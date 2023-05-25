(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Today a very large group of Ukrainian POWs returned home. They had fought in the defense of Bakhmut.

Our heroes are coming back home pic.twitter.com/TemGVwmmJd — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 25, 2023

Today we have another positive result from our team working on exchanges. We have returned 106 more of 🇺🇦 warriors from 🇷🇺 captivity – they fought in the Bakhmut sector. It is very important that there was no information about many of these 106 people at all – they were… pic.twitter.com/DgZlNaMulk — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 25, 2023

Full text of President Zelenskyy’s tweet:

Today we have another positive result from our team working on exchanges. We have returned 106 more of 🇺🇦 warriors from 🇷🇺 captivity – they fought in the Bakhmut sector. It is very important that there was no information about many of these 106 people at all – they were considered missing. But we found them. We brought them back home. 8 officers, 98 soldiers and sergeants… I thank everyone who gave this result. 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump:

The more Russian prisoners of war we will take, the more of our people we will return – address by the President of Ukraine Good health to you, fellow Ukrainians! Today we have another positive result from our team working on exchanges. We have returned 106 more of our warriors from Russian captivity – they fought in the Bakhmut sector. It is very important that there was no information about many of these 106 people at all – they were considered missing. But we found them. We brought them back home. 8 officers, 98 soldiers and sergeants… I thank everyone who made this possible. Budanov, Yermak, Usov, Lubinets, Malyuk, Klymenko – everyone who prepared this exchange – did a great job! Well done! Of course, I am also grateful to each of our soldiers who ensured that we have an appropriate exchange fund. Everyone on the frontline should remember this: the more Russian prisoners of war we will take, the more of our people we will return. Today I met with the Minister of Defence of Sweden in Kyiv. I thanked him for the continued support for our country and our soldiers. The meeting focused on strengthening our defense with armored vehicles. We also discussed our aviation coalition, which we are creating with our partners. Today, Finland has sent a new package of defense support – the 16th one. The total amount of this package is over 100 million euros. Thank you for this! Today, the Council of the European Union also made an important decision for Ukraine: trade liberalization for Ukrainian products was extended for another year. In fact, this means the complete abolition of duties and quotas by June 2024. This is a new stage in the sectoral integration of our economy – Ukraine and the entire European Union – that will definitely make us all stronger in Europe. As we move towards the European Union, we must make this liberalization, which is still temporary, permanent, and without any exceptions or restrictions. Which is actually in line with the spirit of a united and free Europe – without barriers. I thank our European partners for this decision! Anyone who wants strength and stability for the whole of Europe makes decisions like this. We have to be aware that there is a risk that some restrictions may still remain. If the pressure from individual governments on the EU continues. But domestic policy should not overlap with common European goals. So, I am sure we can find a solution, in particular for farmers in Ukraine and in some neighboring countries, that will meet our common European interests and standards. Today I had the honor to congratulate our State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine on its professional day. I thanked them for the fact that communication in Ukraine remains stable for the state, our military, and ordinary citizens despite all the threats. This is an important result that helps us steadily and effectively counteract the Russian occupiers. There is also much to thank our National Guard warriors for, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia sector. The 15th operational brigade of the National Guard destroyed a couple of Russian Su-type aircraft. I am grateful to two of our particularly accurate warriors. By the way, one of them has already been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine and has downed not only enemy aircraft, but also a cruise missile. Thank you, guys! Well done! Donetsk direction… The 128th separate mountain assault brigade, the 18th and 137th separate marine battalions and the 74th separate reconnaissance battalion particularly distinguished themselves. Thank you to each and every warrior! Glory to all who are fighting for Ukraine! Thank you to everyone in the world who helps us! By the way, I had the opportunity to address the community of Johns Hopkins University. This is one of the leading educational institutions in the United States. Its alumni are powerful individuals, and some of them have had a significant impact on politics. I wished them to value time as much as possible. Because every day matters. The more we do today, the sooner we will end the war with our victory. And only ours. Glory to Ukraine!

Apparently someone started a conspiracy theory that General Zaluzhny had been wounded by shrapnel to the head, requiring emergency surgery, and leaving him incapable of continuing to lead the Armed Forces of Ukraine. General Zaluzhny decided to deal with this himself:

Here we go! 🇺🇦

Zaluzhny, May 25,2023! Vatniks, my "HELLO" to you 😉 pic.twitter.com/204tCKuq74 — MAKS 23 👀🇺🇦 (@Maks_NAFO_FELLA) May 25, 2023

Mykhailo Podylak, who is the Senior Advisor in President Zelenskyy’s office, made the following statement about the counteroffensive:

Once again about the #counteroffensive. Without further questions. 1. This is not a "single event" that will begin at a specific hour of a specific day with a solemn cutting of the red ribbon.

