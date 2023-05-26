Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Night Open Thread: *Everything* in Texas Is Bigger, Including Ken Paxton’s Corruption

31 Comments



Why Texas’ GOP-controlled House wants to impeach Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton:

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — After years of legal and ethical scandals swirling around Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the state’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives has moved toward a Saturday impeachment vote that could quickly throw him from office.

The extraordinary and rarely used maneuver comes in the final days of the state’s legislative session and sets up a bruising political fight. It pits Paxton, who has aligned himself closely with former President Donald Trump and the state’s hard-right conservatives, against House Republican leadership, who appear to have suddenly had enough of the allegations of wrongdoing that have long dogged Texas’ top lawyer…

Paxton faces grim legislative math. A simple majority is needed to impeach. That means only a fraction of the House’s 85 Republican members would need to vote against Paxton, if all 64 Democrats did.

The House can call witnesses to testify, but the investigating committee already did that prior to recommending impeachment. Over several hours Wednesday, investigators delivered an extraordinary public airing of Paxton’s years of scandal and alleged lawbreaking.

Saturday’s floor debate and vote is expected to last about five hours.

If the full House impeaches Paxton, everything shifts to the state Senate for a “trial” to decide whether to permanently remove Paxton from office, or acquit him. Removal requires a two-thirds majority vote.

But there is a major difference between Texas and the federal system: If the House votes to impeach, Paxton is immediately suspended from office until the outcome of the Senate trial. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott would appoint an interim replacement.

The GOP in Texas controls every branch of state government. Republican lawmakers and leaders alike have until this week taken a muted posture toward the the myriad examples of Paxton’s misconduct and alleged law breaking that emerged in legal filings and news reports over the years…

A few hours before the impeachment vote, Gov. Abbott, who has stayed quiet about it, is scheduled to make a Memorial Day address to lawmakers in the House chamber.

The Capitol and the House gallery have been the site of boisterous demonstrations over gun and LGBTQ+ rights legislation in recent weeks. Hundreds of state police troopers cleared the gallery and Capitol rotunda after protests erupted over a bill to ban transgender medical care for minors.


The crucial political difference between ‘powerful’ and ‘popular’

On Tuesday, indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton called on Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign.

The assertion was rich because if there is one public official in Texas who should resign, it is Paxton. Not only has he been indicted for felony securities fraud in a case that has dragged on since 2015, but he has been under FBI investigation since 2020 for alleged favors to a donor, Nate Paul, an Austin developer.

As so often is the case with Paxton’s words and actions, the question isn’t so much what he says or does, but why. Why would he suddenly call on Phelan to resign, citing without evidence, that he was drunk while presiding over the House? Paxton pointed to a short video clip in which Phelan was slurring his words, but his speech was fine before and after that moment.

The question of why was quickly answered when it was made clear a Texas House committee investigating Paxton for alleged misconduct would hold a public hearing. Over the course of three hours Wednesday, the House General Investigating Committee heard explosive and damning testimony. The GOP-led committee then voted unanimously to recommend impeachment

Even without the weight of impeachment, Paxton is unfit for office. This is an attorney general who spent $2.2 million in 2021 to prosecute three voter fraud cases. This is an attorney general, drunk with power, who asked the public to “target” the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals after an 8-1 decision that found Paxton’s office does not have the authority to prosecute election fraud cases.

He requested a rehearing, and then, appearing on a podcast with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, called on the public to “target the Court of Criminal Appeals to take those people out that voted the wrong way.”

Given the ethical, legal and moral issues that have defined Paxton’s tenure, his potential defenestration is hardly surprising, even as it comes from his fellow Republicans. But what is surprising is that it has taken so long to arrive at this moment and that Paxton has maintained such robust support.

This should be a nadir, but lacking principles upon which to stand, Paxton is in a constant free fall.

Hoping for better luck tomorrow, maybe?

Paxton, a 60-year-old Republican, decried the impeachment proceedings as “political theater” that will “inflict lasting damage on the Texas House,” adding to his earlier claims that it’s an effort to disenfranchise the voters who returned him to office in November.

“I want to invite my fellow citizens and friends to peacefully come let their voices be heard at the Capitol tomorrow,” he said at a news conference, without taking any questions. “Exercise your right to petition your government.”

