Item from Rolling Stone:

FLORIDA GOV. RON DeSantis (R-FL) signed a bill regarding spaceflight on Thursday just one day after he announced his presidential run in a glitch-filled interview with Elon Musk on Twitter Spaces. DeSantis signed into law CS/SB 1318 – Spaceflight Entity Liability along with 27 other bills. The law exempts “spaceflight entity from liability for injury to or death of a crew resulting from spaceflight activities under certain circumstances.” The measure also requires “a spaceflight entity to have a crew sign a specified warning statement.” Florida is a known launching point for SpaceX aircrafts, and the new law could potentially shield Musk and other space flight companies from being sued for accidents that injure or kill crew members.

Cynics might think it’s a quid pro quo arrangement. But if DeSantis wanted to give Musk something in return for the botched campaign rollout that is commensurate with its value, he would have signed a bill empowering lawyers to seek quadruple damages for space flight-related injuries.

Also, instead of compelling Floridians to return space junk that lands in their yards, the governor might consider compelling space flight companies to reimburse citizens for any rocket parts found — and require that payment be rendered in Krugerrands equal to the weight of the space junk.

For more on the DeSantis – Musk launch debacle, please see Alexandra Petri’s review in The Post — gift link here. An excerpt:

That is to say, THE IDEAL PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN LAUNCH! Peak performance! Nothing about this was bad. Objectively. I cannot think of a better way to launch any kind of campaign, short of crashing through a window wearing only a bathrobe (on fire) and immediately being swallowed by an alligator. Well, maybe you could also be suing Disney for unclear reasons.

She’s wrong about one thing — alligators don’t immediately swallow prey. They tend to drag it around in the water for a while and masticate it thoroughly before swallowing it. But other than that, Petri is spot on.

Open thread!

(Thanks to Mr. Bemused Senior in the thread downstairs for the heads up on the Petri column.)