2. These are dozens of different actions to destroy the #Russian occupation forces in… — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) May 25, 2023

Bakhmut:

Reminder of the stakes: Artem Chekh, Ukrainian soldier and writer who 10 days ago was speaking in NYC at PEN Global Voices Festival panel, narrowly survives stint in Bakhmut: “The scariest five days of my life in position. I didn’t believe we would survive. We did.” pic.twitter.com/3g3rgbovXa — Megan Buskey (@megan_buskey) May 25, 2023

Iryna’s full post, which everyone should read to understand the hellish reality for so many Ukrainians because of Russia’s invasion. pic.twitter.com/7VYueNGLdl — Megan Buskey (@megan_buskey) May 25, 2023

Here’s Ms. Tsilyk’s full post in both Ukrainian and English:

Yevgeny Prigozhin says Wagner is beginning to pull out of Bakhmut after leading the Russian effort to destroy and seize the city. The mercenary group will complete its withdrawal on June 1, and hand over positions to Russia’s regular military, he says. pic.twitter.com/LC4z7x57Gx — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 25, 2023

She seems nice…

A Russian woman living in the U.S. wrote “Bakhmut is ours, thank you Wagner” on her garage in order to upset the Ukrainian neighbors that live on the same street as her. The Ukrainians tell her “how can you write that after so many children killed?” pic.twitter.com/8oZBHcz3YK — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 25, 2023

What an asshole!

Berdyansk, Zaporizhzhia:

Russia says it has intercepted everything in Berdyansk. Yep, nothing to look at. pic.twitter.com/h71jDar6gU — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 25, 2023

Explosion/strike reported by locals in Berdyansk https://t.co/HXfo5oyhaP pic.twitter.com/gzAhXvac5d — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 25, 2023

Belgorod:

Something may be happening. BNR here stands for the Belgorod People’s Republic, which is not the official name for Belgorod, but mirrors what the Russians did when they renamed Donetsk and Luhansk.

Another column of unidentified vehicles displaying unfamiliar markings has emerged near the BNR border. This development has left experts with burning questions to ponder: Who exactly are these BNR insurgents? What are their motives, and who are their leaders?🤔 pic.twitter.com/Kh0Bj9bBc9 — Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) May 25, 2023

Rostov, Russia:

Rostov Governor Golubev says it’s “Ukrainian missile”. Keep calm, he adds. Usually it means something really bad happening in Russia. pic.twitter.com/jPAJaDufGL — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) May 25, 2023

Russian cruiser Ivan Khurs may be missing!

Yesterday Russia released a video of their ship intercepting a USV. This video appears to show a successful hit from another USV. Authenticity unknown. Is Ukraine holding naval raiding capabilities in reserve for its offensive? https://t.co/eFUudZ38Sv — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) May 25, 2023

/1. Yesterday, Russian media reported that Russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Hurs" was attacked, the ship was allegedly not damaged, and all the naval drones were destroyed.

Today, a video appeared showing how one of the drones reaches the targethttps://t.co/1ehvYl7J8n pic.twitter.com/qtIcxNS8bY — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 25, 2023

/3. The ship was attacked (according to Russians) 140km away from Bosphorus. Сondition of ship is unknown.

PS: One of the interesting things is that after the attack, American drone seemed to show interest in the place where the incident took place. Coincidence or not? pic.twitter.com/gSlE83lUWu — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) May 25, 2023

Not sure how realistic this demonstration is:

Challenger 2: If there is such a thing as "dragon teeth", there must be a "dragon dentist." pic.twitter.com/ieB13uVGTt — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 25, 2023

The State Department has approved the sale of NASAMs to Ukraine:

“The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of Ukraine of National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $285 million.” pic.twitter.com/WiYpTvhQcW — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 24, 2023

Apparently the Ukrainians should give Putin what he wants and negotiate right away stupidity is making the rounds again. I think this is a very good take down of the same argument we’ve been seeing since the late summer of 2021:

One of the many ridiculous things about the argument that it's a "realist" position to suggest we get peace by allowing Russia to gain and keep Ukrainian territory is that this is literally what happened in 2014 and it led directly to this current war. This isn't hypothetical. — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) May 24, 2023

This approach had plenty of other spillover effects too, of course. A civilian airliner blown out of the sky. Chemical weapons deployed to murder British civilians on the streets of Salisbury. Russian dominance in Syria. Refugees driven into Turkey, through Europe and to Britain. — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) May 24, 2023

This thread really took off! 300k views and rising. If you’re interested in genuine realism and true peace in Ukraine, please donate to Come Back Live to help Ukraine stay free https://t.co/V1REy1zLMp — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) May 25, 2023

Hakka time!

New Zealand war dance in support of Ukraine.

Yes, dance is also a weapon. Anyone who follows our account knows this well. pic.twitter.com/ILGmAiebNn — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 25, 2023

That’s enough for today!

Your daily Patron!

🙁made a typo: PatronBox will be given to orphans or children in hospitals (depending on how many boxes can be collected) — Patron (@PatronDsns) May 25, 2023

You all know what to do!

And a new video from Patron’s official TikTok. The embedding seems to be working again.

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Rate our level of niceness from 1 to 100 🤭

Open thread!