The request echoes former President Donald Trump’s call for people to protest his electoral defeat on Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Paxton, who spoke at the rally in Washington that proceed the insurrection, called his supporters to the Texas Capitol on a day when the governor is supposed to deliver a Memorial Day address to lawmakers there…

I’m sure the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, and related miscreants are now scrambling around, working the phone trees and trying to find rental buses, but recent TFG rallies seem to indicate a certain Fool me once… wariness, so I for one would not get my hopes up.

    1. 1.

      Poe Larity

      The thing about TX is the assumption that this would be progress.

      It can always get worse.

      As further evidence, LinkedIn just recommended I follow Kevin McCarthy.

    2. 2.

      Michael Bersin

      The 2023 Warrenburg, Missouri Pride Festival scheduled for June 3, 2023 has restored its original family friendly format after addressing security concerns.

      “…This year, hate and safety concerns became too much for our initial team to handle. However, thanks to Free Mom Hugs, our sponsors, and many others Pridefest has been able to secure additional security, volunteers, vendors, and are able to return the festival to its original plan…”

      Warrensburg Pride Festival – June 3, 2023 – Returning to Family Friendly Format

    4. 4.

      Jackie

      I’m hoping Paxton’s call for protesters is as successful as TFG’s NYC protest during his indictment. Maybe Santos and MTG will show up.

    5. 5.

      bbleh

      So the obvious question is WHY the Texas Lege would vote to impeach the AG, especially this AG, who has long been not just one of their own but a leader.

      They obviously don’t care about corruption, even to the level of overt criminality, except insofar as they can use that as an excuse.  And all the remarks about drunkenness are long after the die was cast.

      Is it pure factional politics, and therefore incomprehensible to outsiders? Or … what?

      Oh well. [insert Watanabe meme here]

    8. 8.

      Nukular Biskits

      The other question, one a lot of other folks have been asking, is “Why now?”.

      Paxton has long been ethically, morally and legally challenged so why did the TX GOP suddenly become “concerned”?

    10. 10.

      Josie

      @Nukular Biskits: ​
      I suspect it might have to do with the fact that he wants the legislature to pick up the tab for his recent settlement with the aides who charged him with retaliation. I don’t recall the amount, but it was substantial.
      ETA: Looked it up–$3.3 million

    11. 11.

      Viva BrisVegas

      This is dangerous precedent. A slippery slope.

      If Paxton can be targeted merely for committing crimes, what Republican politician is safe?

    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @bbleh:

      JuanitaJean.com – What finally tipped the scales?:

      What Finally Tipped the Scales?
      May 26, 2023 By: El Jefe Category: Abbott, Corruption, Criminal, Impeachment, Paxton

      After yesterday’s news that Ken Paxton has been referred to the full Texas House for impeachment, my only question was, which crime was finally bad enough to finally tip the scales of justice against him? Did Republicans finally awake from an 8 year coma? Did they finally turn on the news?

      […]

      What kicked off this entire episode this session was a request by Paxton that WE, the taxpayers, pay $3.3 million to settle one of the lawsuits against him that had been filed by his former employees for abuse and retaliation. House speaker Dade Phelan had opposed the payment and the investigation into this settlement was begun. That investigation then turned into an impeachment inquiry as the evidence against Paxton became so mountainous that not even Republicans could ignore it.

      […]

      Worth a click.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    16. 16.

      sdhays

      @Baud: Not only that, I recall he was challenged in the primary by some Bush spawn, but Republican primary voters were pleased with his criming and nominated him anyway.

    17. 17.

      Anne Laurie

      @Josie: I suspect it might have to do with the fact that he wants the legislature to pick up the tab for his recent settlement with the aides who charged him with retaliation. I don’t recall the amount, but it was substantial.

      You are correct!  Over $3million dollars, to make the evidence against Paxton ‘go away’.

      (These details are covered in the articles included in my post, and in more detail in last night’s post, but there’s only so much I can extract at once.)

    20. 20.

      Wapiti

      @Josie: The settlement is against the AG, not Paxton personally, so I’m not sure why he can’t avoid paying the bill. (Legislators correctly note that he could pay it out his campaign war chest, but why would he?)

