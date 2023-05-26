Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

“woke” is the new caravan.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Blast Crater (Open Thread)

Blast Crater (Open Thread)

by | 4 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Item from Rolling Stone:

FLORIDA GOV. RON DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill regarding spaceflight on Thursday just one day after he announced his presidential run in a glitch-filled interview with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces.

DeSantis signed into law CS/SB 1318 – Spaceflight Entity Liability along with 27 other bills. The law exempts “spaceflight entity from liability for injury to or death of a crew resulting from spaceflight activities under certain circumstances.” The measure also requires “a spaceflight entity to have a crew sign a specified warning statement.”

Florida is a known launching point for SpaceX aircrafts, and the new law could potentially shield Musk and other space flight companies from being sued for accidents that injure or kill crew members.

Cynics might think it’s a quid pro quo arrangement. But if DeSantis wanted to give Musk something in return for the botched campaign rollout that is commensurate with its value, he would have signed a bill empowering lawyers to seek quadruple damages for space flight-related injuries.

Also, instead of compelling Floridians to return space junk that lands in their yards, the governor might consider compelling space flight companies to reimburse citizens for any rocket parts found — and require that payment be rendered in Krugerrands equal to the weight of the space junk.

For more on the DeSantis – Musk launch debacle, please see Alexandra Petri’s review in The Post — gift link here. An excerpt:

That is to say, THE IDEAL PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH! Peak performance! Nothing about this was bad. Objectively. I cannot think of a better way to launch any kind of campaign, short of crashing through a window wearing only a bathrobe (on fire) and immediately being swallowed by an alligator. Well, maybe you could also be suing Disney for unclear reasons.

She’s wrong about one thing — alligators don’t immediately swallow prey. They tend to drag it around in the water for a while and masticate it thoroughly before swallowing it. But other than that, Petri is spot on.

Open thread!

(Thanks to Mr. Bemused Senior in the thread downstairs for the heads up on the Petri column.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Jerry
  • Kay
  • Ohio Mom
  • Scout211

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4Comments

    1. 1.

      Kay

      It must be so embarrasing for the free speech warriors and anti woke crusaders that their hero is a just a standard issue, bitter, middle aged wingut who is aging badly.

      Corrupt too! But of course he is.

      Rupert Murdoch, but dumber and less competent.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Ohio Mom

      I didn’t know that about alligators, I learn so much from this blog.

      I guess I could goggle this, when does DeSantis’ term end and is he going to be re-elected? Does anyone keep a list of worst governors, and if so, is there anyone higher on the list?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Ms. Petri has all the best words. Thanks for the gifty-linky.

      Calling Wednesday night’s event “the most awkward telemeeting of your life” does not do the awkwardness justice. It was one of those calls where you both keep talking at the same time and then stopping. It was a butt dial from your mother. It was the voice broadcast equivalent of a car spontaneously bursting into flames — something with which I guess co-host Musk has some experience.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.