices to translate his thoughts into movement.

      The experiment was part of a proof-of-concept study published Wednesday in the journal Nature. Source

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Lyrebird

      @Omnes Omnibus: Right.  Sorry that she got called on it, I bet.

      Mostly replying to say thank you for your pointing me to the information about the Falwell court case in response to my question.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      smith

      @waspuppet: All she needed  to know was that it was written by  Black woman. The fact that she got that woman’s identity wrong was immaterial. As was the fact that she didn’t read it.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      John Revolta

      Asked why she wanted the books removed in the first place, Salinas said she had just been expressing her “opinion” that they did not “support the curriculum” but declined to elaborate.

      She said she had only read parts of the books.  “They have to read for me because I’m not an expert,” she said. “I’m not a reader. I’m not a book person. I’m a mom involved in my children’s education.”

       

      ………

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      MapQuest last night told us that we could make it to Asheville NC in five hours and two minutes. In reality, the road trip from hell took us closer to nine freakin’ hours. Interstate 26 in SC was a 125 mile construction zone with a zillion potholes and an average speed of 5 MPH. Now unwinding with a nice bottle of Pinot Noir. Might visit the Biltmore estate tomorrow.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sab

      @NotMax: One of my nieces just developed a weird neurological autoimmune disorder.  Eight weeks ago she was fine. Now she is about 90 % paralyzed. She can work her head, face, mouth. She can barely use her arms and her hands, legs and feet not at all. They tape silverware to her arms so she can feed herself.

      This came completely out of nowhere.  She had an important job in a counselling company that needs her. She has two teenagers and a husband who need her. And this, blamooo out of nowhere. They think they might be able to use physical therapy to make her hands and arms work. Her brain cannot communicate with her muscles. They don’t think she will ever walk again. She is about forty.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      NotMax

      @Baud

      “I don’t think you’ve met my Uncle Bluetooth.”

      (And yes, am aware the original royal known as Bluetooth was, shall we say, not a very nice dude. Whereas the oft mentioned but never voiced supporting character Bluetooth Johnson on an old-time radio program was nice to a fault.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Ohio Mom:

      I really resent people like that, such as Judge Loose Cannon. These people would’ve called the New Deal and the Great Society “communism”. I mean christ, do these people think EU countries are “communist”?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      different-church-lady

      “I’m not a reader. I’m not a book person. I’m a mom involved in my children’s education.”

      With that attitude I hope you’re not involved with their literacy.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @sab:

      How awful, and scary. I’m so sorry. I do hope they can find the cause, address the problem, and help your niece back to something resembling normalcy.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      JaySinWA

      Does anybody have a clue what is going on with Paxton in Texas?

      Leg House committee recommends impeachment.

      https://www.texastribune.org/2023/05/24/ken-paxton-attorney-general-investigations-lawsuits/

      Paxton files ethics charges against the Leg Speaker of the House:

      https://www.cnn.com/2023/05/24/politics/ken-paxton-texas-republicans/index.html

      Paxton has lived under a shadow for eight years. What was the real trigger that brought this on? The House investigation seems to predate the attack on the Speaker, although it was not public until after. Paxton going hat in hand for 3 mill to settle whistleblower suits doesn’t strike me as the real trigger, Paxton has been an R in good enough standing to withstand a bunch of scandals. What else is going on under the surface?

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Citizen Alan

      @Ohio Mom: The only reason this evil hag fled cuba was because she Wanted to be one of the persecutors rather than one of the ones being persecuted.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      sab

      @SiubhanDuinne: They have no idea what is going on. Possibly a hereditary thing that went nuts with her. This is so scary. Just out of nowhere. Boom. I have my own possible hereditary neurological defect I have been dreading for decades so am possibly prepared if it hits when expected, but she didn’t have a clue.

      My stepdaughter’s birth mother died in her early thirties of MS and stepdaughter says her cousin looks like her mom in the late stage. But that took years, not weeks.

      We never realize how fragile health is.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Citizen Alan

      @different-church-lady: Her children will never amount to anything, and it is entirely her fault. Not even out of high school, and she’s probably ruined them for life. 90% of why I couldn’t cut it as a teacher was because I felt so angry and disgusted watching children be essentially handicapped for the rest of their lives by shoddy parenting before they made it to high school.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Maxim

      @sab: How terrible, and how terrifying for it to come on so quickly. I hope the doctors are wrong, and things turn out better than their fears.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      John S.

      @Mike in NC:

      Be prepared to fork over $85 for a ticket. I understand the Biltmore has maintenance and operation costs, but that’s a little ridiculous.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Yes, it was.

      Still, Germany, for example, is hardly the PRC. To steal a line from the Dead Kennedys, if they want to live in a banana republic so bad, they should go move to one

      Reply
    45. 45.

      prostratedragon

      @Citizen Alan:  Ah. Wasn’t sure where she was from, but I always recall that there were two opposing groups of Cuban immigrants, with the later ones much more likely to have been Batistists who lost privileges under Castro. Some have held to the family tradition.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Kim Walker

      I posted this below, but I sort of knew it was a dead thread (but it was BC’s post). I found this article today on illegal child labor in some US states. Article is by John R. Wiens in the Winnipeg Free Press.

      “The Florida-based Foundation for Government Accountability and the Opportunity Solutions Project, their lobbying arm, have been identified as the driving forces behind the elimination of child labour protections”.

      Has anyone heard of these groups?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      mrmoshpotato

       

      i can’t believe it. you’re telling me that this is a well-organized campaign led by a small group of partisan activists who aren’t representing any majority constituency, and who are forcing their values onto everyone else? i’m shocked!

      Shocked I tell you!

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Sister Golden Bear

      @John Revolta:

      She said she had only read parts of the books.  “They have to read for me because I’m not an expert,” she said. “I’m not a reader. I’m not a book person. I’m a mom involved in my children’s education.”

      Funny how they always never think of ignore the fact that other moms (and dads) involved in their children’s education might want Little Janie/Johnny to read the book they’re trying to ban. Oh right….

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Jackie

      @JaySinWA: Chris Hayes just covered that, but he doesn’t know why either. If Paxton’s voted out, he’ll have to step down temporarily while he’s at trial. It seems there’s a bunch of accusations as you said, but nothing pointing to the straw that was one too many.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Another Scott

      @sab: I’m sorry.

      Hoping for the best.

      You’re right that life is fragile.

      Hang in there and best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @JaySinWA: I don’t know what has changed, but something has to bring it to this point.  Paxton has been corrupt since the moment he took the oath, but there’s something we don’t know going on here.  Or the stink has become just too great to ignore anymore.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      mrmoshpotato

      @smith:

      All she needed to know was that it was written by Black woman. The fact that she got that woman’s identity wrong was immaterial. As was the fact that she didn’t read it. 

      Exactly.  We’re talking about a white trash Nazi shitstain after all.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      sab

      @Kim Walker: Any relation to Moms for Liberty? My little city has a chapter, like we don’t have enough problems. They mostly stick to the entitled suburbs. The urban moms know how to fight for their kids. The suburban mom’s around here are nonplussed.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Lyrebird

      @sab: Wow, hoping for a miracle and/or a chance to be helped by that new tech NotMax mentioned.  Best thoughts for your niece’s family too.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      HinTN

      @John Revolta:

      “I’m not a reader. I’m not a book person. I’m a mom involved in my children’s education.”

      “I don’t know shit but I can be wound up and spout like a fucking pro.”

      Yep

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.