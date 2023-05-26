Casar: I'm standing here on the Republican side of the aisle not because I'm a Republican, I'm a Democrat, but I want the American people to see that there isn't any Republicans in the seats here behind me on the eve of our default. Where are the Republicans? pic.twitter.com/jKmQaEcJc1 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 25, 2023

House Republicans are sending Members home instead of doing their jobs and preventing a devastating default. So, @HouseDemocrats are on the floor, standing up and speaking out. We're not walking away from duty and the American people. https://t.co/v4WFFFfl7S — Katherine Clark (@WhipKClark) May 25, 2023

Since this is entirely the GOP’s fault — they chose to skip town early, all the while meeping about the deadlines invented by the GOP to damage the Biden administration, global catastrophe be damned — our side might as well stockpile some social-media ammunition for the next election.

Because I trust the bias of the local paper where the company town’s industry is national politics, I’m mostly paying attention to the Washington Post. Gift link: “White House, GOP appear closer to deal to avert debt ceiling crisis”.

… Facing mounting pressure ahead of a potential June 1 deadline, negotiators are zeroing in on a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years — through the 2024 presidential election — in exchange for two years of new spending limits mostly focused on domestic government programs, three people familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reflect the private talks. Buoying the optimism around an emerging agreement, the Biden administration agreed to long-standing GOP demands to pare back some of the $80 billion in new funding Congress approved last year for the Internal Revenue Service, the people said. The administration agreed to the GOP demands so officials could redirect as much as $10 billion from the IRS to shield other domestic programs from the steep cuts sought by Republicans.

But even as a deal came into focus, fierce new objections emerged from both the left and the right — with a stampede of conservatives throughout the day vowing to stop a deal they said would not cut federal spending by enough. Some people close to the talks emphasized that key issues remained unresolved, and it was possible a deal could fall apart before an agreement could be finalized. Still, lawmakers and White House aides appeared to find the way to unlock what had become the biggest sticking point in the talks. Republicans had demanded that the government spend less money next year than it did this year on a portion of the budget covering domestic programs, while also insisting on substantial increases for the military and border security. Democrats balked at these demands, since they would lead to huge cuts to federal programs such as nutrition aid, housing assistance, education and scientific research. To resolve this impasse, negotiators agreed to slightly decrease spending on these domestic programs — giving House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a key victory — while redirecting money from other parts of the federal budget, such as the IRS funding, which would effectively keep domestic spending flat for next year, according to two of the people familiar with the matter. Spending on veterans and the military will rise in line with the increases sought by the president’s budget, one of the people said…

From what I can tell, ‘Dem frustration’ seems to be largely performative; the only (D) CNN could find to go on the record is Susan Wild, ‘one of the country’s most politically vulnerable Democrats’ in a heavily R-favored precinct:

Dems say WH taking their votes for granted in potential debt deal with GOP. “The White House needs to understand there are a lot of very frustrated members of the Democratic Caucus who are very concerned about the position that Democrats are being put in.” https://t.co/YX5ycWrfcn — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 26, 2023

On the other hand, the Freedumb Carcass and its enablers are presented as sweating bacon grease and Axe body wash…

House conservatives blanch at leaked details of McCarthy-Biden debt talks https://t.co/03SD490hYf — POLITICO (@politico) May 25, 2023

To quote a much-missed commentor: F*ck ’em!

House Dems are fighting hard to prevent a dangerous default. And stop right-wing extremists from crashing the economy. We. Will. Win. pic.twitter.com/NqEmMFNLcb — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) May 25, 2023

Republicans don’t care about the deficit but they do care about serving their wealthy donors. That’s what this is all about. https://t.co/ms2vURCAhm — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 26, 2023