Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

We’ll be taking my thoughts and prayers to the ballot box.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

This really is a full service blog.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Joe Lieberman disappointingly reemerged to remind us that he’s still alive.

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Let’s finish the job.

We still have time to mess this up!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Grinding Towards An Agreement

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: Grinding Towards An Agreement

by | 46 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Since this is entirely the GOP’s fault — they chose to skip town early, all the while meeping about the deadlines invented by the GOP to damage the Biden administration, global catastrophe be damned — our side might as well stockpile some social-media ammunition for the next election.

Because I trust the bias of the local paper where the company town’s industry is national politics, I’m mostly paying attention to the Washington Post. Gift link: “White House, GOP appear closer to deal to avert debt ceiling crisis”.

Facing mounting pressure ahead of a potential June 1 deadline, negotiators are zeroing in on a deal to raise the debt ceiling for two years — through the 2024 presidential election — in exchange for two years of new spending limits mostly focused on domestic government programs, three people familiar with the matter said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to reflect the private talks.

Buoying the optimism around an emerging agreement, the Biden administration agreed to long-standing GOP demands to pare back some of the $80 billion in new funding Congress approved last year for the Internal Revenue Service, the people said. The administration agreed to the GOP demands so officials could redirect as much as $10 billion from the IRS to shield other domestic programs from the steep cuts sought by Republicans.

But even as a deal came into focus, fierce new objections emerged from both the left and the right — with a stampede of conservatives throughout the day vowing to stop a deal they said would not cut federal spending by enough. Some people close to the talks emphasized that key issues remained unresolved, and it was possible a deal could fall apart before an agreement could be finalized.

Still, lawmakers and White House aides appeared to find the way to unlock what had become the biggest sticking point in the talks. Republicans had demanded that the government spend less money next year than it did this year on a portion of the budget covering domestic programs, while also insisting on substantial increases for the military and border security. Democrats balked at these demands, since they would lead to huge cuts to federal programs such as nutrition aid, housing assistance, education and scientific research.

To resolve this impasse, negotiators agreed to slightly decrease spending on these domestic programs — giving House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) a key victory — while redirecting money from other parts of the federal budget, such as the IRS funding, which would effectively keep domestic spending flat for next year, according to two of the people familiar with the matter. Spending on veterans and the military will rise in line with the increases sought by the president’s budget, one of the people said…

From what I can tell, ‘Dem frustration’ seems to be largely performative; the only (D) CNN could find to go on the record is Susan Wild, ‘one of the country’s most politically vulnerable Democrats’ in a heavily R-favored precinct:

On the other hand, the Freedumb Carcass and its enablers are presented as sweating bacon grease and Axe body wash…

To quote a much-missed commentor: F*ck ’em!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Betty Cracker
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eversor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • Honus
  • JPL
  • Kay
  • Ken
  • Lapassionara
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah
  • Soprano2

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    46Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I don’t buy the universally accepted theory that a default would help the GOP, but my views on the debt ceiling have long been out of step with everyone else’s. But I hope we won’t have to find out.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      Anyone who thinks the Rethugs give a damn about the well-being of this country must have just woken up from a Rip van Winkle nap.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      p.a.

      @Baud:

      I don’t buy the universally accepted theory that a default would help the GOP, but my views on the debt ceiling have long been out of step with everyone else’s. But hopes we won’t have to find out.

       

      Surprisingly given the “Rethugs always set the agenda” media climate, IIRC this game has usually hurt Rs with the public.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Betty Cracker

      Biden’s social media team is sharp — McDaniel needs dragging!

      @Baud: I don’t buy it in the sense that Americans will see Repubs as the hero of this story. But if a crash means the economy sucks for the remainder of Biden’s first term, I can definitely see how that helps their presidential prospects.

      The emerging deal as outlined above suggests there probably won’t be a default, which is a relief. But I really hope Dems aren’t forced to take a vote on cuts while 95% of the party that insisted on them votes no.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Reposting from Cole’s “Don’t Negotiate With Terrorists” post below:

       

      My feeling mirrors the title of this post.

      How long is the list of Republicans negotiating in good faith?

      How long is the list of Republicans who don’t view compromise as weakness?

      How long is the list of Republicans who won’t take this negotiation as a green light to invent reasons to blow up any other function of the federal gubmint?

       

      Go 14th Amendment AND mint the coin AND invent some other fucking procedures (“we” do control the executive branch after all) to shut this shit down the way the “debt limit” was invented out of whole cloth.  They’re going to try to gut the federal government anyway, somehow,  they’re going to call Dems traitors anyway, they’re going to go on conservative media to rant and whine anyway, they’re going to call Biden an emperor anyway…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      Nancy Pelosi would insist McCarthy do the heavy lifting on votes, and I’d imagine Jefferies will do the same.

      If they finalize the deal, I expect they’ll try to pass a short term debt limit increase to give themselves time to hammer out the legislation.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Lapassionara

      I am thinking the MSM is figuring out a way to blame Biden, no matter what happens.

      the discharge petition only needs a few Republican votes to work. But I suppose getting those votes is not happening with this crowd.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      JPL

      @Lapassionara: MSM is awful and the negative polls are because of them

      When Obama was president public sentiment pointed the finger at congress for not passing a clean bill.  No longer though and they want spending cut.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Mai Naem mobile

      First these people don’t care about the well being of the US. Even their donors know they can move their $$$ out of this country and get citizenship in NZ or Singapore.  As an aside,  if they make the deal there will be congress critters timing it so that the market takes a dump leading to bad economy headlines for Biden and at the same time their pals will make some $$$ off knowing about the timing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RandomMonster

      @Betty Cracker: But if a crash means the economy sucks for the remainder of Biden’s first term, I can definitely see how that helps their presidential prospects.