    21. 21.

      sdhays

      @Another Scott: I think I’m not alone in still not understanding/believing this line:

      That investigation then turned into an impeachment inquiry as the evidence against Paxton became so mountainous that not even Republicans could ignore it.

      Voters re-elected this scumbag last year knowing this shit. Republican leaders endorsed and campaigned with him knowing this shit. Texass Republicans probably light $3.3m in taxpayer money on fire every other day.
      So just what about all this became impossible to ignore?

    24. 24.

      Mike in NC

      Spent three weeks at Fort Hood (since renamed) in Texas in 2005 and still wake up with cold sweats about it.

    25. 25.

      Another Scott

      @sdhays:

      Statesman.com:

      What are Republicans thinking?

      Whether there’s enough Republican support in the House to approve the impeachment articles is uncertain, but Thursday was not a good sign for Paxton. Three members on the investigative committee are Republicans, including the chair, Rep. Andrew Murr of Junction. So is Speaker Dade Phelan, who says the committee must get to the bottom of the allegations in weighing whether to approve a $3.3 million payment with public money to settle a lawsuit against Paxton filed by four former aides in his office. The aides filed a whistleblower lawsuit in 2020 saying they were improperly fired after they made criminal allegations against Paxton to federal investigators.

      [image]

      Paxton remains under federal investigation.

      In the House, Republicans outnumber Democrats 85 to 64. Assuming all Democrats vote to impeach Paxton — which is hardly a lock — a total of 11 Republicans must do the same to advance the impeachment to the Senate.

      What are the whistleblowers thinking?

      Austin lawyer Tom Nesbitt, who represents former AG employee Blake Brickman in the whistleblower lawsuit, said the evidence against Paxton is overwhelming.

      “The committee brought in investigators with unimpeachable credentials — former state and federal prosecutors and law enforcement officials with vast experience prosecuting public integrity crimes,” he said. “Those investigators’ findings were overwhelming in showing that what the whistleblowers reported to law enforcement was true, that it constituted evidence of crimes within OAG, that the OAG’s formal response to the allegations was a pack of lies, and that the whistleblowers sacrificed their careers for the good of all Texans. I hope Texas has their back like they had ours.”

      Paxton called for the Speaker to resign.

      I think there’s plenty there to not have to look for anything else. He’s going now because the legislature is pissed off about the settlement, and the settlement deadline apparently is in May. Him going after the Speaker probably just strengthened their resolve.

      Just my impression, FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    26. 26.

      CaseyL

      At first I thought the whole thing would be for show: an impeachment that fails, a Senate that doesn’t convict; Paxton declares himself exonerated and stays in office; and the GOP opens up lucrative new frontiers in political corruption they can all enjoy.

      But then it occurred to me is, if the Lege does somehow fail – either the impeachment vote fails or the Senate doesn’t convict – anyone who voted for impeachment or conviction will have made Paxton a dire enemy who will do whatever he can to ruin them. (And he can do quite a lot.)

      I wonder if that has occurred to them, as well.

      If so, there is a possibility that no one will vote in favor of even impeaching him.

      Paxton can call it a landslide exoneration.

    28. 28.

      Scout211

      So what is happening with Paxton’s 7 years-long corruption case? This was reported in February:

       Justice Department officials in Washington have taken over the corruption investigation into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton removing the case from the hands of the federal prosecutors in Texas who’d long been leading the probe.

       
      The move was disclosed in a statement by state prosecutors handling their own case against Paxton. It’s the latest development in the federal investigation into the attorney general, who came under FBI scrutiny in 2020 after his own top deputies accused him of bribery and abusing his office to help one of his campaign contributors, who also employed a woman with whom Paxton acknowledged having had an extramarital affair.
       
      The investigation of the three-term Republican is now being led by the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, which prosecutes allegations of official misconduct against elected leaders at the local, state and federal level. The U.S. attorney’s office in Texas was recently recused from the complex case after working on it for years — an abrupt change that came within days of Paxton agreeing to apologize and pay $3.3 million in taxpayer money to four of the former staffers who reported him to the FBI.

    29. 29.

      Maxim

      @sdhays: I like the suggestion upthread that they’re afraid of somehow being implicated. Pure self-interest makes a lot more sense than any sudden sense of ethics.

