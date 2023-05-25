Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 456: More Ukrainian POWs Have Returned Home!

War for Ukraine Day 456: More Ukrainian POWs Have Returned Home!

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Today a very large group of Ukrainian POWs returned home. They had fought in the defense of Bakhmut.

Full text of President Zelenskyy’s tweet:

Today we have another positive result from our team working on exchanges. We have returned 106 more of 🇺🇦 warriors from 🇷🇺 captivity – they fought in the Bakhmut sector.

It is very important that there was no information about many of these 106 people at all – they were considered missing. But we found them. We brought them back home. 8 officers, 98 soldiers and sergeants…

I thank everyone who gave this result.

🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

The more Russian prisoners of war we will take, the more of our people we will return – address by the President of Ukraine

25 May 2023 – 21:14

Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians!

Today we have another positive result from our team working on exchanges. We have returned 106 more of our warriors from Russian captivity – they fought in the Bakhmut sector.

It is very important that there was no information about many of these 106 people at all – they were considered missing. But we found them. We brought them back home. 8 officers, 98 soldiers and sergeants…

I thank everyone who made this possible. Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Lubinets, Malyuk, Klymenko – everyone who prepared this exchange – did a great job! Well done!

Of course, I am also grateful to each of our soldiers who ensured that we have an appropriate exchange fund. Everyone on the frontline should remember this: the more Russian prisoners of war we will take, the more of our people we will return.

Today I met with the Minister of Defence of Sweden in Kyiv. I thanked him for the continued support for our country and our soldiers. The meeting focused on strengthening our defense with armored vehicles. We also discussed our aviation coalition, which we are creating with our partners.

Today, Finland has sent a new package of defense support – the 16th one. The total amount of this package is over 100 million euros. Thank you for this!

Today, the Council of the European Union also made an important decision for Ukraine: trade liberalization for Ukrainian products was extended for another year. In fact, this means the complete abolition of duties and quotas by June 2024. This is a new stage in the sectoral integration of our economy – Ukraine and the entire European Union – that will definitely make us all stronger in Europe.

As we move towards the European Union, we must make this liberalization, which is still temporary, permanent, and without any exceptions or restrictions. Which is actually in line with the spirit of a united and free Europe – without barriers.

I thank our European partners for this decision! Anyone who wants strength and stability for the whole of Europe makes decisions like this.

We have to be aware that there is a risk that some restrictions may still remain. If the pressure from individual governments on the EU continues.

But domestic policy should not overlap with common European goals. So, I am sure we can find a solution, in particular for farmers in Ukraine and in some neighboring countries, that will meet our common European interests and standards.

Today I had the honor to congratulate our State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine on its professional day. I thanked them for the fact that communication in Ukraine remains stable for the state, our military, and ordinary citizens despite all the threats. This is an important result that helps us steadily and effectively counteract the Russian occupiers.

There is also much to thank our National Guard warriors for, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The 15th operational brigade of the National Guard destroyed a couple of Russian Su-type aircraft. I am grateful to two of our particularly accurate warriors. By the way, one of them has already been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and has downed not only enemy aircraft, but also a cruise missile. Thank you, guys! Well done!

Donetsk direction… The 128th separate mountain assault brigade, the 18th and 137th separate marine battalions and the 74th separate reconnaissance battalion particularly distinguished themselves. Thank you to each and every warrior!

Glory to all who are fighting for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone in the world who helps us!

By the way, I had the opportunity to address the community of Johns Hopkins University. This is one of the leading educational institutions in the United States. Its alumni are powerful individuals, and some of them have had a significant impact on politics. I wished them to value time as much as possible. Because every day matters. The more we do today, the sooner we will end the war with our victory. And only ours.

Glory to Ukraine!

Apparently someone started a conspiracy theory that General Zaluzhny had been wounded by shrapnel to the head, requiring emergency surgery, and leaving him incapable of continuing to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine. General Zaluzhny decided to deal with this himself:

Mykhailo Podylak, who is the Senior Advisor in President Zelenskyy’s office, made the following statement about the counteroffensive:

 

Bakhmut:

Here’s Ms. Tsilyk’s full post in both Ukrainian and English:

 

She seems nice…

What an asshole!

Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia:

Belgorod:

Something may be happening. BNR here stands for the Belgorod People’s Republic, which is not the official name for Belgorod, but mirrors what the Russians did when they renamed Donetsk and Luhansk.

Rostov, Russia:

 

Russian cruiser Ivan Khurs may be missing!

Not sure how realistic this demonstration is:

The State Department has approved the sale of NASAMs to Ukraine:

Apparently the Ukrainians should give Putin what he wants and negotiate right away stupidity is making the rounds again. I think this is a very good take down of the same argument we’ve been seeing since the late summer of 2021:

Hakka time!

That’s enough for today!

Your daily Patron!

You all know what to do!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok. The embedding seems to be working again.

@patron__dsns

Оцініть наш рівень милоти від 1 до 100🤭

♬ original sound – aakritilovesssyouuuu

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Rate our level of niceness from 1 to 100 🤭

Open thread!

    1. 1.

      Adam L Silverman

      It has been a very long couple of days in a very long week. I’m fried. I’ll check back in, but I’m basically going offline and racking out early.

      Alison Rose

      There is so much going on and I feel like I don’t understand even one-tenth of it. So I can barely imagine how discombobulating it must be for Ukrainians themselves. And the “realist” (LOL) idea that if we’re just nice to putin and let him have what he wants, it’ll make everything better…I’ll just say that sounds eerily similar to some of the thought processes in IPV and it doesn’t work out great for the victims in those situations, either. Ahem.

      Thank you as always, Adam.

      SpaceUnit

      Does Russia’s participation in these prisoner exchanges suggest that Putin has resigned himself to this conflict ending via negotiations rather than victory?  Seems as though he might be grasping for some claim of good faith and decency . . . as opposed to the outright bloodlust they displayed in the early campaigns.

      Or am I reading too much into it?

      Jay

      Adam, posted a vid the other day of the Free Russian’s incursion into Mordor the other day,

      They just pushed the so called “Dragons Teeth” out of the way. They are just cast pyramids of varying quality set on the dirt.

      At the Seigfried Line, the “dragon’s teeth” were, like icebergs, a pyramid topping 5 feet of buried concrete support, and reinforced with rebar.

      Still, the 98th just used a bulldozer to build a 2 lane road over them.

      I keep going back to the fact, that Ruzzian “defenses” are just holes, and outside those holes, you can lose your watch to a Kamarade,…

      SpaceUnit

      @Jay:

      Probably.

      Just feels to me as though the Russians are striking a slightly less belligerent and overly-confident tone.

      Sister Golden Bear

      I’ve been watching various photography videos on YouTube and ran across this one* about Dmytro Kozatskyi, who documented the battle of “Fortress Mariupol.” His photos and videos range from harrowing to a strikingly beautiful self-portrait.

      The Ukrainian Soldier Who Photographed His Last Stand.

      Kozatskyi is also on Instagram.

      *The YouTube channel is by a photographer who does learning projects trying to recreate the styles of various photographers and as part those projects he analyzes what their styles look distinctive — e.g. why does a Wes Anderson movie look so distinctive. If you’re into photography it’s well worth a watch, and his experiments are an interesting way to stretch your own creativity by doing something outside your comfort zone.

      KenK

      If New Zealand would send their All Blacks team to do a Haka, this this would be over by the weekend. Those guys are some very intimidating dudes.

      Jay

      Saw a vid, harrowing documentary that the UA shows every Orc prisoner, about war crimes.
      Yup done, won’t link it.

      Jay

      A Russian woman living in the U.S. wrote “Bakhmut is ours, thank you Wagner” on her garage in order to upset the Ukrainian neighbors that live on the same street as her.The Ukrainians tell her “how can you write that after so many children killed?” pic.twitter.com/8oZBHcz3YK— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 25, 2023