      Trump ran on ‘American Carnage’ the first time around. A debt default would give him a lot to talk about in 2024.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      @Lapassionara: The discharge petition tactic is still in play. McCarthy may not get a majority of his caucus to vote for this deal, and my guess is that if McCarthy can’t, Democratic House leadership won’t release the neccesary votes.

      So this deal could still blow up next week. Then, the Democrats’ next step might be securing 5 Republic signatures for the discharge petition, then amending Rep. DeSaulnier’s bill to reflect a compromise similar to the McCarthy-Biden agreement.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      I don’t think they’ll incorporate the deal if they go the discharge route.  The discharge route means all Dems and 5 Republicans. No reason to give McCarthy anything if we have to do that.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @p.a.: That sounds unpleasant but tolerable. I especially like the thing Marshall mentions at the end: the Rs can’t come back for more cuts when the budget is negotiated in a few months. Assuming the deal is what Marshall thinks it is, of course.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Frankensteinbeck

      So we keep all of Biden’s budget increases, except $80 billion to the IRS goes down to $70 billion?  And negotiations are done until next congress?

      That sounds to me like rolling McCarthy, not rolling over for him.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Geminid

      @Baud: House Democrats certainly would have the leverage to get a better bill out of that chamber But there is the Senate to consider. McConnell can withhold his 9 votes unless the bill tracks the current compromise.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Honus

      @Geminid: I hope you’re right, but at this point I also agree with p. a. At #5. Invoke 14th with executive power and and let the the republicans and and SCOTUS crash the economy and take the full blame.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Betty Cracker

      My normie husband and I were discussing the DeSantis launch debacle and state of the GOP nomination last night, and he’s convinced Trump won’t get the nomination. He thinks it will be DeSantis or one of the other poisonous toads. I still think Trump is more likely than not, just because he has a die-hard plurality. We shall see.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      p.a.

      A terrorist base and feckless leadership; Joe should insist on a raise in this agreement for having to deal with these trash humans.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Soprano2

      @BellyCat: Especially since it would make the debt worse!!! This really shows that this isn’t about the debt at all, but most of the press won’t report it that way.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Geminid

      @Baud: That is an interesting scenario.

      It’s possible, but seems like Biden is prioritizing economic certainty. He and Schumer may press House Democrats to extract only minimal concessions in order to get the deal done before an incipient default begins to damage the economy.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @Honus: If the economy is bad next year because of a crash, the Republicans certainly should get the blame. I think voters may still take it out on Biden , though.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      If Biden were going to do that, he would urge House Dems to vote for the deal when McCarthy places it on the floor.  You only go the discharge route if McCarthy can’t pass his deal.  And if you do that, I don’t see where you just pass the McCarthy deal or something close to it.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Defense and Veterans spending continues to rise at the level Biden outlined in his budget. No freeze there. Other spending (non-defense discretionary spending) gets frozen but at roughly 2023 levels rather than 2022 levels. That difference may not sound like a big deal but it is.

      There are cuts that bring the numbers in a bit under 2023 levels. But they make up that money but taking $10 billion from the $80 billion of expanded funding for the IRS. Taking $10 billion away from the increased funding for the IRS allows Republicans to say they clawed back some of the money going to that mythical army of IRS “agents” who are going to harass ordinary working folk. That’s not great. But $10 billion off the $80 billion leaves the great bulk of the funding intact and it basically protects key social spending

      There are two additional provisions which, if they pan out, seem key. The debt ceiling is raised into 2025, so out past the next election.

      Hmm. I seem to recall someone saying the default threat was a big nothing burger as repugs wouldn’t dare halt 10s of millions of Social Security checks and red state welfare.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Kay

      Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
      @RepMGP

      Expansions of student debt forgiveness need to be matched dollar-for-dollar with investments in career & technical education. I can’t support the first without the other. The severe shortage of trades workers needs to be seen & treated as a national priority. It’s about respect.

      Ugh. Vocational schools are included in student loan forgiveness if they’re accredited and people shouldn’t be going to unaccredited trade schools anyway, because they are a rip off.

      I know she’s new but maybe she could read something before talking? And voting? She herself attended Reed- a private liberal arts college. I would think she could do her reading.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      One scenario is that enough Republicans get angry at the deal that they start the process to remove McCarthy as speaker, and then enough vote against him that he’s removed.  As I recall from the speaker election shitshow, “enough” is 1 to start it, and 6 to remove him, which seem easy numbers.  Then how does a bill get passed?

      I don’t recall if the agreed rules would allow Democrats to vote to retain McCarthy, or if it was purely a majority-party matter.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      Hell, if this really does settle budget negotiations too, pass it now, don’t bother with a separate debt ceiling bill!  Republicans control the House.  There is no feasible way to get a better budget than last year’s under those circumstances.  That’s not how it works!  $80 billion increase in the IRS drops to $70 billion is an astonishingly good budget result.  Seriously, this can’t be real.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Betty Cracker

      Speaking of economics, the recent conflict between our dogs indirectly hit the local economy, causing nearby pub revenue to plunge. But we’re confident enough that we’ve got the canines sorted that we may venture out this weekend, together and without the dogs. Woohoo!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Kay

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      I need one of these people to show me the person who wants to take skilled trades training and can’t get it. She needs to show me that person. Right now any low income person can get trades traning at our community and technical college with a Pell. Enrolling for summer courses!

      They actually could have gone to trades training high school at the same facility. That has been true for 100 years.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.