Dextrous

These photos are from a day trip to Beaune, the wine capital of Burgundy. This was part of a trip we took last summer roaming around central France strictly by train, as we lucked into some Eurail passes. France was under low rainfall and high heat conditions, but to us visitors the temperature and low humidity were just wonderful. Beaune was only the first excursion and it just got better each day of our trip.